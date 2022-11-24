ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
lahstalon.org

New courses approved at Mountain View High for next school year

Mountain View High School students can expect to see a larger variety of courses in the next school year, as the Mountain View–Los Altos Board of Trustees approved the new classes Business Management, Work Exploratory, Architecture II and Health Careers in the recent Board meeting. These course proposals for the 2023-2024 school year were approved in the unanimous vote on Thursday, November 17.
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA
CBS San Francisco

Oakland storekeeper unites neighbors, celebrates Thanksgiving as cultural cornucopia

OAKLAND -- The Alawdi family continued its tradition of providing a warm Thanksgiving meal for their community in Oakland's Dimond District for the 20th year Thursday. The celebration brings together people of all backgrounds for a free dinner featuring the cuisine of cultures around the world."This is a day that we give back," said Farouq Alawdi, one of the owners of 2 Star Market. "The spirit and the vibe is there, the community spirit, the spirit of giving."Alawdi's family is originally from Yemen. He saw an opportunity to embrace the teachings of their faith with Thanksgiving in their new home....
OAKLAND, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Unhoused in Berkeley thankful for nontraditional warehouse they call home

Berkeley homeless people are thankful for a different type of shelter gets them off the streets. On this Thanksgiving holiday, a group of homeless people in Berkeley said they have found family and community in a shelter that uses a different approach to help people get off the streets. They said they're thankful to be part of a program that treats them as individuals And the only rules are ones that require everyone to respect each other.
BERKELEY, CA
postnewsgroup.com

No Charges to Be Filed in Death of Supervisor Wilma Chan

Criminal charges will not be filed against the driver of the vehicle that hit and killed Alameda County Supervisor Wilma Chan in November 2021, Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley said recently. Chan was walking her dog when she was hit by a vehicle at 8:05 a.m. on Nov....
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
pioneerpublishers.com

Holiday outings at East Bay Parks include Victorian fun at Ardenwood Farm

SF EAST BAY AREA, CA (Nov. 27, 2022) — Victorian era splendor will be on display in December at Ardenwood Historic Farm in Fremont during a “Christmas at the Patterson House” program, Fridays through Sundays, Dec. 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18. From 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. each day, costumed docents will lead tours of 14 rooms of the mansion decorated with Victorian-style holiday ornaments.
FREMONT, CA
Daily Californian

Failing at UC Berkeley

Someone once told me, “If you go to UC Berkeley, you must be successful and have it all together.” However, my time here has been less than ideal and, in some ways, you could say I failed at UC Berkeley. My first semester was a disaster and set...
calmatters.network

Around Town: Palo Alto-raised musician in the running for two Grammys

In the latest column, news about a Palo Alto native nominated for two Grammys, the East Palo Alto Library’s participation in a pilot of the Resilient Libraries Network and a chance for community members to put a new law on the books. GRAMMY-NOMINATED NATIVE … Palo Alto native Molly...
PALO ALTO, CA
NBC Bay Area

2022 Bay Area Holiday Events Guide

Though snow is never part of the equation, the Bay Area still loves to celebrate the holidays. Many cities and towns have free events for the whole family. Joyful and triumphant revelers can roam from county to county to take part in the season's fealty, buy one-of-a-kind Christmas crafts, enjoy the Hanukkah Festival of Lights, or celebrate Kwanzaa. This is certainly not an exhaustive list, though most events listed are free.
BERKELEY, CA
7x7.com

26 Fun Things to Do This Week (11.28.22)

This week offers plenty of ways to get into the holiday spirit. Decorate cookies at the Ferry Building, look up at the Bay Area's tallest holiday tree, wander a winter wonderland at Golden Gate Park, shop local arts and crafts at the Crucible and Creativity Explored, score free admission into San Francisco museums, and much more.
BERKELEY, CA
milpitasbeat.com

Milpitas’ infamous odor: The past, the present, and the future

For many residents, the most infamous aspect of Milpitas history involves the putrid odor that has spread throughout the city for years. The odor has been a longstanding concern for the community, existing for over 100 years and carrying a long history…. There are multiple things that are complicating this...
MILPITAS, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Massive Christmas Light Maze opens at San Jose's PayPal Park

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The holiday season has arrived San Jose. Friday marked opening night for a massive holiday light maze, billed as being constructed with more than four million Christmas lights. The holiday event, named Enchant, also includes ice skating, food stalls, shopping, and an ice bar for adults.
SAN JOSE, CA
sfstandard.com

Why Is It Suddenly So Cool To Be Filipino?

Over the summer, San Francisco-founded Filipino fusion restaurant Señor Sisig opened its third location in the Ferry Building. As a second-gen Filipina from the Bay, I found myself wondering, is it cool to be Filipino now that I can find sisig and a $6.50 Blue Bottle cold brew in the same place?
OAKLAND, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy