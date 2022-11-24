Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 23, 2022

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington improved to 2-0 in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions with a 73-41 win over Moss Point (MS) on Wednesday.

East Peoria and Metamora lost their games in the TOC. Joliet West beat St. Rita, 64-56, in a showdown between state powers that brought Illinois head coach Brad Underwood to Washington for the game.

Peoria High, Normal West, Normal Community, El Paso-Gridley and Prairie Central were among the other winners in boys basketball games Wednesday.

Peoria High hosted a Community Thanksgiving lunch for its state bound football team.

