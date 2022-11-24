Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Jewish, Christian and Muslim volunteers invite others to join activities benefiting San Jose’s needy in DecemberD.J. EatonSan Jose, CA
How To Answer the Most Infamous MBA Admissions Essay QuestionGeorge J. ZiogasStanford, CA
Celebrating Polynesian reverence through football this weekendVic AquinoSan Jose, CA
“She Should Be Arrested” - USA Citizens React After Elizabeth Holmes Was Allegedly Involved In FraudAnthony J LynchSan Jose, CA
Santa Cruz police forcibly seize 13-year-old and taken to reunification therapyRobert J HansenSanta Cruz, CA
lahstalon.org
New courses approved at Mountain View High for next school year
Mountain View High School students can expect to see a larger variety of courses in the next school year, as the Mountain View–Los Altos Board of Trustees approved the new classes Business Management, Work Exploratory, Architecture II and Health Careers in the recent Board meeting. These course proposals for the 2023-2024 school year were approved in the unanimous vote on Thursday, November 17.
Oakland storekeeper unites neighbors, celebrates Thanksgiving as cultural cornucopia
OAKLAND -- The Alawdi family continued its tradition of providing a warm Thanksgiving meal for their community in Oakland's Dimond District for the 20th year Thursday. The celebration brings together people of all backgrounds for a free dinner featuring the cuisine of cultures around the world."This is a day that we give back," said Farouq Alawdi, one of the owners of 2 Star Market. "The spirit and the vibe is there, the community spirit, the spirit of giving."Alawdi's family is originally from Yemen. He saw an opportunity to embrace the teachings of their faith with Thanksgiving in their new home....
KTVU FOX 2
Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home
Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
postnewsgroup.com
No Charges to Be Filed in Death of Supervisor Wilma Chan
Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan in November 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said recently. Chan was walking her dog when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05 a.m. on Nov....
pioneerpublishers.com
Holiday outings at East Bay Parks include Victorian fun at Ardenwood Farm
SF EAST BAY AREA, CA (Nov. 27, 2022) — Victorian era splendor will be on display in December at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont during a “Christmas at the Patterson House” program, Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, costumed docents will lead tours of 14 rooms of the mansion decorated with Victorian-style holiday ornaments.
Daily Californian
Failing at UC Berkeley
Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
NBC Bay Area
Blinky's Holiday Drive Through Returns for Another Year in San Jose
It's lights, cameras and holiday magic in the South Bay. Blinky's Holiday Drive Through is now open at Lake Cunningham Park in San Jose, offering people a way to soak up a lighted display from the comfort of their cars. Saturday was the first night of the display and it...
calmatters.network
Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys
In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
NBC Bay Area
2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide
Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
Concord sets community meetings to discuss naval weapons station development plans
The Seeno-owned developer of the former Concord Naval Weapons Station, Concord First Partners, and staff from the Local Reuse Authority will host two community meetings in December to present and discuss the development’s proposed term sheet before it goes to the City Council in January. Crafting the term sheet...
Christmas in the Park returns to San Jose, with sentimental meaning for some
"It's an honor to do this tree and to see my parents' memories on this tree," says San Jose native Cecilia Acosta, who decorated one to remember her late parents.
7x7.com
26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)
This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
KTVU FOX 2
As teen overdoses from opioid use skyrocket, many schools still unprepared for emergency
LOS GATOS, Calif. - Los Gatos High School Principal Kevin Buchanan felt helpless on the third day of the 2021 school year. It wasn't the typical first-week-back chaos. Instead, Buchanan was sitting on the ground, cradling the body of a student -- watching their face turn white, their body clammy, and their breaths become more and more shallow.
milpitasbeat.com
Milpitas’ infamous odor: The past, the present, and the future
For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
KTVU FOX 2
Massive Christmas Light Maze opens at San Jose's PayPal Park
SAN JOSE, Calif. - The holiday season has arrived San Jose. Friday marked opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than four million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
A hike to Pigeon Point state park, one of the tallest lighthouses in California
More than $18 million in state funds is being spent to make the landmark shine.
5 Places Still Open for Christmas Day in the Bay Area
Many around the world will be celebrating Christmas after 2 years of Covid. Just in case you forget anything along the way or are looking for a place to eat, here are 5 places still open this Christmas Day 2022.
The Pioneer Log Cabin in Golden Gate Park will soon be for rent
Redwood logs were floated down from Mendocino County to build the cabin.
KTVU FOX 2
sfstandard.com
Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?
Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
