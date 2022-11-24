ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeville man charged with murder for fatal Bloomington restaurant shooting

(KSTP) – A Lakeville man has been formally charged for last week’s deadly shooting at a Bloomington strip mall. Aaron Le, 47, has been charged by warrant with one count of second-degree murder and another charge of attempted second-degree murder. He remains in custody in Kay County, Oklahoma, according to a criminal complaint filed Monday.
