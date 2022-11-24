Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popeyes Restaurant Permanently ClosesTy D.Winter Park, FL
4 Great Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Stimulus program would give Florida families hundreds each monthJake WellsFlorida State
5 Great Burger Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
3 Florida Man headlines that are weird AFEvie M.Florida State
Related
click orlando
⛄Snow in Florida? This attraction has 400-foot snowy slope
DADE CITY, Fla. – It may not feel like the holidays when it comes to the Florida weather, but if you’re looking for a taste of winter in the sunshine state you’re in luck. Snowcat Ridge Alpine Snow Park is about a 90-minute drive from Orlando, at...
click orlando
‘It is hectic:’ Orlando International Airport deals with crowds as Thanksgiving travelers return
ORLANDO, Fla. – After a busy holiday weekend, Orlando International Airport remained crowded on Monday as Thanksgiving travelers returned home. Officials said 150,900 passengers were projected for Monday, which is the fourth busiest day of the Thanksgiving holiday travel period. [TRENDING: New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving |...
click orlando
Florida starts pilot program in Volusia County to save damaged dunes
DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. – Florida’s emergency management team is getting creative in finding ways to reinforce Volusia’s coastline after the recent storms. Dozens of homes and buildings caved in or were deemed too dangerous for residents after the storm surges caused by Hurricanes Ian and Nicole wiped away their dunes and seawalls.
click orlando
Comfortable weather comes to Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. – Now that a front has cleared Central Florida, we can expect lots of sunshine and a few clouds. High temperatures will be in the upper 70s Monday and Tuesday in the Orlando area. The normal high temperature for this time of year is 76. [TRENDING: Become...
click orlando
Salvation Army kicks off Red Kettle campaign with 10-hour Wheel ride at ICON Park
ORLANDO, Fla. – The Salvation Army kicked off its Red Kettle campaign at ICON Park on Saturday with its area commander riding the Wheel for 10 hours. The sounds of the season performed by the Salvation Army band put guests at ICON Park in a festive mood. The band also helped kick off the nonprofit’s Red Kettle campaign.
click orlando
Brevard Zoo raising money for black bears on Giving Tuesday
MELBOURNE, Fla. – Brevard Zoo is hoping people use Giving Tuesday to help their Florida black bear residents. The zoo is trying to raise $25,000 to cover the cost of food, toys and more for Cheyenne, Brody and Betty, the zoo’s three black bears. [TRENDING: New video shows...
click orlando
Disney Cruise Line to celebrate 25 years with ‘Silver Anniversary at Sea’ offerings
CELEBRATION, Fla. – Disney Cruise Line is preparing to celebrate a magical milestone onboard its ships come next year. For a limited-time next year, the company will celebrate its 25th anniversary, bringing “Silver Anniversary at Sea” entertainment, merchandise and celebratory experiences to select summer sailings from May through September.
click orlando
Deputies search for missing man last seen visiting family in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Deputies are searching for a 73-year-old missing man who was last seen visiting relatives in Kissimmee on Thanksgiving. Deputies said they responded around 4 p.m. Thursday to the vicinity of Secret Key Cove in Kissimmee, where Herman McClenton was reported missing. [TRENDING: Man accused of...
click orlando
Florida woman, 76, killed in crash during test drive in Winter Haven
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A 76-year-old Davenport woman was killed Saturday when an SUV she was a passenger of during a test drive was struck by another vehicle on Cypress Gardens Boulevard, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. The crash occurred in Winter Haven around 5:42 p.m.,...
click orlando
Family asks for help finding 73-year-old man missing in Osceola County since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The family of a missing 73-year-old man is pleading for help finding him as the search in Osceola County enters its fourth day. The family of Herman McClenton joined Sheriff Marcos Lopez Monday afternoon at the sheriff’s office to ask for help. “You never...
click orlando
Man found shot in Orange County neighborhood
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A man was found shot in an Orange County neighborhood Sunday evening, according to sheriff’s officials. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to the 5200 block of Hondo Way around 7:40 p.m. and found a man in his 30s injured. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Helicopter crashes at Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville, FAA says
TITUSVILLE, Fla. – A helicopter crashed at the Space Coast Regional Airport in Titusville on Sunday afternoon, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. The FAA said that the RotorWay Exec 162-F helicopter went down south of Runway 9 at the airport in Brevard County around 12:30 p.m. with two people on board.
click orlando
Volusia County chase ends with 4 teens arrested, deputies say
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – Four teens face charges after a chase through Volusia County that started when a license plate reader flagged a stolen car in Deltona, according to the sheriff’s office. Investigators said the license plate reader flagged the car around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday. [TRENDING: New...
click orlando
‘They just hit him and left:’ Mother of man killed in Ocoee hit-and-run hopes police find driver
OCOEE, Fla. – The family of a man who died in a hit-and-run crash in Ocoee Friday hope investigators are able to locate the driver responsible. Police said the crash occurred around 3:34 a.m. on Ocoee Apopka Lane and Bridlewood Drive, near the entrance to the Forestbrooke community. [TRENDING:...
click orlando
Brevard schools chairman, sheriff promise discipline crackdown with new policy
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. – Days after the Brevard County School Board ousted the superintendent, plans are underway for a new school disciplinary policy in Brevard Public Schools. Flanked by Sheriff Wayne Ivey and State Attorney Phil Archer, School Board Chairman Matt Susin went on camera Monday in front of...
click orlando
New video shows man missing since Thanksgiving
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office released new video of 73-year-old Herman McClenton, who was last seen visiting his family on Thanksgiving. The video shows McClenton walking near a tree-lined pond and and what appears to be an adjacent neighborhood. [TRENDING: Bicyclist, 69, dies after...
click orlando
Bicyclist, 69, struck, killed by car driven by 16-year-old in Orlovista, troopers say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A 69-year-old Orlando man died Sunday after he was struck while bicycling in Orlovista by a car that was being driven by a 16-year-old boy, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash occurred at 11:39 a.m. on southbound North Powers Drive, approaching its intersection...
click orlando
Davenport woman strikes 2 Polk County deputies with vehicle, sheriff’s office says
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – A Davenport woman was arrested after she struck two deputies with her vehicle, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they were responding to a call at the Max Pay Pawn Shop located at 646 North Combee Road in unincorporated Lakeland around 12:49 p.m. in reference to a person attempting to use a stolen credit card.
click orlando
51-year-old woman killed in Flagler County hit-and-run, troopers say
FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. – A Fort Lauderdale woman was killed after being hit by a vehicle in Flagler County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The crash happened on Saturday around 9:35 a.m. along US-1 south of Plantation Bay Road when troopers said they were notified of “a person lying in the center grass median,” according to the crash report.
click orlando
Entrepreneur Richard Cuff’s ‘5 dimensions of wealth’ and what to do when you achieve them
ORLANDO, Fla. – When you’re faced with making plans that last — like a roadmap of your financial future, for example — it can be reassuring to at least be pointed in the right direction by an expert. This week on “Black Men Sundays,” host Corie...
Comments / 0