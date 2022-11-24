Read full article on original website
Cleveland 102, Detroit 94
CLEVELAND (102) E.Mobley 8-12 2-5 20, Wade 1-5 0-0 3, Lopez 1-2 0-0 2, Garland 4-19 11-12 19, Mitchell 9-23 12-13 32, Diakite 2-3 0-0 4, I.Mobley 0-0 0-0 0, Osman 4-8 1-1 10, Okoro 2-2 2-2 7, Neto 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 33-77 28-33 102.
Boston 130, Washington 121
WASHINGTON (121) Avdija 4-8 0-0 10, Kispert 3-8 1-2 8, Porzingis 7-11 7-8 21, Beal 11-19 8-9 30, Morris 6-8 0-0 16, Gibson 4-6 4-4 12, Gill 1-2 3-5 5, Gafford 2-2 0-0 4, Barton 2-8 2-3 6, Dotson 0-2 0-0 0, Goodwin 4-8 1-2 9. Totals 44-82 26-33 121.
Brooklyn 111, Portland 97
PORTLAND (97) Grant 11-24 2-2 29, Hart 4-8 0-0 9, Nurkic 6-12 5-8 17, Simons 4-14 3-4 15, Winslow 5-10 2-2 14, Watford 3-5 0-0 6, Eubanks 1-1 1-3 3, Little 1-2 2-3 4, S.Sharpe 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 35-79 15-22 97.
Miami 106, Atlanta 98
MIAMI (106) C.Martin 8-12 2-2 20, Strus 6-15 0-0 16, Adebayo 13-20 6-6 32, Herro 3-13 5-5 11, Lowry 2-9 4-4 9, Cain 0-0 0-0 0, Highsmith 0-3 0-0 0, Dedmon 6-7 0-2 13, Smith 2-3 0-0 5. Totals 40-82 17-19 106.
Mitchell, Mobley lead Cavaliers to 102-94 win over Pistons
DETROIT (AP) — Donovan Mitchell scored 32 points, Evan Mobley added 20 and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied late to beat the Detroit Pistons 102-94 on Sunday. Cleveland trailed for much of the game, but outscored the Pistons 29-16 in the fourth quarter.
Portland St. 83, Oregon St. 71
OREGON ST. (3-4) Ryuny 0-0 1-2 1, Taylor 3-6 2-5 9, Marial 0-0 0-0 0, Akanno 4-14 0-2 9, Pope 6-10 10-10 23, Stevens 1-3 7-8 9, Rataj 0-4 2-2 2, Bilodeau 3-5 3-4 9, Krass 2-3 0-0 5, Andela 2-4 0-0 4. Totals 21-49 25-33 71.
Morant has triple-double, Grizzlies hold on to edge Knicks
NEW YORK (AP) — After Ja Morant’s triple-double at Madison Square Garden on Sunday night, his father asked for his jersey. One problem: The Grizzlies star planned to give it to Knicks veteran Derrick Rose.
Michigan St. 78, Portland 77
PORTLAND (5-4) Sjolund 5-7 0-0 15, Wood 2-8 2-2 7, St. Pierre 2-5 1-1 5, Perry 1-6 0-0 3, Robertson 5-16 4-4 16, Applewhite 5-7 5-5 16, Gorosito 3-8 0-0 9, Vucinic 3-4 0-0 6, Nduka 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 26-61 12-12 77.
Memphis 127, N.Y. Knicks 123
MEMPHIS (127) Brooks 8-16 4-5 23, Jackson Jr. 8-19 2-2 21, Adams 6-9 4-9 16, Konchar 4-6 1-1 10, Morant 9-20 9-11 27, Clarke 3-7 3-3 9, LaRavia 2-2 0-0 6, Roddy 2-4 0-0 6, Aldama 3-7 0-0 7, Jones 1-5 0-0 2. Totals 46-95 23-31 127.
