Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KCBD
Food Trucks for a Cause celebrates one year of raising money, building relationships
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Food Trucks for a Cause is celebrating more than $10,000 raised for nonprofits and a new priceless bond. The organization commemorated its one year anniversary on Sunday with a battle between locally-owned food trucks. “We just wanted to do something fun, and different, and exciting, something...
fox34.com
Story of Strength: Brenda Merz now helping others at Family Promise
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - It’s tough to imagine leaving the hospital with a newborn baby, and with no home to go to. This was the story for Lubbock woman Brenda Merz. “I had to bring my son home to the park on Avenue Q; we didn’t have nowhere to go,” she says. “We ended up finding an abandoned house and slept in that house that night.”
everythinglubbock.com
J. Hoffman’s has been a Lubbock local women’s boutique for 49 years
LUBBOCK, Texas— J. Hoffman’s offers fine brands like Kendra Scott, Brighton, Lagos Fine Jewelry and more. You can shop J. Hoffman’s at their original location for 49 years, 4918-50th street. Plus, keep up with all the latest styles on Facebook at J. Hoffman’s and on their website at jhoffmans.com.
KCBD
City of Lubbock to host 66th annual Santa Land
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) - Join the City of Lubbock Parks and Recreation Department for a Lubbock tradition as it kicks off its 66th Annual Santa Land! The Santa Land festivities will begin Saturday, December 10th, and will continue through Thursday, December 22nd. Visitors can stop by daily from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. at 600 Cesar E. Chavez Drive. Parks and Recreation is happy to bring this annual event to the children and families of West Texas at no charge.
KCBD
Lubbock shoppers back in stores looking for Black Friday deals
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - You did not have to travel far to see shoppers taking advantage of Black Friday deals. Many Lubbock stores opened early to help customers check boxes off their Christmas lists, but the day after Thanksgiving has changed some in recent years. One shopper, Julie Bynum, says...
fox34.com
Evening stays cool as rain departs Saturday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rain showers, with a few snow flakes mixed in at times, will continue to develop and spread over most of the South Plains through the morning hours. However, the overall system that has brought this activity over the last few days will slowly be moving off to the east.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Dos
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Dos, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Shelter. She is a one-year-old pit mix who’s been at the shelter for about two and a half months. She is a very quiet girl who never barks. She loves to be with her...
KCBD
1 seriously injured in South Lubbock shooting
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person has been taken to the hospital after a shooting in South Lubbock. Just after 11 p.m. on Sunday, police responded to a shots fired call near the Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. One person was found with serious injuries and was taken...
everythinglubbock.com
Children okay, but driver hurt, Monday crash in Lubbock Co.
LUBBOCK, Texas — A one-vehicle crash, involving two small children, prompted a response from the Texas Department of Public Safety to the area of FM 1729 and East Highway 62/82, just before 7:30 a.m. Monday. The driver who was ejected from the vehicle and moderately injured was sent to...
everythinglubbock.com
One seriously hurt, shots fired near Walmart Sunday night
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lubbock Police responded to a shots fired call Sunday night at 11:08. One person was found with serious injuries near Walmart on 114th Street and Quaker Avenue. The incident happened on the north side of the store, according to the Lubbock Police Department. A police report...
KCBD
Quiet weather, dry cold front expected Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a bit of a rainy stretch, things will be relatively quiet weather wise for the next week. Monday and Tuesday will be on the warm side for late November. You’re not going to get 60s and 70s this time of year without some wind typically. And since we had rain/snow, we could see some dust in places that have dried the topsoil a bit.
levellandnews.net
City of Levelland holds employee banquet
The 52nd annual City of Levelland Employee Appreciation Banquet was held November 17, with dozens of city employees being recognized for their hard work. Councilman Michael Stueart opened the ceremony with the invocation while Assistant City Manager Joe Cavazos took care of welcoming everyone in attendance. City Managed Brandon Anderson...
fox34.com
1 injured in Sunday evening trailer fire at Acacia Mobile Home Park
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was taken to the hospital after a trailer fire at Acacia Mobile Home Park on Sunday evening. Lubbock Fire Rescue was called to the 2300 block of Auburn Street around 7:15 p.m. and found a trailer house “fully involved,” engulfed in flames. Firefighters were able to “knock down the fire quickly” but one person was injured and taken to the hospital by EMS.
everythinglubbock.com
1 moderately injured in Lubbock shooting early Sunday
LUBBOCK, Texas — The Lubbock Police Department was investigating a shooting early Sunday morning that left one person injured on the northeast side of the city. The incident occurred just after 2:30 a.m. in the 3500 block of East Bates Street. LPD told EverythingLubbock.com the victim suffered moderate injuries...
fox34.com
3 dogs die in West Lubbock trailer house fire
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A trailer house in West Lubbock caught fire Saturday morning, leaving three dogs dead. The Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to the 2200 block of Yuma Ave. just after 9:30 a.m. for reports of fire. Upon arrival, fire crews found a trailer house with smoke billowing out...
KCBD
Rollercoaster temperatures for your workweek
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A warm-up as we begin the week with highs in the 60s and 70s, but a big drop in those temps by Wednesday. Enjoy the warmth while it is here! Temperatures will climb into the mid-60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies. We remain dry through the day today with strong winds from the southwest around 15-20 mph.
KCBD
Saturday morning top stories: One dead in Friday morning stabbing
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Saturday morning brief,. One man has died after being stabbed in northwest Lubbock early Friday morning. Police responded to the 5500 block of Amherst St. for an altercation. There, they found 49-year-old Ruben Garcia with serious injuries that later took his life. The story continues:...
KCBD
Warmer and windy the next few days
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After a week of cold temperatures and precipitation things are starting to simmer down. No rain is expected for the next few days. High temperatures tomorrow will be in the mid-60s with sunny skies. It is going to be a windy day with southwest winds around 15 to 20 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
LFR responds to storage shed fire in Central Lubbock
Lubbock Fire Rescue responded to 44th Street and Avenue U just before 1:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving.
KCBD
‘Keep him in the family:’ Lubbock single mom highlights area adoption needs
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock single mom has adopted her 13-year-old nephew, highlighting two of Lubbock’s greatest adoption and foster care needs - kinship care families and older youth adoption. Last week, several Lubbock families celebrated the finalization of their adoption journey on National Adoption Day. Hundreds of...
Comments / 0