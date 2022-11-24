Read full article on original website
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.
New Disney Movie Bombs at the Box Office
The holiday movie season is officially here with the Thanksgiving weekend seeing people head to theaters, but while Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is continuing to dominate at the box office, Disney's latest film, Strange World, can't say the same. The new film from Disney Animation, which was projected for a 5-day opening of $30 million brought in a mere $11.2 million between Wednesday and Friday, according to The Wrap. That's currently less than a previous Disney film that bombed at the box office over Thanksgiving in 2002, Treasure Planet which eared $16.6 million during its Thanksgiving opening. Strange World reportedly had budget of $120-130 million.
Hugh Jackman's Hat Bought by Nicole Kidman for Six-Figure Price
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat at an auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS over the weekend. Jackman shared video of the surprising moment on Twitter on Sunday, revealing not only his own surprise at Kidman's generous bid, but the audience's as well. In the video, Jackman and his costar Nicholas Ward encourage the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000 when Kidman shouts out her six-figure bid.
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals How Nebula Got THAT Christmas Present For Rocket
'Tis the season to be jolly, spend time with loved ones, and give some extremely elaborate gifts. In the case of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their big gift for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was legendary actor Kevin Bacon. The duo traveled to Earth to kidnap Bacon and some hilarious shenanigans ensued thanks to the fun mind of director James Gunn. However, Bacon wasn't the only exciting gift given by one of the Guardians. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) an item he'd been eyeing ever since Avengers: Infinity War... Bucky's arm! Gunn has been answering questions about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and had the perfect response when someone asked how Nebula acquired the arm.
My Hero Academia Celebrates Bakugo With New Season 6 Poster
My Hero Academia's sixth season had a major showcase for Katsuki Bakugo in the newest episode, and the anime is celebrating with a special new poster highlighting the explosive young hero! Things might have gotten off to a solid start for the heroes this season as they had the first strike against the Paranormal Liberation Front bases, but it quickly got much worse as the villains revealed they had a lot more secrets and powers at their disposal than the heroes might have been ready for. Bakugo's been feeling the worst about it as he realizes how much more he needs to grow.
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
Star Wars: What's the Next Movie or TV Show After Andor?
When it comes to Disney franchises, fans always have mixed reactions to the conclusion of a movie or TV series, as we're disappointed the adventure has come to an end yet we're excited that this means a new project is right around the corner, sometimes even seeing a post-credits scene teasing that new adventure. After 12 thrilling episodes, Star Wars: Andor concluded last week, leaving fans to look to the future of the galaxy far, far away for how we'll next be able to get our fill of intergalactic adventures. While some Star Wars projects have confirmed release dates, there's also some uncertainty surrounding anticipated projects, so we're here to break down what projects fans can look forward to.
James McAvoy Reveals His Biggest Criticism of His X-Men Movies
X-Men Movies alumni James McAvoy is opening up about one of his biggest criticisms of the X-Men movies he starred in – which include X-Men: First Class, X-Men: Days of Future Past, X-Men: Apocalypse, and Dark Phoenix. In a new interview, McAvoy reflects fondly on his time playing X-Men founder and leader Charles Xavier; however, the one thing that McAvoy wishes the franchise had done differently? More time focused on Xavier and Magneto!
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
MCU Producer Explains Why There Won't Be a Namor Solo Movie After Black Panther: Wakanda Forever
In the weeks since Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived in theaters, there's a lot of the Marvel Cinematic Universe film that has been celebrated and spoken about. Among them is Namor (Tenoch Huerta), the film's central antagonist, and one of the very first superhero characters to ever appear in the pages of Marvel Comics. Despite his illustrious history, Namor has never properly appeared in live-action prior to Wakanda Forever, due in part to his movie rights being tied up at Universal Pictures. As Marvel producer Nate Moore recently revealed, that arrangement with Universal actually had an impact on how Namor could be used in Wakanda Forever's marketing — and while Namor "can return", that deal currently stands in the way of Marvel Studios potentially producing a Namor solo movie.
Marvel's Avengers Insider Shares Worrying Update About Future
It sounds like Marvel's Avengers' time on earth is coming to an end soon. There's no one who will deny that the Avengers game has not gone to plan for Crystal Dynamics. And there are a variety of reasons why the game has failed to live up to expectations. For one, it's not very good. Two, its post-launch support has been fairly lackluster and often too slow-moving. And three it also just missed out on peak Avengers hype both in timing and by distancing itself from the MCU as much as possible. It's unclear how many still play the game, but Crystal Dynamics continues to support it. Again, this support isn't the most robust post-launch support, but it's something. That said, it sounds like even this is coming to an end.
Marvel Fans Will Be Waiting a While for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's Disney+ Debut
In what shouldn't be a huge surprise, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever's streaming debut on Disney+ may not be for a while. Deadline brings word that the box office success for the Marvel sequel has nearly guaranteed the film won't debut on the streamer before the end of the year. According to the trade the sequel has "robust theatrical window" meaning it will be exclusive to movie theaters for at least 45 days. On the flip side the recent Walt Disney Animation release Strange World is flopping at the box office, meaning it could very well debut on Disney+ in time for Christmas.
Here Are The Best Funko Pop Deals For Cyber Monday 2022
Cyber Monday 2022 appears to be the main event when it comes to deals on Funko Pops for the holidays. If you're looking to boost your collection or stuff some stockings, there are tons of options to take advantage of right now. To make things easier, we've outlined some of the best deals going on Funko Pops below.
Mark Hamill Responds to Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo Rumors
The second the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney+, fans were quick to point out a cameo by an actor who appeared to look all too similar to Mark Hamill. After the moment went viral over the weekend, Hamill's son Nathan debunked any such notion, suggesting the actor in question was not, in fact, his father. Now, Mark himself is adding an additional layer of mystery to the situation.
Netflix's Wednesday Reveals Hilarious BTS Photos Including Tim Burton Stuffed in a Locker
After years of wondering what Tim Burton's take on the Addams Family would be for decades, Netflix's Wednesday has been released on the streamer, an event they celebrated by showing off new photos of the filmmaker bringing the series to life. Members of the Addams Family have always been outcasts in their various communities, with the new series starring Jenna Ortega highlighting the ways in which even Wednesday might struggle to fit in with her peers, which is an approach to the character that specifically appealed to Burton and ignited his interest in telling this story. You can check out some behind-the-scenes images from Wednesday below, with all eight episodes now streaming on Netflix.
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Teases Live-Action Show's Easter Eggs
One Piece is currently gearing up for its live action debut with Netflix, and one of the executives behind the upcoming series is teasing fans that they should keep a look out for Easter Eggs hidden in the new adaptation! While there is currently no set release window or date for Netflix's upcoming live-action series for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise, it's clear that progress on the series is moving forward not only has much of the cast wrapped filming, but those behind the scenes are ready for fans to check out the new take as well.
Walt Disney CEO Iger meets with employees, hiring freeze stays in effect
Disney CEO Bob Iger on Monday held his first meeting with employees following his return to the top role at the entertainment giant and told them that the company's hiring freeze will remain in effect.
