ComicBook
Disney+ Series Finally Beats House of the Dragon To Become Most In-Demand New Show
Disney+ can now boast that it has slayed HBO Max's biggest beast: the Game of Thornes prequel series, House of the Dragon. According to new reports and analysis, Star Wars series Andor finally managed to topple House of the Dragon from its Iron Throne in terms of average audience demand. Demand rose considerably as Andor headed into its Season 1 finale over the Thanksgiving Holiday: that surge of a reported 7% bumped the series to 37.7 times the average levels of demand (HotD came in at 33.9K), based on factors that include streaming, downloads, social media, general buzz, and consumer data.
ComicBook
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special: James Gunn Reveals How Nebula Got THAT Christmas Present For Rocket
'Tis the season to be jolly, spend time with loved ones, and give some extremely elaborate gifts. In the case of Mantis (Pom Klementieff) and Drax (Dave Bautista) in The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, their big gift for Peter Quill (Chris Pratt) was legendary actor Kevin Bacon. The duo traveled to Earth to kidnap Bacon and some hilarious shenanigans ensued thanks to the fun mind of director James Gunn. However, Bacon wasn't the only exciting gift given by one of the Guardians. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! In the special, Nebula (Karen Gillan) gifted Rocket (Bradley Cooper) an item he'd been eyeing ever since Avengers: Infinity War... Bucky's arm! Gunn has been answering questions about The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special on Twitter and had the perfect response when someone asked how Nebula acquired the arm.
ComicBook
Mark Hamill Responds to Guardians of the Galaxy Cameo Rumors
The second the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuted on Disney+, fans were quick to point out a cameo by an actor who appeared to look all too similar to Mark Hamill. After the moment went viral over the weekend, Hamill's son Nathan debunked any such notion, suggesting the actor in question was not, in fact, his father. Now, Mark himself is adding an additional layer of mystery to the situation.
ComicBook
Netflix's Wednesday Reveals Hilarious BTS Photos Including Tim Burton Stuffed in a Locker
After years of wondering what Tim Burton's take on the Addams Family would be for decades, Netflix's Wednesday has been released on the streamer, an event they celebrated by showing off new photos of the filmmaker bringing the series to life. Members of the Addams Family have always been outcasts in their various communities, with the new series starring Jenna Ortega highlighting the ways in which even Wednesday might struggle to fit in with her peers, which is an approach to the character that specifically appealed to Burton and ignited his interest in telling this story. You can check out some behind-the-scenes images from Wednesday below, with all eight episodes now streaming on Netflix.
ComicBook
Netflix's One Piece Showrunner Teases Live-Action Show's Easter Eggs
One Piece is currently gearing up for its live action debut with Netflix, and one of the executives behind the upcoming series is teasing fans that they should keep a look out for Easter Eggs hidden in the new adaptation! While there is currently no set release window or date for Netflix's upcoming live-action series for Eiichiro Oda's long running manga franchise, it's clear that progress on the series is moving forward not only has much of the cast wrapped filming, but those behind the scenes are ready for fans to check out the new take as well.
Will Smith Says He Loses Sleep About The Oscars Slap Impacting His New Movie "Emancipation"
"The only discomfort my heart has around that is that so many people have done spectacular work on this film."
ComicBook
Star Wars Obi-Wan Kenobi Black Series Force FX Lightsaber Is Shipping Now
Hasbro dropped a huge wave of new The Black Series and Vintage Collection collectibles last week in celebration of Star Wars Day aka May the 4th 2022. One of the highlights was The Black Series Obi-Wan Kenobi Force FX Elite Lightsaber, which is based on the elegant weapon featured in teh Obi-Wan Kenobi series on Disney+. It launched with an eye-popping price tag of $278.99, but, amazingly enough, you can score a 5% discount ($264.99) on the pre-order here on Amazon at the time of writing. It was originally slated to arrive on January 1st 2023, but began shipping on November 26th, so you can have it in time for the holidays.
ComicBook
Yellowstone Fans Can't Handle Kevin Costner's Emotional Funeral Speech in New Episode
The fifth season of Yellowstone kicked off earlier this month with a major tragedy when Monica (Kelsey Asbille) was involved in a car accident at 37 weeks pregnant, the accident causing the baby — a son she and her husband Kayce Dutton named John — to die. This week, the family laid the baby to rest, and the funeral saw an emotional moment between Monica and the elder John Dutton (Kevin Costner) that has had fans themselves emotional and in tears since it aired. Warning: spoilers for this week's episode of Yellowstone, "Horses in Heaven", beyond this point.
ComicBook
New Babylon Trailer Starring Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva Released by Paramount Pictures
Paramount Pictures has released a new trailer for Babylon, featuring a star-studded cast that includes Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, and Diego Calva. The Hollywood era of the 1920s was filled with depravity and drama, which is what Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle (La La Land, First Man) encapsulates in Babylon. The latest two-minute-and-24-second trailer displays the backstabbing and lengths creators looked to take to make it in Los Angeles and Hollywood during this time period, while also putting a spotlight on all of the partying that took place as well.
