Sand Rock, AL

AL.com

Fyffe beats Pisgah, earns 7th trip to Super 7 in last 9 seasons

Fyffe is headed back to the Super 7 – again. The Class 2A No. 1-ranked Red Devils earned a 41-14 victory over No. 8 Pisgah in the Class 2A semifinals at Paul Benefield Stadium in Fyffe. It was the Red Devils’ second win over Region 7 rival Pisgah (11-3) this season, having defeated the Eagles 40-6 on Oct. 14.
FYFFE, AL
weisradio.com

Two Horses Struck and Killed by Garbage Truck Friday Morning

Two horses were struck and killed by a garbage truck, near Bells Crossroads, shortly before daybreak Friday. Alabama State Troopers and the Gaylesville Fire Department responded to the scene around 6:00am, and Highway 68 in the area was closed for a short period of time due to the accident. Early...
GAYLESVILLE, AL
The Cullman Tribune

Tigers for Tomorrow fall, winter hours

ATTALLA, Ala. – Tigers For Tomorrow Wild Animal Preserve has a family weekend planned! The preserve will be open Friday-Sunday, Nov. 25-27, from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Join us for the last weekend of fall hours!  Capybara encounters: No reservations needed. Book at admission window. $50 for 1-4 people. Feed a tiger: At 11:30 and 3:30 visitors can safely feed a tiger! $10 a person! Big cat, wolf and bear enrichment will be going on all weekend: Yonah is looking for his first Christmas tree! We could use a few pumpkins.  Come to the preserve and enjoy a day with your entire family with this...
ATTALLA, AL
police1.com

Ala. officers called heroes after rescuing person trying to jump off bridge

GADSDEN, Ala. — Three Gadsden police officers are being called heroes after they saved a person who was trying to jump off a bridge. “One week ago today, three members of our police department risked their own lives to save the life of someone they had never met before,” police department officials posted on Facebook Friday. “Sgt. Sergeant Danny Haas, Officer Alec Burgess and Officer Chris Phillips went above and beyond the call of duty by placing themselves in danger to save the life of a distraught individual.”
GADSDEN, AL
WKRG News 5

Suspects sought, community mourns victim of Alabama hit-and-run

PELL CITY, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian was struck and killed during a hit-and-run in Pell City Sunday. According to Pell City Police, the victim was run over after confronting two suspects regarding broken vehicles at a home on Skyline Trail. On Monday, chief Clay Morris identified the victim as Rebekah Poe, 48, of Pell […]
PELL CITY, AL
WAFF

2 men found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A death investigation is underway after two men were found dead at Wheeler Estate Apartments in Decatur on Sunday. According to a Decatur Police Department (DPD) spokesperson, two people were found dead inside a unit at the apartment building around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 27. The...
DECATUR, AL
weisradio.com

2022 Christmas Parade/Event Calendar

Attalla – Attalla Christmas Parade – 6pm, Thursday, December 8th, following 5:30pm tree lighting. Cedar Bluff – Christmas Parade & Lighting of the Park – Monday, December 5th, with parade line-up at 5pm and Annual Lighting of the Park at 6pm in the Cedar Bluff Town Park.
GADSDEN, AL
WAFF

Decatur man fulfils his late mother’s wishes by sending her ashes to space

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - A former Morgan County teacher passed away and her son is sending her off in the most astronomical way ever. Kathy Joseph, who was a gifted students teacher for 25 years, died earlier this year at the age of 68. Her time teaching was spent educating youth on the excitement she felt growing up during the Space Race.
DECATUR, AL
southerntorch.com

BOE to buy Bulletproof Vests

RAINSVILLE, Ala.-- (Full Video on Southern Torch Facebook) The Dekalb County Board of Education held its regularly scheduled meeting on November 17. The Board approved the purchase of bulletproof vests for Student Resource Officers (SRO). This will be a financial help to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office, since the loss of revenue from pistol permit sales.
DEKALB COUNTY, AL
Calhoun Journal

Community Lights on Angel in Jacksonville

Jacksonville, AL – For the month of December from 5:30 pm to 10:30 pm drive by 505 Angel Dr S, Jacksonville, AL 36265 to enjoy a synchronized light and music show. Lights on Angel is an annual Christmas show that takes place each night, simply tune your car radio to 89.5 FM and listen to the lights dance to the music.
JACKSONVILLE, AL
weisradio.com

Cherokee County Arrest Files for Saturday November 26th

Christopher Jackson, 32 of Fort Payne, arrested by the Centre Police Department, Booked into the County Detention Center at 11:43 P.M Friday and released at 1:20 a.m. Saturday with no charges listed. Jeremy Garrison, 39 of Sand Rock, arrested by the Leesburg Police Department, booked into the County Detention Center...
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
courierjournal.net

Poarch Creek Nation Evolves

BIRMINGHAM - A new documentary about Alabama’s Poarch Band of Creek Indians produced by Jacksonville State University’s Longleaf Studios premiered on Alabama Public Television (APT) last week. The Forgotten Creeks is now available to be streamed from APT’s website and the PBS video app. This documentary has...
JACKSONVILLE, AL

