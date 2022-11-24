Read full article on original website
WYTV.com
Valley students ‘stock up on socks’ thanks to grant
SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A grant has allowed every student in a local elementary school to stock up on socks in time for chillier weather. Over the summer, B.L. Miller Elementary teacher Jeana D’Ostroph noticed that some of her students were opting for socks in lieu of “fun” rewards like candy or trinkets.
Local family puts up massive Christmas light display
A mom in Austintown brings joy into her home with her Christmas light display.
WYTV.com
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A long-running tradition returned to the Valley on Saturday — the annual Christmas at the Mill. Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman’s Mill. The weather was picture-perfect to walk around the park and embrace the holiday...
WYTV.com
Friends of Fido holds 9th “Howlidays” event
CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A nonprofit group got in the holiday spirit on Saturday to help out animals. Friends of Fido held its ninth annual “Howlidays” event at Tippecanoe Country Club in Canfield. About 45 local vendors were there as part of Small Business Saturday, and guests...
Stambaugh Auditorium decks the halls for annual show
Stambaugh Auditorium's halls are decked in honor of the return of The TubaChristmas concert and Holiday Craft show.
Owner of Austintown restaurant talks recent closure
A popular local BBQ joint in Austintown announced its closure Sunday morning.
Christmas lights worth seeing this season
The wonder of the Christmas season is here so it's time to take in the sights of holiday light displays across Northeast Ohio.
WYTV.com
Lifeguard academy to hold pre-orientation for candidates
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Those interested in becoming lifeguards can submit their applications and attend an upcoming pre-orientation clinic this weekend. The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy is holding an informational session from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center in Youngstown. The session will outline...
30 pet bodies found in repossessed Ohio house
BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request for assistance from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. What they discovered was a horrific scene of animals that were once treasured pets–that had been left to die, locked in cages. They found the bodies of 22 rabbits, five kittens and three […]
WYTV.com
Kids lace up their skates, hit the ice at JCC’s winter campus
LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown’s winter campus opened for some ice-skating fun. Kids laced up their skates and hit the ice Friday afternoon, or grabbed some sticks and tried their hands at curling. Skate rentals were available and so were hot chocolate and...
Sentimental Christmas tree marks Sharon’s annual lighting
The City of Sharon's annual tree lighting had dancing, caroling, and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus -- but a few special moments punctuated the evening.
Native Americans have rich history in the Mahoning Valley
The Tyler History Center is home to a collection of Native American artifacts found here in the Valley.
Boardman store aims to provide safe space for young people
A Boardman store was recently revamped, and its mission is to provide a safe space for the community.
whbc.com
HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village. But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16. There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll...
Rescue Mission serving up hot meals to community this Thanksgiving
Volunteers and staff at Rescue Mission of the Mahoning Valley spent Thanksgiving serving meals to those in need.
WYTV.com
Police, ambulance called to Youngstown crash
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were called to the scene of a crash in Youngstown, which temporarily blocked the roadway. It happened on Oak Hill Avenue near Joseph Street. The road has since reopened. The Youngstown police and fire departments were at the scene, as well as an ambulance.
WFMJ.com
Youngstown Police Department performing extra patrols through the holidays
The Youngstown Police Department will be conducting extra patrols throughout the city starting now through the holidays. The patrols will focus their attention on city businesses and roadways, so people living and shopping in the city have an extra sense of security. According to Captain Jason Simon, both marked and...
Crews battle fire at Warren home
The Warren Fire Department was called out to a structure fire around 10:45 a.m. Monday.
cleveland19.com
Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
cleveland19.com
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
