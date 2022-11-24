Read full article on original website
Central Michigan Life
CMU basketball falls to CBU
After making a comeback, Central Michigan men's basketball found itself within two going into halftime. However, in the second half California Baptist’s offense exploded as it grabbed a 15-point lead, en route to a 77-61 win on Saturday. CMU is now 2-4 on the season, while CBU moves to...
Central Michigan Life
CMU volleyball secures spot in NIVC tournament
Central Michigan volleyball's season isn't over yet, as it earned an invite to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Tournament. The Chippewas (20-11) will face off against Xavier (19-11) in the first round on Thursday at 5 p.m. The match will take place at Ohio University's Convocation Center. After finishing 12-6...
Central Michigan Life
CMU loses to Tulane in Cancun Challenge Finale
Down by eight in the second quarter, freshman forward Sydney Harris caught fire and led the charge for Central Michigan women’s basketball scoring 13 of its 18 points to go into halftime tied with Tulane. But ultimately, Tulane came alive in the second half and outscored the Chippewas 42-30...
Michigan high school football finals: Gladwin tops Frankenmuth in Division 5 on late FG
In a matchup between two schools that have scored more than 1,100 points this fall, some fans might have been perplexed to see a scoreless tie well into the second half. Since the Gladwin and Frankenmuth defenses also had 11 shutouts between them, it wasn’t completely out of character, though.
WNEM
TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27
Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon....
Michigan Capitol Confidential
Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan
Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
Central Michigan Life
Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools
On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
Detroit News
Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver
Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
Michigan State troopers struck by alleged drunk driver
Two Michigan State troopers were injured after their vehicle was struck by a drunk driver.
Central Michigan Life
Downtown Mount Pleasant to kick off winter season with holiday events Dec. 2 and 3
Downtown Mount Pleasant is hosting its Winter Market, kids' entertainment, Breakfast with Santa and other family events on Dec. 2 and 3. The Mount Pleasant City Blog website said “downtown Mount Pleasant will be filled with holiday spirit,” as it celebrates “a community tradition for almost three decades.”
WNEM
Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion
FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Cascade Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again
CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
Leaders could take $1.3M off table for demolishing former Saginaw fairgrounds
SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw city leaders could renege on a September decision to spend $1.3 million to help tear down aging structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said Housing Commission Executive Director Lesley Foxx has not responded yet to multiple attempts by City Hall staff members to communicate — via email and phone calls — to coordinate the transaction between the two organizations. The council planned to use part of its $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus to fund the project for the Saginaw Housing Commission, which owns the longtime East side eyesore.
Shiawassee County police offering reward for stolen utility vehicle
A $1,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the return of a stolen vehicle.
