Prep Sports Recap for Nov. 23, 2022
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD/WYZZ) — Washington improved to 2-0 in the Kevin Brown Memorial Tournament of Champions with a 73-41 win over Moss Point (MS) on Wednesday.
East Peoria and Metamora lost their games in the TOC. Joliet West beat St. Rita, 64-56, in a showdown between state powers that brought Illinois head coach Brad Underwood to Washington for the game.
Peoria High, Normal West, Normal Community, El Paso-Gridley and Prairie Central were among the other winners in boys basketball games Wednesday.
Peoria High hosted a Community Thanksgiving lunch for its state bound football team.
