Spokane Valley firefighters extinguish house fire Wednesday night

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Spokane Valley firefighters extinguished a house fire Wednesday night.

The fire was located at N. Locust Road and E. Main Avenue.

Neighbors reported seeing smoke at the home, and crews were dispatched at around 6:40 p.m.

The fire was in the living room of the home, and crews were able to put out the fire.

No one was at the home during the fire. The house is not occupiable due to severe smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

