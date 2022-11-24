ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roadtirement.com

Birthday celebration at Everett’s Kyoto Japanese restaurant

Sher and I celebrated our daughter’s birthday with her family at the Kyoto Japanese restaurant in Everett, Washington. This eatery is one of the “meal cooked at your table” establishments, with your chef putting on a show along with the food preparation. The menu was awesome with...
EVERETT, WA
roadtirement.com

Tulalip Casino entrance drive has tons of Christmas lights

The entrance to the Tulalip Casino north of Seattle has a life sized Orca breaching the waters creating a wonderful fountain. In addition to the one breaching there are also three large dorsal fins portraying additional individuals in the pod. These colorful lights are part of the advertised three million...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Cold weather shelters open in Western Washington as temperatures drop

SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash. - With temperatures dropping throughout Western Washington, cold weather shelters will be opening this week. According to FOX 13 Meteorologist Abby Acone, temperatures are expected to plunge. There could be a rain-snow mx in the lower elevations, particularly in the areas of Snohomish County and Canadian border.
SEATTLE, WA
secretseattle.co

Seattle Center Winterfest Returns This Weekend For Five Weeks Of Festive Fun

This Thanksgiving weekend is already packed with festive things to do in Seattle, from the Seattle tree lighting celebration in Westlake Park this Friday to the Magic in the Market festivities taking place at Pike Place Market on Saturday. In case you have room in your schedule for one more holiday event this weekend, we’re sharing all the details about this year’s Seattle Center Winterfest.
SEATTLE, WA
birchrestaurant.com

20 Best Restaurants in Tacoma, WA

As a waterfront destination, Tacoma is known for its coastal fare. But unbeknownst to most outsiders, this West Coast city dishes up way more than mussels and clams. Below, we have rounded up the 20 best restaurants in Tacoma, WA. These eateries were selected for their smattering of positive reviews, good-spirited ambiance, and five-star service.
TACOMA, WA
KING 5

Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood burglarized

SEATTLE — Businesses in Seattle's Madrona neighborhood are recovering from several break-ins. The signs outside the Madrona Market and Deli welcome customers inside Thursday. Its doors were boarded up but it was one of a few businesses open on Thanksgiving. At least three individuals used a van to break...
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Native Art Market returns to Seattle this weekend

SEATTLE - The Duwamish Tribe is hosting its annual Native Art Market starting Friday, November 25th through November 27th. Entry is free and doors open at 10:00 a.m. at the Duwamish Longhouse and Cultural Center on 4705 W. Marginal Way SW Seattle, WA. Though this is hosted by the Duwamish...
SEATTLE, WA
KOMO News

Seattle cardiologist shares Thanksgiving tips to avoid heart problems

SEATTLE — As we enter the holiday season, the hustle and bustle can take a real toll on our hearts. A local cardiologist said she typically sees an increase in heart problems this time of year. The holidays are time of celebration and also a time of excess that can have deadly consequences.
SEATTLE, WA
wallyhood.org

Need More Covid Test Kits?

As we head into the heart of the cold and dark Seattle winter, news reports are all a-twitter (yes, pun intended) about the so-called “tridemic” of RSV, flu, and Covid. RSV has been especially hard on kids, and the flu season has already been called the most severe in 13 years. If there’s a ray of good news in any of this, it would seem to be that our region continues to show a relatively low rate of new Covid cases being reported (according to the King County Department of Health website, however, a recent data breach may have resulted in under-reporting in October).
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Reforestation options vary following wildfires

SEATTLE - Those who live near the Bolt Creek burn scar are getting used to being worried. Emergency managers have already warned that mudslides are likely sometime in the next few years after the wildfire burned up root systems and decimated the steep terrain above communities near Skykomish and Grotto.
SKYKOMISH, WA
KING 5

61% believe flexible plastics are recyclable in curbside bins. They're not.

SEATTLE — There are trends in a lack of knowledge regarding proper recycling. That's according to a survey from the recycling company Republic Services, which analyzed the recycling knowledge of more than 2,000 Americans. It shows 64% of respondents say they know what types of plastics can be recycled, but 61% incorrectly believe flexible plastics, including grocery bags and bubble wrap, are recyclable in their curbside bins.
SEATTLE, WA
q13fox.com

Lowland snow possible Tuesday in Puget Sound area

Seattle - Monday starts the week with cool temps, with lowland snow possible Tuesday afternoon and evening in the Puget Sound area. Today will bring isolated rain/snow mixed showers in the morning followed by a drier afternoon with highs only around 40 degrees. Expect partly cloudy skies with plenty of sunshine mixed in. A Wind Advisory is in effect for areas of western Whatcom and San Juan counties normally impacted by the Fraser Valley Outflow winds. Gusts in those spots could reach up to 45 mph.
SEATTLE, WA

Comments / 0

Community Policy