Milwaukee 124, Dallas 115
DALLAS (115) Finney-Smith 5-9 1-1 13, Hardaway Jr. 2-8 0-0 6, Powell 1-1 2-4 4, Dinwiddie 8-13 3-3 22, Doncic 10-20 4-9 27, Bertans 1-3 0-0 3, Kleber 2-3 0-0 6, Wood 8-17 3-4 21, McGee 1-1 0-0 2, Pinson 0-1 0-0 0, Campazzo 1-1 0-0 3, J.Green 2-3 3-4 8, Ntilikina 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 41-80 16-25 115.
Philadelphia 133, Orlando 103
PHILADELPHIA (133) T.Harris 10-14 3-3 25, Tucker 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-6 3-4 9, Melton 5-12 0-0 11, Milton 10-13 6-6 29, Champagnie 0-1 0-0 0, Niang 4-9 0-1 9, Reed 6-6 0-0 12, Korkmaz 6-7 2-3 17, House Jr. 5-8 8-10 19, Lee 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 50-77 22-27 133.
No. 6 Gonzaga 88, Xavier 84
XAVIER (4-3) Freemantle 6-12 2-2 14, J.Nunge 11-16 1-1 25, Boum 4-11 0-0 10, Jones 8-15 3-3 22, Tandy 2-7 0-0 5, Claude 1-4 0-0 2, Hunter 1-1 0-0 2, Miles 1-1 0-2 2, Craft 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 35-68 6-8 84.
Arizona St. 76, Alcorn St. 54
ALCORN ST. (3-4) Kendall 1-14 5-6 7, Butler 0-0 0-0 0, Joshua 2-10 2-5 6, Pajeaud 0-1 0-0 0, Wade 3-11 1-2 7, Thorn 7-11 0-0 19, Brewton 5-17 3-4 13, Anderson 1-4 0-0 2, Jordan 0-1 0-0 0, S.Walker 0-1 0-0 0, Montgomery 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 19-70 11-17 54.
Allen's hot start helps Bucks defeat Mavericks 124-115
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Grayson Allen's sizzling start for Milwaukee meant the Dallas Mavericks couldn't stop their recent cold spell. Allen went 7 of 7 from 3-point range in the game's first 17 1/2 minutes, and the Bucks never trailed in a 124-115 victory Sunday night that sent the Mavericks to their fourth straight loss.
Brown scores 36, Tatum-less Celtics outlast Wizards 130-121
BOSTON (AP) — Marcus Smart laughs when he thinks about how far Jaylen Brown has come since he was a rookie. There were moments during that 2016 season when he remembers a 19-year-old Brown at times recklessly driving 1-on-5 and throwing up wild shots at the rim.
Zubac scores 31, pulls down 29 boards; Clippers beat Pacers
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Ivica Zubac had the best game of his six-year NBA career on Sunday afternoon. Yet, the Los Angeles Clippers center was frustrated after picking up his sixth foul late in the fourth quarter. It's understandable, considering Zubac was one rebound away from having the fourth...
BC-BKH-West Virginia girls Basketball preseason poll
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The Associated Press high school girls basketball preseason poll with first-place votes in parentheses and total points:
San Jose St. 67, Ball St. 65
BALL ST. (4-3) Sparks 6-10 2-5 14, Coleman 3-12 4-4 11, Jacobs 4-10 5-7 14, Sellers 1-3 4-4 6, Windham 5-11 2-2 14, Pearson 1-4 1-2 3, Bumbalough 0-1 0-0 0, Jihad 0-1 3-4 3, Cleary 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 20-53 21-28 65.
Darnold leads Panthers past reeling Broncos 23-10
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sam Darnold has been waiting more than 10 months for another chance to prove he can lead the Carolina Panthers. It finally came on Sunday, and he made the most of it.
Jags edge Ravens 28-27 on 2-pointer, Tucker's 67-yard miss
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Trevor Lawrence connected with Marvin Jones for a 10-yard touchdown with 14 seconds remaining and hit Zay Jones for a gutsy 2-point conversion, and the Jacksonville Jaguars held on to beat the Baltimore Ravens 28-27 on Sunday when Justin Tucker missed a 67-yard field goal try on the last play.
