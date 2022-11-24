Read full article on original website
q13fox.com
Tacoma storeowners bank on Small Business Saturday to kick off holiday season
TACOMA, Wash. - Small business owners are banking on Small Business Saturday to get the holiday season started on a good note. The National Retail Federation says holiday sales grew by 14% from the year 2020 to 2021. Local business owners are hoping that shoppers turn out in larger numbers in 2022.
roadtirement.com
Birthday celebration at Everett’s Kyoto Japanese restaurant
Sher and I celebrated our daughter’s birthday with her family at the Kyoto Japanese restaurant in Everett, Washington. This eatery is one of the “meal cooked at your table” establishments, with your chef putting on a show along with the food preparation. The menu was awesome with...
q13fox.com
Non-profit hopes to help 22,000 people with their Christmas tree sale in Beacon Hill
SEATTLE - El Centro de la Raza is getting people ready for Christmas while helping others. They are holding a holiday event in Seattle's Beacon Hill neighborhood that will benefit thousands of people. The non-profit organization is raising funds to support human service and community-building programs benefiting more 22 thousand...
roadtirement.com
Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights
The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
q13fox.com
Cold weather shelters open in Western Washington as temperatures drop
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - With temperatures dropping throughout Western Washington, cold weather shelters will be opening this week. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, temperatures are expected to plunge. There could be a rain-snow mx in the lower elevations, particularly in the areas of Snohomish County and Canadian border.
q13fox.com
Strong Black Friday showing at Pike Place Market, crowds not at "pre-pandemic levels" yet, but getting there
SEATTLE - This year, Seattle retailers say crowds have returned to many locations this holiday including Pike Place Market. The market was packed Friday afternoon with Black Friday shoppers. Workers say foot traffic may not be back to pre-pandemic levels yet, but it's getting there. "We are just about to...
secretseattle.co
Seattle Center Winterfest Returns This Weekend For Five Weeks Of Festive Fun
This Thanksgiving weekend is already packed with festive things to do in Seattle, from the Seattle tree lighting celebration in Westlake Park this Friday to the Magic in the Market festivities taking place at Pike Place Market on Saturday. In case you have room in your schedule for one more holiday event this weekend, we’re sharing all the details about this year’s Seattle Center Winterfest.
This Is Washington's Best Cake Shop
LoveFood has the scoop on the best cake shop in every state.
birchrestaurant.com
20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA
As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized
SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
q13fox.com
Native Art Market returns to Seattle this weekend
SEATTLE - The Duwamish Tribe is hosting its annual Native Art Market starting Friday, November 25th through November 27th. Entry is free and doors open at 10:00 a.m. at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center on 4705 W. Marginal Way SW Seattle, WA. Though this is hosted by the Duwamish...
KIMA TV
Entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall in Tukwila smashed in Thanksgiving night
Police are investigating after the entrance to Westfield Southcenter mall was smashed in late Thursday night. Police responded to the mall around 11 p.m. Thursday for a report of a burglary. When officers arrived, they found the east entrance to the mall near the JCPenney had been smashed and wide open.
KOMO News
Seattle cardiologist shares Thanksgiving tips to avoid heart problems
SEATTLE — As we enter the holiday season, the hustle and bustle can take a real toll on our hearts. A local cardiologist said she typically sees an increase in heart problems this time of year. The holidays are time of celebration and also a time of excess that can have deadly consequences.
wallyhood.org
Need More Covid Test Kits?
As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
Washington Restaurant Serves One Of The Best Thanksgiving Dinners In The US
If you don't feel like cooking this year, Tasting Table curated a list of amazing U.S. restaurants offering delicious Thanksgiving dinners.
q13fox.com
Reforestation options vary following wildfires
SEATTLE - Those who live near the Bolt Creek burn scar are getting used to being worried. Emergency managers have already warned that mudslides are likely sometime in the next few years after the wildfire burned up root systems and decimated the steep terrain above communities near Skykomish and Grotto.
61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.
SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
capitolhillseattle.com
After $38M Capitol Hill acquisition, YWCA opening new affordable building for LGBTQIA+ inclusive housing for women in 2023
By summer, the northeast corner of E Denny and Harvard across from Twice Sold Tales and the Pantages House will open 93 new affordable homes for residents at risk of homelessness after YWCA’s $38 million deal to acquire a planned microhousing development. The YWCA Seattle King County chapter acquired...
q13fox.com
Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area
Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
Starbucks to close another unionized store in Seattle, citing safety issues
(The Center Square) – Two days following the announcement that a Starbucks location in Seattle would be closed, business is continuing as usual. During The Center Square’s trip to the Starbucks on the corner of Broadway and Denny Way, three Starbucks employees took orders, made coffee drinks and served them.