ComicBook
Hugh Jackman's Hat Bought by Nicole Kidman for Six-Figure Price
Academy Award winner Nicole Kidman paid $100,000 for Hugh Jackman's The Music Man hat at an auction benefitting Broadway Cares/Equity Fight AIDS over the weekend. Jackman shared video of the surprising moment on Twitter on Sunday, revealing not only his own surprise at Kidman's generous bid, but the audience's as well. In the video, Jackman and his costar Nicholas Ward encourage the audience to beat the top bid of $19,000 when Kidman shouts out her six-figure bid.
ComicBook
My Hero Academia Celebrates Bakugo With New Season 6 Poster
My Hero Academia's sixth season had a major showcase for Katsuki Bakugo in the newest episode, and the anime is celebrating with a special new poster highlighting the explosive young hero! Things might have gotten off to a solid start for the heroes this season as they had the first strike against the Paranormal Liberation Front bases, but it quickly got much worse as the villains revealed they had a lot more secrets and powers at their disposal than the heroes might have been ready for. Bakugo's been feeling the worst about it as he realizes how much more he needs to grow.
ComicBook
Star Wars: What's the Next Movie or TV Show After Andor?
When it comes to Disney franchises, fans always have mixed reactions to the conclusion of a movie or TV series, as we're disappointed the adventure has come to an end yet we're excited that this means a new project is right around the corner, sometimes even seeing a post-credits scene teasing that new adventure. After 12 thrilling episodes, Star Wars: Andor concluded last week, leaving fans to look to the future of the galaxy far, far away for how we'll next be able to get our fill of intergalactic adventures. While some Star Wars projects have confirmed release dates, there's also some uncertainty surrounding anticipated projects, so we're here to break down what projects fans can look forward to.
ComicBook
Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special Confirms DC Exists in the MCU (Again)
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+ and among all the holiday cheer and hijinks, the new Marvel Cinematic Universe special has done something else: confirmed (again) that the DC universe exists in the MCU, at least in terms of some of its more iconic characters. It's a confirmation that makes for a fun little Easter egg of sorts and reinforces references made by previous entries in the MCU as well. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
ComicBook
Star Trek Reveals a Mole Within Starfleet
Star Trek has revealed that there's a mole in Starfleet. SPOILERS follow for the most recent episode of Star Trek: Prodigy, "Masquerade." An earlier episode of Star Trek: Prodigy revealed the origin of the show's main antagonist, The Diviner. He is a Vau N'Akat from the planet Solum and believes himself to be one of the last of his race along with his clone-daughter Gwyndala. He traveled back through time in search of the USS Protostar to use it in his attempt to stop Starfleet from ever making first contact with his homeworld, sparking a debate among the Vau N'Akat about how to respond that would plunge Solum into war.
ComicBook
Star Trek's George Takei Responds to William Shatner's Recent Comments
Star Trek: The Original Series star George Takei has responded to recent disparaging remarks from his Star Trek co-star William Shatner by… not responding. Well, mostly. On Monday, The Guardian ran a profile chronicling Takei's life and career, from his time as a child in a Japanese-American internment camp (which he chronicled in his graphic novel They Called Us Enemy) to his rise to fame via Star Trek, to his post-Star Trek life as an activist. Shatner, while promoting his new memoir Boldly Go, said in a recent interview that he blamed the tension that exists between him and the rest of the Enterprise crew cast on "bitter and embittered" co-stars.
ComicBook
James Gunn Explains The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special's Most Unexpected Cameo
The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special is now streaming on Disney+, but the Marvel Studios Special Presentation isn't just bringing hilarious holiday cheer. The special is also serving up some clever moments including a truly unexpected cameo and now, filmmaker James Gunn is explaining how that moment he's declaring to be "canon" came to be, much to fan delight. Warning: spoilers for The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special beyond this point.
ComicBook
Marvel Studios Adds New Hero to Opening Logo With Guardians Holiday Special
Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in the books, with The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special debuting on Disney+ this weekend. The Special Presentation not only adds a lot of festive cheer to the overall franchise, but it provides some surprising and delightful connections to other movies and Disney+ television shows. As it turns out, that connectivity even stretched as far as the special's opening Marvel Studios fanfare, which brought one of the newest superheroes into the fold.
ComicBook
Major Yellowstone Character Returns in Latest Episode
Over the years, a few characters in Yellowstone have exited the main story of the show, leaving fans wondering if they would ever pop back up into the lives of the Duttons sometime in the future. During Sunday night's new episode of the record-breaking series, one of those characters made their return to Yellowstone after a brief hiatus, continuing their story from the show's fourth season last year.
ComicBook
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Introduces an All-New Squad
Bleach Monday is back, and of course, that means there is a new episode of the anime out for fans to enjoy. As you can imagine, all eyes were on the anime today following Ichigo's bout with Yhwach, and you can hardly blame them. The Soul Society is fraying at the seams, and its leaders are scattered if not dead. And so this week, well – Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War took the time to introduce a new squad to the world.
ComicBook
Marvel Announces Hellcat Series
Patsy Walker is headlining a new Hellcat Marvel series. Hellcat was a part of the supporting cast on Christopher Cantwell's Iron Man run, with Tony Stark even proposing marriage to his fellow Avenger. Iron Man and Hellcat never walked down the matrimony aisle, but that doesn't mean Cantwell doesn't have more Hellcat stories to tell. The writer will team up with artist Alex Lins (New Mutants, Moon Knight: Black, White & Blood) for a five-issue Hellcat miniseries that finds Patsy Walker framed for murder, which she in turn must investigate to clear her name.
