Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Newly Local Cary Crafter Uses Laser Cutting to Create Jewelry and Other ProductsJames TulianoCary, NC
Cary Christmas Tree Farm to Open the Day After ThanksgivingJames TulianoCary, NC
Brown ready to lift St. Aug’s program to new heightsThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
Related
Chronicle
Transition offense a point of emphasis for Duke women's basketball against Oregon State at Phil Knight Legacy
For the last few seasons, Duke head coach Kara Lawson has often emphasized her main goal for offense: She wants to play fast. One of the main qualities of the 2022-23 squad she has touted is its athleticism, which lends itself to an effective transition offense. “A lot of our...
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball outlasts Oregon State in offensively stagnant Phil Knight Legacy finale
PORTLAND, Ore.—The PK85 tournaments have seen some excellent exhibitions of basketball, from the women’s thriller between UConn and Iowa to the Iowa State men’s big upset of North Carolina. But Sunday’s finales were filled with bizarre affairs—and on a day when one game went to quadruple overtime, Duke and Oregon State may have topped them all.
Chronicle
Career day for Proctor a bright spot for Duke men's basketball despite loss to Purdue at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—The phrase “it’s always darkest before the dawn” does not make much sense. But for Blue Devil freshman Tyrese Proctor, it seems that truer words have never been spoken. Proctor exploded for 16 points on 57.6% true-shooting in the eighth-ranked Blue Devils’ 75-56 loss to...
Chronicle
Sportswrap: Football wins, women's soccer falls at NCAA tournament in high-stakes week for Duke athletics
Sportswrap is your one-stop shop for everything Duke athletics, where we’ll recap how each of Duke’s sports currently in competition performed over the last week and give a brief look ahead. Here’s our recap for the week of Nov. 21-27. Football. Duke ended its regular season with...
Chronicle
Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball drops to No. 17 after loss to Purdue
After a big week of tournaments featuring contests between top teams, the fourth AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. This week, Duke faced a steep drop to No. 17:. Duke faced its second loss of the season Sunday, falling to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy title game. The Blue Devils' youth was certainly important to their losses, as both were handed to them by more experienced teams with long-established coaches. The Boilermakers' Zach Edey overpowered the Blue Devil defense with a masterful performance, slipping past two five-star bigs to get the job done. Duke’s offensive woes were also apparent as it struggled from downtown all afternoon against Purdue. Coming into the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Duke is now ranked No. 17. The opportunity for ranked non-conference wins is dwindling, meaning Duke must avoid another loss before ACC play begins. But a matchup with a talented 25th-ranked Ohio State team Wednesday night may prove another tough task for the young Blue Devils.
Chronicle
Freshmen once again define Duke men’s basketball in win against Xavier at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: How far Duke will go depends on how far its freshmen will take it. It should come as no surprise that a program that has produced eight one-and-done top-three draft selections in the past 14 years is going to be defined by its freshmen. That was the case for the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in their 71-64 win over Xavier in Friday's Phil Knight Legacy semifinal. Duke not only started four freshmen for the fourth time this year, but two of them were among its top three leading scorers and three of them led the team in plus-minus.
Chronicle
5 observations from Duke men's basketball's first half against Purdue at Phil Knight Legacy
PORTLAND, Ore.—No. 8 Duke fell behind early in its Phil Knight Legacy championship game, with No. 24 Purdue putting together a big run before the break. After one half at the Moda Center, the Blue Devils trail the Boilermakers 46-35. Tough-shot takers. To say the Boilermaker defense had a...
Chronicle
And one: Jeremy Roach turns in all-star performance as Duke men's basketball tops Xavier
After each Duke men’s basketball game this season, check back here for the Player of the Game and more. The Blue Devils stayed alive in the Phil Knight Legacy after taking down Xavier, and the Blue Zone breaks down the game:. One player: Jeremy Roach. After a middling start...
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball's loss to No. 3 UConn demonstrates that superstar players are not everything
PORTLAND, Ore.—Alaska’s annual Iditarod, a long-distance dog sled race across the state, is one of the world’s hardest sporting endeavors for numerous reasons—the weather, the terrain, the competition, etc. In so many ways, however, the key to pulling through the finish line at Nome on the western coast is just hanging on.
Chronicle
Extra point: Explosive air attack propels Duke football past Wake Forest in regular season finale
In its final regular season game, Duke football defeated Wake Forest in a thrilling contest, 34-31. The Blue Zone breaks down the Blue Devils’ performance with three key takeaways, stats and a look ahead:. Three key takeaways:. 1. Riley Leonard’s career day. With hopes of earning a better...
Chronicle
Duke women’s basketball falls to No. 3 UConn at Phil Knight Legacy for first loss of season
PORTLAND, Ore.—Shayeann Day-Wilson had season-highs of 17 points and seven rebounds, UConn’s top three scorers combined for 54 points on 58.8% shooting, and the Blue Devils lost to the Huskies behind a swell of UConn transition points. Duke fell to the third-ranked Huskies 78-50 Friday, dropping its first...
Chronicle
Beats' picks: Will Duke football close out regular season with a win against Wake Forest?
Before every game this season, our football beat writers predict whether the Blue Devils will pick up a win in their weekly matchup and keep track of their records throughout the year. Duke has one last regular-season game Saturday when Wake Forest comes to Wallace Wade Stadium for a 3:30 p.m. kickoff.
Chronicle
CRIMSON TRIED: Duke women’s soccer’s season ends as Elite Eight comeback falls short in overtime at Alabama
One of the sporting world’s greatest truths, as stated by American soccer star Alex Morgan is that “winning and losing isn’t everything; sometimes, the journey is just as important as the outcome.” The Blue Devils, who closed their historic season Friday night with a 15-5-3 record, experienced that truth.
Chronicle
5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Wake Forest
On Thanksgiving weekend, featuring college football’s most heated rivalries, Duke took on Wake Forest at home. After two quarters of football, the Blue Devils and Demon Deacons are locked in a tight, high-scoring battle, but Duke has a slight 20-17 advantage heading into the locker room:. Five observations:. Third...
Chronicle
Blazers Drop Two in Longview
The Centralia College men’s basketball team went to Cowlitz County looking for its first wins of the season over the weekend, but only came back with two more losses, falling 80-60 to Everett and Southwestern Oregon 84-66 at the Red Devil Classic in Longview. Both matchups saw the Trailblazers...
Chronicle
In Remembrance June Strovas: 1936-2022
June Crocker Strovas, most recently from Longview, died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 7, 2022, at the age of 86. She fought valiantly. She was born in Ryderwood in 1936 as the daughter of a logger. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom; grandson, Sahwn; and the love of her life, Tony. She is survived by her children Larry, Leanne, Rob, and Nat. June was blessed with loving relationships with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tough, generous, and resilient, June will be missed by all who knew her.
Comments / 0