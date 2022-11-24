ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beaumont, TX

Southeast Texas Trekkers holds 5K to encourage exercise

BEAUMONT — The Southeast Texas Trekkers held its annual black families 5k this weekend, a Thanksgiving weekend tradition encouraging members of the community to get out and walk. KFDM/Fox 4's Mya Caleb reports. More information on the organization can be found HERE.
BEAUMONT, TX
The Morning Show visits The John Jay French Museum

BEAUMONT — The John Jay French Museum is hosting Of Pines & Poinsettias December 10th. Of Pines & Poinsettias will feature Rustic Bird playing on the porch, social hour on the lawn, and gumbo. Seltzer's, beer, and more will also be served at this 21+ event. More information can...
BEAUMONT, TX
PUC approves Entergy's plan to build new power station near Bridge City

ORANGE COUNTY — The Public Utility Commission of Texas has approved Entergy Texas’ proposal to build a new power station near Bridge City. KFDM/Fox4 first reported on Entergy's plan in July of 2021. The Orange County Advanced Power Station will be a 1,215-megawatt combined cycle power facility. Located...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Death of Liberty County inmate under investigation

LIBERTY COUNTY — The Texas Rangers and the Liberty County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of an inmate. The inmate was found unresponsive in his single man cell at about 4:30 p.m. November 26, according to Jail Administrator Ann Marie Mitchell. EMS arrived on scene and he was...
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX

