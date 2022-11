SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office and Spokane Police are serving a warrant at a home on Ash and Boone.

The road is currently blocked off. There is no estimated time for reopening.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.