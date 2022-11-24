Read full article on original website
Padres sign former Braves All-Star in surprise move
The San Diego Padres are adding some depth to their starting pitching staff in the form of a former MLB All-Star. Ex-Atlanta Braves SP Julio Teheran is returning to MLB after spending the 2022 campaign playing ball in Mexico. According to Jon Heyman, Teheran is signing a minor-league deal with the Padres which could be worth as much as $6 million if he is added to the MLB roster.
MLB Rumors: ‘Surprise’ Team In Mix For Xander Bogaerts
Xander Bogaerts apparently is drawing some interest out west. It’s a good offseason to be a shortstop, as four of Major League Baseball’s best players at the position are free agents. Bogaerts is a part of an elite quartet that also includes Carlos Correa, Trea Turner and Danby Swanson, all of whom are in line to sign rich, long-term contracts at some point this winter.
RUMOR: Jose Abreu free agency takes a homey twist
Ever since arriving stateside in 2014 after years of plying his trade in Cuba, Jose Abreu has been one of the premier power-hitting first basemen in the entire MLB. Abreu, in nine seasons for the Chicago White Sox, has hit 243 home runs and has driven in 863 runs, and he’s been good for a .860 career OPS.
3 MLB free agents Dodgers must avoid
The Los Angeles Dodgers were expected to advance deep into the postseason because of the amount of talent they have on their roster. Over the past couple of seasons, the trend has been toward an NLCS appearance at the very least, but they were eliminated in the NLDS by the San Diego Padres. As that came as a massive shock, their organization is focused on retooling their lineup in this 2023 off-season amid a scintillating MLB free agency period.
Dodgers Rumored To Be In Conversation For All-Star Closer
The Dodgers are desperately in need of a closer and Alex Reyes could solve that problem.
Los Angeles Dodgers reportedly eyeing trade target to replace Trea Turner
As the Los Angeles Dodgers prepare to lose shortstop Trea Turner to MLB free agency, the perennial World Series contender
Here's Why Yankees Re-Signing Aaron Judge Would Be Great News For Red Sox
Boston fans should be keep a close eye on the Judge sweepstakes
Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Thinks LA Could Make Huge Splash at Shortstop
This would turn the Angels into a serious contender in the American League.
Yankees could target under-the-radar shortstop in free agency
The New York Yankees have been connected to a myriad of different free agents this off-season. Slugger Aaron Judge remains their top priority, but having alternatives on deck is only reasonable given Judge is currently out west meeting with the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers. General manager Brian...
Pirates agree to sign ex-All-Star slugger
Despite back-to-back seasons of 100 losses, things may be looking up ever so slightly for the Pittsburgh Pirates. Jeff Passan of ESPN reported Friday that the Pirates have agreed to terms with free agent slugger Carlos Santana. The deal is reportedly for one year and $6.7 million. The 36-year-old Santana...
2 new teams reportedly enter the mix for Xander Bogaerts
Bogaerts is one of the top prizes in MLB free agency this offseason. The MLB offseason is now a couple of weeks underway. While there haven’t been any major signings or trades, it does look like the stove is starting to heat up, even if it’s just a slight increase in the temperature.
Mets Reportedly Ink Free Agent Deal With Former Red Sox Relief Prospect
The New York Mets reportedly made a move Wednesday. New York has been busy this offseason and continued to rack up signings Wednesday as they inked a minor league deal with former Boston Red Sox prospect and Baltimore Oriole Denyi Reyes. The 26-year-old right-handed pitcher signed with Boston as an...
Jose Abreu joins Astros for 2023 World Series defense in big free agency bombshell
The Houston Astros are still celebrating their World Series victory, but that hasn’t stopped the front office from fortifying the roster as they attempt to run it back for another title in 2023. In a major free agency bombshell on Monday, Bob Nightengale reports that the Astros have agreed to terms with former AL MVP […] The post Jose Abreu joins Astros for 2023 World Series defense in big free agency bombshell appeared first on ClutchPoints.
1 perfect MLB trade Red Sox must make this offseason
The Boston Red Sox did not have a successful 2022 season, and will now be looking to make the proper upgrades during the offseason in an effort to reemerge as a championship team. This is an extremely important offseason for the Sox, and the moves they end up making (or not making) could determine the direction of this franchise for the next few years.
Dodgers: Radio Personality Believes LA Will Not Acquire a Big Name This Off-Season
AM570 hosts doesn’t think the Dodgers should sign a big name
Mike Clevinger makes his free agent decision
Mike Clevinger is officially headed to a new ball club. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported on Sunday that the veteran right-hander Clevinger is in agreement to sign with the Chicago White Sox. The deal is reportedly pending a physical. The 31-year-old Clevinger was a coveted starter on the free...
Astros, GM James Click have ugly divorce six days after winning the World Series
James Click was offended by a one-year contract extension, rejected the Astros offer and left the annual GM Meetings without a deal.
Dodgers: LA Prospect Named Top Rookie of the Year Candidate
Prospect experts recognize Miguel Vargas' youth talent.
Braves News: Ronald Acuna, offseason rumors, more
MLB continued a tradition of a quiet Thanksgiving weekend this year, as transactions were generally quiet across the league. The Braves were no exception to this trend. The biggest Braves news of Saturday was that Ronald Acuna will extend his stint in the Venezuelan winter league to ten games, all at DH, from what was previously set at five, with permission from the Braves’ organization. This doesn’t seem to hold a tremendous injury risk, since he isn’t playing in the field, and whatever he needs to do to fully recover from his torn ACL should be welcomed by the Braves organization and fans alike.
Around the Empire: Yankees news - 11/27/22
MLB.com | Mike Lupica: While we here will all be hoping it doesn’t come to this, the possibility of Aaron Judge signing elsewhere is still out there as of right now. If he did, he would become the biggest free agent to ever leave the Yankees in their prime. Only Robinson Canó would really come close, and Judge is far more of a “face of the franchise” figure at the time of free agency.
