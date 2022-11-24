Read full article on original website
Four Spring Garden girls reach double figures in Hazel Green Ball N Prep basketball win
HAZEL GREEN – Spring Garden had four players reach double figures in a 64-24 girls basketball victory over Miller Academy of St. Louis in the Hazel Green Ball N Prep tournament on Saturday. Ace Austin led the Lady Panthers (4-0) with 21 points, eight assists, six rebounds, six steals...
BOYS BASKETBALL PREVIEW: New head coach, same expectations at Spring Garden
SPRING GARDEN – For some people, following a legendary coach would be tough shoes to fill, but Levi Hatcher embraces the role of picking up where 13-year Spring Garden boys basketball coach Ricky Austin left off. Hatcher took over for Austin at the end of last season. A 2002...
Fyffe beats Pisgah, earns 7th trip to Super 7 in last 9 seasons
Fyffe is headed back to the Super 7 – again. The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Red Devils earned a 41-14 victory over No. 8 Pisgah in the Class 2A semifinals at Paul Benefield Stadium in Fyffe. It was the Red Devils’ second win over Region 7 rival Pisgah (11-3) this season, having defeated the Eagles 40-6 on Oct. 14.
Hanceville man hit by train, succumbs to injuries
GARDEN CITY, Ala. – A Hanceville man was hit by a train at approximately 11:45 a.m. on the Mulberry Fork Black Warrior River Bridge in Garden City. Tommy Amaro, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene by Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.
Two Horses Struck and Killed by Garbage Truck Friday Morning
Two horses were struck and killed by a garbage truck, near Bells Crossroads, shortly before daybreak Friday. Alabama State Troopers and the Gaylesville Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:00am, and Highway 68 in the area was closed for a short period of time due to the accident. Early...
Tigers for Tomorrow fall, winter hours
ATTALLA, Ala. – Tigers For Tomorrow Wild Animal Preserve has a family weekend planned! The preserve will be open Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Join us for the last weekend of fall hours! Capybara encounters: No reservations needed. Book at admission window. $50 for 1-4 people. Feed a tiger: At 11:30 and 3:30 visitors can safely feed a tiger! $10 a person! Big cat, wolf and bear enrichment will be going on all weekend: Yonah is looking for his first Christmas tree! We could use a few pumpkins. Come to the preserve and enjoy a day with your entire family with this...
After beating the odds, Alabama 8-month-old arrives home just in time for Thanksgiving
Owen Erskine is smiling a lot today. The smells of Thanksgiving are adrift in the kitchen- his face lit up when his mama put the casserole dish on his high chair. Owen Erskine is home for the first time since he was born, thankful and happy. “I will be 30...
Ala. officers called heroes after rescuing person trying to jump off bridge
GADSDEN, Ala. — Three Gadsden police officers are being called heroes after they saved a person who was trying to jump off a bridge. “One week ago today, three members of our police department risked their own lives to save the life of someone they had never met before,” police department officials posted on Facebook Friday. “Sgt. Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips went above and beyond the call of duty by placing themselves in danger to save the life of a distraught individual.”
Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Alabama hit-and-run
PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
$20,000 reward offered after Pell City woman fatally run over while stopping break-ins
A reward of $20,000 is now being offered in the death of a Pell City woman who was fatally run over while trying to foil a series of car break-ins. Rebekah Poe, 46, was killed Sunday night in the area of Funderburg Lane and Skyline Trail. Police said it was...
Colorado offers Deion Sanders coaching job as Jacksonville State boss mulls options, per report
Colorado has taken a big swing and offered Deion Sanders its head coaching job, according to Fox Sports' Bruce Feldman. There is interest from Sanders' camp in taking the job but no decision has been made at this time. Sanders has emerged as a legitimate FBS coaching candidate after transforming...
2022 Christmas Parade/Event Calendar
Attalla – Attalla Christmas Parade – 6pm, Thursday, December 8th, following 5:30pm tree lighting. Cedar Bluff – Christmas Parade & Lighting of the Park – Monday, December 5th, with parade line-up at 5pm and Annual Lighting of the Park at 6pm in the Cedar Bluff Town Park.
Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space
DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
Two people found dead in Decatur apartment
The Decatur Police Department (DPD) said it's investigating after two were found dead at a local apartment building.
BOE to buy Bulletproof Vests
RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Dekalb County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting on November 17. The Board approved the purchase of bulletproof vests for Student Resource Officers (SRO). This will be a financial help to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, since the loss of revenue from pistol permit sales.
Community Lights on Angel in Jacksonville
Jacksonville, AL – For the month of December from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm drive by 505 Angel Dr S, Jacksonville, AL 36265 to enjoy a synchronized light and music show. Lights on Angel is an annual Christmas show that takes place each night, simply tune your car radio to 89.5 FM and listen to the lights dance to the music.
Marshall County woman gives kidney to stranger to save her friend's life
Grant's Kate Duncan Smith High School library holds all the classics, plus a tale of love and selflessness never before told. Charlene Pace worked as the school's librarian for 38 years, and she's proud of the relationships she has forged with students — many of whom she still keeps in touch with.
Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday November 26th
Christopher Jackson, 32 of Fort Payne, arrested by the Centre Police Department, Booked into the County Detention Center at 11:43 P.M Friday and released at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with no charges listed. Jeremy Garrison, 39 of Sand Rock, arrested by the Leesburg Police Department, booked into the County Detention Center...
Poarch Creek Nation Evolves
BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
