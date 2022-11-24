ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Utah State

WVNews

Cleveland 102, Detroit 94

CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 8-12 2-5 20, Wade 1-5 0-0 3, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Garland 4-19 11-12 19, Mitchell 9-23 12-13 32, Diakite 2-3 0-0 4, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 4-8 1-1 10, Okoro 2-2 2-2 7, Neto 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 33-77 28-33 102.
WVNews

Boston 130, Washington 121

WASHINGTON (121) Avdija 4-8 0-0 10, Kispert 3-8 1-2 8, Porzingis 7-11 7-8 21, Beal 11-19 8-9 30, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Gibson 4-6 4-4 12, Gill 1-2 3-5 5, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 2-8 2-3 6, Dotson 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 44-82 26-33 121.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

Brooklyn 111, Portland 97

PORTLAND (97) Grant 11-24 2-2 29, Hart 4-8 0-0 9, Nurkic 6-12 5-8 17, Simons 4-14 3-4 15, Winslow 5-10 2-2 14, Watford 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 1-1 1-3 3, Little 1-2 2-3 4, S.Sharpe 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 15-22 97.
WVNews

Miami 106, Atlanta 98

MIAMI (106) C.Martin 8-12 2-2 20, Strus 6-15 0-0 16, Adebayo 13-20 6-6 32, Herro 3-13 5-5 11, Lowry 2-9 4-4 9, Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Highsmith 0-3 0-0 0, Dedmon 6-7 0-2 13, Smith 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 40-82 17-19 106.
WVNews

Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons

DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter.
DETROIT, MI
WVNews

Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71

OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71.
PORTLAND, OR
WVNews

Michigan St. 78, Portland 77

PORTLAND (5-4) Sjolund 5-7 0-0 15, Wood 2-8 2-2 7, St. Pierre 2-5 1-1 5, Perry 1-6 0-0 3, Robertson 5-16 4-4 16, Applewhite 5-7 5-5 16, Gorosito 3-8 0-0 9, Vucinic 3-4 0-0 6, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-12 77.
MICHIGAN STATE
WVNews

Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123

MEMPHIS (127) Brooks 8-16 4-5 23, Jackson Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, Adams 6-9 4-9 16, Konchar 4-6 1-1 10, Morant 9-20 9-11 27, Clarke 3-7 3-3 9, LaRavia 2-2 0-0 6, Roddy 2-4 0-0 6, Aldama 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 23-31 127.
MEMPHIS, TN
WVNews

Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115

DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 5-9 1-1 13, Hardaway Jr. 2-8 0-0 6, Powell 1-1 2-4 4, Dinwiddie 8-13 3-3 22, Doncic 10-20 4-9 27, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Kleber 2-3 0-0 6, Wood 8-17 3-4 21, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 1-1 0-0 3, J.Green 2-3 3-4 8, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 16-25 115.
WVNews

Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103

PHILADELPHIA (133) T.Harris 10-14 3-3 25, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-6 3-4 9, Melton 5-12 0-0 11, Milton 10-13 6-6 29, Champagnie 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 4-9 0-1 9, Reed 6-6 0-0 12, Korkmaz 6-7 2-3 17, House Jr. 5-8 8-10 19, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-77 22-27 133.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

No. 6 Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84

XAVIER (4-3) Freemantle 6-12 2-2 14, J.Nunge 11-16 1-1 25, Boum 4-11 0-0 10, Jones 8-15 3-3 22, Tandy 2-7 0-0 5, Claude 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 1-1 0-2 2, Craft 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 6-8 84.
WVNews

Arizona St. 76, Alcorn St. 54

ALCORN ST. (3-4) Kendall 1-14 5-6 7, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Joshua 2-10 2-5 6, Pajeaud 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 3-11 1-2 7, Thorn 7-11 0-0 19, Brewton 5-17 3-4 13, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-70 11-17 54.
ARIZONA STATE
WVNews

Allen's hot start helps Bucks defeat Mavericks 124-115

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen's sizzling start for Milwaukee meant the Dallas Mavericks couldn't stop their recent cold spell. Allen went 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the game's first 17 1/2 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in a 124-115 victory Sunday night that sent the Mavericks to their fourth straight loss.
MILWAUKEE, WI
WVNews

Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121

BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Smart laughs when he thinks about how far Jaylen Brown has come since he was a rookie. There were moments during that 2016 season when he remembers a 19-year-old Brown at times recklessly driving 1-on-5 and throwing up wild shots at the rim.
BOSTON, MA
WVNews

Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac had the best game of his six-year NBA career on Sunday afternoon. Yet, the Los Angeles Clippers center was frustrated after picking up his sixth foul late in the fourth quarter. It's understandable, considering Zubac was one rebound away from having the fourth...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WVNews

San Jose St. 67, Ball St. 65

BALL ST. (4-3) Sparks 6-10 2-5 14, Coleman 3-12 4-4 11, Jacobs 4-10 5-7 14, Sellers 1-3 4-4 6, Windham 5-11 2-2 14, Pearson 1-4 1-2 3, Bumbalough 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 0-1 3-4 3, Cleary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 21-28 65.
WVNews

Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play.
JACKSONVILLE, FL

