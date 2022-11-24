ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Valley students ‘stock up on socks’ thanks to grant

SEBRING, Ohio (WKBN) — A grant has allowed every student in a local elementary school to stock up on socks in time for chillier weather. Over the summer, B.L. Miller Elementary teacher Jeana D’Ostroph noticed that some of her students were opting for socks in lieu of “fun” rewards like candy or trinkets.
Christmas at the Mill returns to the Valley

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A long-running tradition returned to the Valley on Saturday — the annual Christmas at the Mill. Craft vendors, food trucks and lots of music could be heard at Lanterman’s Mill. The weather was picture-perfect to walk around the park and embrace the holiday...
Friends of Fido holds 9th “Howlidays” event

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — A nonprofit group got in the holiday spirit on Saturday to help out animals. Friends of Fido held its ninth annual “Howlidays” event at Tippecanoe Country Club in Canfield. About 45 local vendors were there as part of Small Business Saturday, and guests...
Lifeguard academy to hold pre-orientation for candidates

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Those interested in becoming lifeguards can submit their applications and attend an upcoming pre-orientation clinic this weekend. The Youngstown Lifeguard Academy is holding an informational session from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center in Youngstown. The session will outline...
30 pet bodies found in repossessed Ohio house

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Officials at Belmont County Hoof and Paw received a request for assistance from the Belmont County Sheriff’s Department. What they discovered was a horrific scene of animals that were once treasured pets–that had been left to die, locked in cages. They found the bodies of 22 rabbits, five kittens and three […]
Kids lace up their skates, hit the ice at JCC’s winter campus

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – The Jewish Community Center of Youngstown’s winter campus opened for some ice-skating fun. Kids laced up their skates and hit the ice Friday afternoon, or grabbed some sticks and tried their hands at curling. Skate rentals were available and so were hot chocolate and...
HOF Village With Holiday Fun With ‘Winter Blitz’

CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – We’re hearing about all the new facilities at the Hall of Fame Village. But good old Tom Benson Stadium is the centerpiece for the Village’s “Winter Blitz” December 10 through January 16. There’s a Touchdown Tube Hill that’ll...
Police, ambulance called to Youngstown crash

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Crews were called to the scene of a crash in Youngstown, which temporarily blocked the roadway. It happened on Oak Hill Avenue near Joseph Street. The road has since reopened. The Youngstown police and fire departments were at the scene, as well as an ambulance.
Akron pianist wins Amateur Night at The Apollo grand prize

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron native Kofi Boakye has been crowned the winner of the famed Amateur Night at The Apollo competition in New York City. Boakye, a classically trained pianist, first performed in the competition in February. Amateur Night at The Apollo returned this year after a nearly three-year hiatus due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Canton city officals tear down building to fight crime, drug activity

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Canton Community Improvement Corporation (CCIC), to help rebuild the Shorb area Canton city officials will demolish the crime-troubling Canton Inn on Monday. The CCIC purchased the property On July 8 to close and demolish the Canton Inn due to decades-old crime, drug activity,...
