fox4beaumont.com
Southeast Texas Trekkers holds 5K to encourage exercise
BEAUMONT — The Southeast Texas Trekkers held its annual black families 5k this weekend, a Thanksgiving weekend tradition encouraging members of the community to get out and walk. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information on the organization can be found HERE.
The Morning Show visits The John Jay French Museum
BEAUMONT — The John Jay French Museum is hosting Of Pines & Poinsettias December 10th. Of Pines & Poinsettias will feature Rustic Bird playing on the porch, social hour on the lawn, and gumbo. Seltzer's, beer, and more will also be served at this 21+ event. More information can...
PUC approves Entergy's plan to build new power station near Bridge City
ORANGE COUNTY — The Public Utility Commission of Texas has approved Entergy Texas’ proposal to build a new power station near Bridge City. KFDM/Fox4 first reported on Entergy's plan in July of 2021. The Orange County Advanced Power Station will be a 1,215-megawatt combined cycle power facility. Located...
Beaumont police arrest trio for evading, find tools used in catalytic converter thefts
BEAUMONT — Beaumont police have arrested three men on charges of evading after a K9 helped track a third suspect and investigators found tools commonly used in catalytic converter thefts. On Saturday, November 26 at about 1 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1655 Louisiana (Dragon Industries) following...
Jefferson County District Clerk's Office opens for a special passport day on Saturday
BEAUMONT — Jefferson County District Clerks Office is opening its doors on Saturday for passport enrollment. This passport day allows adults and children a no appointment needed opportunity to apply for a passport. The hope is that individuals needing a passport won't have to miss school or work to obtain one.
Death of Liberty County inmate under investigation
LIBERTY COUNTY — The Texas Rangers and the Liberty County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate. The inmate was found unresponsive in his single man cell at about 4:30 p.m. November 26, according to Jail Administrator Ann Marie Mitchell. EMS arrived on scene and he was...
