Chronicle

Thoughts on the AP Poll: Duke men's basketball drops to No. 17 after loss to Purdue

After a big week of tournaments featuring contests between top teams, the fourth AP Poll dropped Monday afternoon. This week, Duke faced a steep drop to No. 17:. Duke faced its second loss of the season Sunday, falling to Purdue in the Phil Knight Legacy title game. The Blue Devils' youth was certainly important to their losses, as both were handed to them by more experienced teams with long-established coaches. The Boilermakers' Zach Edey overpowered the Blue Devil defense with a masterful performance, slipping past two five-star bigs to get the job done. Duke’s offensive woes were also apparent as it struggled from downtown all afternoon against Purdue. Coming into the ACC/Big Ten Challenge, Duke is now ranked No. 17. The opportunity for ranked non-conference wins is dwindling, meaning Duke must avoid another loss before ACC play begins. But a matchup with a talented 25th-ranked Ohio State team Wednesday night may prove another tough task for the young Blue Devils.
Chronicle

Freshmen once again define Duke men’s basketball in win against Xavier at Phil Knight Legacy

PORTLAND, Ore.—Stop me if you’ve heard this one before: How far Duke will go depends on how far its freshmen will take it. It should come as no surprise that a program that has produced eight one-and-done top-three draft selections in the past 14 years is going to be defined by its freshmen. That was the case for the eighth-ranked Blue Devils in their 71-64 win over Xavier in Friday's Phil Knight Legacy semifinal. Duke not only started four freshmen for the fourth time this year, but two of them were among its top three leading scorers and three of them led the team in plus-minus.
Chronicle

5 observations and more from Duke football's first half against Wake Forest

On Thanksgiving weekend, featuring college football’s most heated rivalries, Duke took on Wake Forest at home. After two quarters of football, the Blue Devils and Demon Deacons are locked in a tight, high-scoring battle, but Duke has a slight 20-17 advantage heading into the locker room:. Five observations:. Third...
Chronicle

Blazers Drop Two in Longview

The Centralia College men’s basketball team went to Cowlitz County looking for its first wins of the season over the weekend, but only came back with two more losses, falling 80-60 to Everett and Southwestern Oregon 84-66 at the Red Devil Classic in Longview. Both matchups saw the Trailblazers...
Chronicle

In Remembrance June Strovas: 1936-2022

June Crocker Strovas, most recently from Longview, died of pancreatic cancer on Nov. 7, 2022, at the age of 86. She fought valiantly. She was born in Ryderwood in 1936 as the daughter of a logger. She was preceded in death by her son, Tom; grandson, Sahwn; and the love of her life, Tony. She is survived by her children Larry, Leanne, Rob, and Nat. June was blessed with loving relationships with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Tough, generous, and resilient, June will be missed by all who knew her.
