OAKLAND -- The Alawdi family continued its tradition of providing a warm Thanksgiving meal for their community in Oakland's Dimond District for the 20th year Thursday. The celebration brings together people of all backgrounds for a free dinner featuring the cuisine of cultures around the world."This is a day that we give back," said Farouq Alawdi, one of the owners of 2 Star Market. "The spirit and the vibe is there, the community spirit, the spirit of giving."Alawdi's family is originally from Yemen. He saw an opportunity to embrace the teachings of their faith with Thanksgiving in their new home....

OAKLAND, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO