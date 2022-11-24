Read full article on original website
Spring Hill restaurant continues tradition of serving free Thanksgiving meals
For those who celebrate Thanksgiving, the day probably involves a lot of home cooked food. Not everyone can afford a hot meal though, which is why a family restaurant in Spring Hill, wants to help.
Father dies after he was hit by SUV in Opry Mills parking lot
They were hit while walking in the crosswalk from the General Jackson Showboat to the mall parking lot around 10 p.m. Saturday.
Man charged in three separate robberies
A steady flow of shoppers searched high and low for red sale tags at Bass Pro Shop on Thursday night. Hundreds were served a Thanksgiving meal on Thursday at the Nashville Rescue Mission. Thousands run in annual Boulevard Bolt. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Thousands took to the streets in...
East Nashville Home for Sale
Great location in East Nashville – close to Shelby Park, FIve Points, and Downtown Nashville. Home was never tenant occupied so no rental history too report. All appliances remain. Extra attic storage is bonus. Would make a great investment opportunity – Live on One Side, AirBNB the other side. Two Beds / One Full Bath on each side. Could potentially rent for $1900/per side.
Local shops gear up for Small Business Saturday
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Small businesses are getting ready for their turn at the holiday shopping rush with Small Business Saturday this weekend. The initiative, which falls on the day after Black Friday, encourages people to “shop small.”. Founded in 2010 by American Express, the day has become one...
Toy drives give children in need a merry Christmas
Each holiday season, nonprofit organizations and Good Samaritans alike coordinate toy drives, clothing drives and donation funds to help those in need at the holidays.
Fire reported at historic log cabin in Donelson
The fire began around 8 a.m. at the historic home property located at 1014 Stones River Road.
Clarksville police looking for man accused of ‘demanding money’ through note
The Clarksville Police Department is looking for a suspect in a Monday morning robbery at Regions Bank.
Shoppers arrive several hours early for Black Friday deals at Opry Mills Bass Pro Shops
Within minutes of the doors opening at 5 a.m., nearly 1,000 Black Friday shoppers at Opry Mills flocked to Bass Pro Shops to take advantage of the deals of the day.
Despite higher prices, families make it a tradition to find a live tree
The owners of Country Cove Christmas Tree Farm in Murfreesboro said prices for live Christmas Trees went up about 10-15% compared to last year.
1 injured in shooting outside apartment complex in South Nashville
Metro police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one person injured in South Nashville.
Food banks, churches impacted by supply, demand issues on Thanksgiving
While you're feasting this Thanksgiving, many are struggling with food insecurity and depend on food banks that are already spread thin.
Man wanted in connection with fake rideshare driver who drugs victims
Detectives with the Metro Nashville Police Department are working to identify a man wanted in connection with a woman believed to be posing as a rideshare driver who drugs passengers and steals their wallets.
Clarksville high school student playing in Macy's Day parade
WSMV4 anchors Tracy Kornet, Marius Payton and Dan Thomas serve Thanksgiving meals at Nashville Rescue Mission. A 17-year-old is wanted for criminal homicide for a fatal shooting near Watkins Park earlier this month. Shoppers make run to store for last-minute Thanksgiving items. Updated: 14 hours ago. |. Hundreds of shoppers...
‘Shoes are a dead giveaway’: Dickson store owner catches thief breaking in 10 days apart
As the holiday season kicks off, local businesses are gearing up for the rush. Now, a Dickson store owner is offering a reward after surveillance cameras caught a burglar accused of breaking in twice within 10 days of each incident.
1 hurt in shooting inside home in north Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – One person was injured in an overnight shooting in north Clarksville. At about 12:46 a.m. Sunday, Clarksville Police responded to the shooting on Bradfield Drive. One person was shot and transported to the hospital with non-lifethreatening injuries, police spokesman Scott Beaubien told Clarksville Now.
Man found with gun, multiple magazines after shooting in St. Thomas Midtown Hospital
A man has been taken into custody after police he say opened fire inside Ascension St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville.
2 people shot after funeral service at Bordeaux church
Two people were reportedly shot outside a church in Bordeaux after attending a funeral for another victim of gun violence on Saturday.
Historic Nashville releases Nashville Nine list of endangered properties
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Historic Nashville, Inc. published its annual Nashville Nine, a list of local historical properties endangered by demolition, neglect or development. Every year since 2009, the Nashville Nine is compiled through a public nomination process, revealing historic buildings and places that matter to the people of the city.
