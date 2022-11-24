Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Restaurants to Get BBQ in Memphis, TennesseeJameson StewardMemphis, TN
A Man From Trenton, TN Claims the USPS in Memphis has 'Lost 38 Packages' & Mail Carrier 'Carjacked' in MemphisZack LoveMemphis, TN
Woman defends having 11 children by eight different dads and slams critics who called her a 'bad mom'Aabha GopanMemphis, TN
A White Woman Has 11 Children with 8 Different "Baby Daddies" And ALL 8 of the FATHERS are BLACK!!Marry EvensMemphis, TN
Related
actionnews5.com
2022 extreme disasters disproportionately affecting low incomes families
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - American Red Cross volunteers have worked non-stop to people impacted by the tens of thousands of disasters across the country this year. While Red Cross emergency shelters are meant to be temporary, some shelters have operated for over a month to help people in need. A...
actionnews5.com
Law enforcement and local residents share ways to protect your packages during the holidays
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - This holiday season, you might not be the only one on the lookout for packages you ordered online. The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office warns residents to watch out for porch pirates. Just last month in Cooper-Young, porch pirates struck, snatching packages one by one from...
actionnews5.com
MEM holiday travel numbers up from 2019
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s been a busy holiday travel season at Memphis International Airport with traffic surpassing numbers seen in 2019. More than 56,000 were screened last week, according to MEM Communications Director, Glen Thomas. That’s a nearly 4% increase from the same week in 2019. “That...
actionnews5.com
Memphis Animal Services seeks to raise funding on Giving Tuesday to cover costs of animal care
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Animal Services (MAS) is participating in Giving Tuesday, a day of giving celebrated internationally the Tuesday after Thanksgiving. Giving Tuesday is set aside as a day of giving to bring people together to improve their communities by promoting and supporting the causes they believe in, and this year, MAS hopes you will consider supporting them.
Where to take shelter and how to stay safe when severe weather moves in
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Severe weather is moving into the Mid-South Tuesday with strong storms expected. Apart from heavy rain, tornadoes and damaging winds are a possibility, along with hail. The National Weather Service Memphis says families should have a plan for what to do when severe weather hits. People...
thunderboltradio.com
Tornado Threat for West Tennessee on Tuesday
The National Weather Service says there is the possibility of severe weather in the Ken-Tenn area on Tuesday, that could include tornadoes. Memphis National Weather Service meteorologist Andy Chiuppi told Thunderbolt News about the possible set-up of severe storms.(AUDIO) Chiuppi said all area residents should have adequate ways to receive...
Pregnant mother faces sewage flood at South Memphis rental property
MEMPHIS, Tenn — An eight-month-pregnant Memphis mother is at a loss after she woke up Friday to find sewage all over the patio and walkway leading up to her unit at the Lakeville Townhomes complex in South Memphis. Deshonkierra Kennedy told FOX13 this is the second time in her...
actionnews5.com
Baptist Women’s Hospital celebrates Thanksgiving in the NICU
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Some Mid-South families had to celebrate Thanksgiving without their newest family members this holiday, so staff at one hospital brought the festivities to their tiniest patients so the little ones wouldn’t miss out on their very first Thanksgiving. Newborn babies in the Neonatal Intensive Care...
Customs officials in Memphis discover chestnuts infested with insects
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — These chestnuts will not be roasting on an open fire. Customs officials in Memphis, Tennessee, found nine immature insects in a shipment headed for New York earlier this month, authorities said. According to a news release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection, agriculture specialists seized the...
actionnews5.com
Mid-South BBB warns of increasingly convincing scams as Christmas shopping gets underway
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Thanksgiving night, the dishes will go in the sink, the leftovers will be stored, and Black Friday shopping will commence. For those taking to online shopping, the Better Business Bureau (BBB) for the Mid-South is warning consumers about scams that look to get a hold of your personal information and your money.
actionnews5.com
2 adults, 1 child found dead at Ark. home
MADISON, Ark. (WMC) - Three people were found dead with gunshot wounds near Forrest City, Arkansas, on Monday morning. Their bodies were found inside a home around 2 a.m. in the Crow Creek community along Gore Street, according to the St. Francis County medical examiner. Two adults and one child...
Severe storms, damaging winds, possible tornadoes headed for the Mid-South
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 Meteorologists have been tracking severe weather to be able to give you the most up-to-date information. The Mid-South is under a 4/5 risk zone level for storms Tuesday into Wednesday. Monday will be mostly sunny with highs in the low 60s. Rain chance: 0%. Winds:...
actionnews5.com
Whitehaven residents create fundraiser for better Southland Mall Christmas tree
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A picture of Southland Mall’s new Christmas Tree has been making its rounds on social media after some Whitehaven residents weren’t too holly-jolly about its appearance. The tree was put up Monday, but it was criticized so badly online, the mall took it down...
actionnews5.com
West Junior High School dismissing early due to AC issues
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - Due to AC issues, West Junior High School dismissed at 12:30 p.m. Monday. The heat is not working in the school, but maintenance is currently being done to fix this problem. It’s unclear how long maintenance will take.
localmemphis.com
Tanya and Jerry Smith share their journey as entrepreneurs navigating an inflated economy
SOUTHAVEN, Miss — Near-record-high inflation has cast a shadow over this year's holiday shopping season for both shoppers and some businesses. Still, for some entrepreneurs, there is major growth. Mississippi-based owner Tanya Smith and her husband Jerry Smith expanded from an online-only business that started during the height of...
localmemphis.com
'Grizz Shop Local' pop-up shop returned to FedEx Forum, offered 'opportunity' to local distributors
MEMPHIS, Tenn — On Saturday, the FedEx Forum held the "Grizz Shop Local" event, supporting over 30 Memphis-based businesses. As most of these businesses are online-based, such an event created an opportunity for the owners and operators of each individual "store" to meet their customers face-to-face as well as give them a more personable shopping experience.
actionnews5.com
Tuesday is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY due to threat of severe storms
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The severe weather threat for this upcoming Tuesday (Nov 29) has been expanded to include more of the Mid-South. There is an Enhanced Risk (level 3 out of 5) of severe weather across much of the area on Tuesday due to a strong cold front. THREATS:...
No Barrier Women's shelter hopes to address underserved homeless population
MEMPHIS, Tenn — For some people in need, finding a place to call home can be difficult, even during the holidays. According to the National Alliance To End Homelessness, there were more than 1,000 people homeless on any given night in Shelby County. Shelters can offer somewhere to stay, but some of them in the Memphis area are not designed for women. The Hospitality Hub was brought into existence to help fight this, with the goal to help its residence create a better life.
‘It’s not fair’: Mom speaks out after son shot twice in head outside Memphis health clinic
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are investigating after a person was critically shot outside the Shelby County Health Department’s Cawthon Health Clinic in Orange Mound on Wednesday morning. Latrice Bankston identified the 18-year-old victim as her son, LaTayvon Bankston. “I don’t know what it is with these young boys...
WREG
One person shot at Germantown and Trinity
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police responded to a shots fired call Monday morning on Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. When MPD made the scene, they found a man shot. He was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical condition. A silver Jeep Patriot was the focus of an investigation off Germantown Parkway and Trinity Road. The back window blown out.
Comments / 1