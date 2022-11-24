ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Pleasant, MI

Central Michigan Life

CMU basketball falls to CBU

After making a comeback, Central Michigan men's basketball found itself within two going into halftime. However, in the second half California Baptist’s offense exploded as it grabbed a 15-point lead, en route to a 77-61 win on Saturday. CMU is now 2-4 on the season, while CBU moves to...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU volleyball secures spot in NIVC tournament

Central Michigan volleyball's season isn't over yet, as it earned an invite to the National Invitational Volleyball Championship Tournament. The Chippewas (20-11) will face off against Xavier (19-11) in the first round on Thursday at 5 p.m. The match will take place at Ohio University's Convocation Center. After finishing 12-6...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Central Michigan Life

CMU loses to Tulane in Cancun Challenge Finale

Down by eight in the second quarter, freshman forward Sydney Harris caught fire and led the charge for Central Michigan women’s basketball scoring 13 of its 18 points to go into halftime tied with Tulane. But ultimately, Tulane came alive in the second half and outscored the Chippewas 42-30...
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
WNEM

TV5 News Update- Sunday morning, November 27

Here are the top stories we're following today. Here's a look at the top stories we are following today. Kyle Gillett has your latest forecast. Community comes out to send off Frankenmuth Eagles. Updated: 16 hours ago. |. The Frankenmuth Eagles lost their big game at Ford Field, Saturday afternoon....
FRANKENMUTH, MI
Michigan Capitol Confidential

Wind industry strikes against local zoning control in Michigan

Wind energy businesses are targeting local zoning ordinances after their campaign to coat Michigan with large vertical turbines lost four referenda and seven local government allies in this month’s election. “You ever hear that old saying about winning a battle, but losing the war? Now seems like an appropriate...
MICHIGAN STATE
Central Michigan Life

Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe distributes $2 million grant to local governments, schools

On Nov. 18 Saginaw Chippewa Indian Tribe (SCIT) announced the distribution of the two percent grant to local government agencies and schools' projects. Erik Rodriguez, a public relations director at the SCIT, said the two percent grant has been around for 28 years. It helps establish relationships with local governments and school districts and helps to meet the needs of citizens.
MOUNT PLEASANT, MI
Detroit News

Dreaming of a wet Christmas? Michigan likely to deliver

Back in the 1990s, when Bob Ryan switched from growing grain to growing Christmas trees, he reliably would spend December mornings climbing into his tractor to plow pathways for customers at his nursery in Ida, lest their cars get stuck in the snow. Now, customers are more likely to get...
MONROE COUNTY, MI
WNEM

Police: Family dispute leads to gunfire, arrest

SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - A Saginaw woman has been arrested for assault with intent to murder and brandishing a firearm in public, police said. A family dispute between Tanara Williams, her cousin, and her uncle happened on Nov. 22 at a residence nearby Van Etten Street in Saginaw. The argument...
SAGINAW, MI
MLive

Bavarian Inn Lodge aims to become Michigan’s largest indoor water park with $80M expansion

FRANKENMUTH, MI — Bavarian Inn Lodge officials say a planned $80 million expansion will make the indoor waterpark and family entertainment center Michigan’s largest. The project will expand the existing Bavarian Lodge Inn, one of Frankenmuth’s top tourist attractions, to 140,000 square feet. It is expected to be complete in the spring of 2024, with some parts of the new family fun center opening in late fall 2023, according to company officials.
FRANKENMUTH, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Woman in 'disbelief' after being robbed at Cascade Meijer, minutes before suspects hit again

CASCADE, Mich. — It was just a few days ago that a quick shopping trip turned into a night that a local woman could've never expected. The Kent County Sheriff's Office is still looking for several suspects who are accused of robbing that woman in the parking lot of a retail store along 28th Street, and then doing the same to another woman at another store just down the road minutes later.
KENT COUNTY, MI
The Saginaw News

Leaders could take $1.3M off table for demolishing former Saginaw fairgrounds

SAGINAW, MI — Saginaw city leaders could renege on a September decision to spend $1.3 million to help tear down aging structures at the old Saginaw County fairgrounds. Saginaw City Manager Tim Morales said Housing Commission Executive Director Lesley Foxx has not responded yet to multiple attempts by City Hall staff members to communicate — via email and phone calls — to coordinate the transaction between the two organizations. The council planned to use part of its $52 million American Rescue Plan Act stimulus to fund the project for the Saginaw Housing Commission, which owns the longtime East side eyesore.
SAGINAW, MI

