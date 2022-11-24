ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sanford, FL

click orlando

Florida starts pilot program in Volusia County to save damaged dunes

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management team is getting creative in finding ways to reinforce Volusia’s coastline after the recent storms. Dozens of homes and buildings caved in or were deemed too dangerous for residents after the storm surges caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole wiped away their dunes and seawalls.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Comfortable weather comes to Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that a front has cleared Central Florida, we can expect lots of sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday in the Orlando area. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 76. [TRENDING: Become...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Brevard Zoo raising money for black bears on Giving Tuesday

MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brevard Zoo is hoping people use Giving Tuesday to help their Florida black bear residents. The zoo is trying to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of food, toys and more for Cheyenne, Brody and Betty, the zoo’s three black bears. [TRENDING: New video shows...
MELBOURNE, FL
click orlando

Man found shot in Orange County neighborhood

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot in an Orange County neighborhood Sunday evening, according to sheriff’s officials. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 5200 block of Hondo Way around 7:40 p.m. and found a man in his 30s injured. [TRENDING:...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
click orlando

Helicopter crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, FAA says

TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A helicopter crashed at the Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that the RotorWay Exec 162-F helicopter went down south of Runway 9 at the airport in Brevard County around 12:30 p.m. with two people on board.
TITUSVILLE, FL
click orlando

Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four teens face charges after a chase through Volusia County that started when a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the license plate reader flagged the car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: New...
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released new video of 73-year-old Herman McClenton, who was last seen visiting his family on Thanksgiving. The video shows McClenton walking near a tree-lined pond and and what appears to be an adjacent neighborhood. [TRENDING: Bicyclist, 69, dies after...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
click orlando

51-year-old woman killed in Flagler County hit-and-run, troopers say

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday around 9:35 a.m. along US-1 south of Plantation Bay Road when troopers said they were notified of “a person lying in the center grass median,” according to the crash report.
FLAGLER COUNTY, FL

