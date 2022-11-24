Read full article on original website
thedesertreview.com
Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell
Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
El Centro, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice
nbcpalmsprings.com
Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story
No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
fox10phoenix.com
Arizona boy waiting for a heart transplant: 'All in the hands of God'
PHOENIX - One Arizona boy isn't dreaming of new toys or electronics this Christmas. Instead, he's hoping for a new heart to be able to return home for the holidays. 14-year-old Benjamin was born with hypoplasia left heart syndrome. He's been in the hospital for months and undergone countless surgeries over the years.
Josefina Yepez Cancer Walk-A-Thon takes place in Somerton
The “Caminta,” Spanish for Walk-A-Thon, was in Somerton Saturday. The post Josefina Yepez Cancer Walk-A-Thon takes place in Somerton appeared first on KYMA.
Local rodeo raises awareness of ticket scammers
The Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo announced on their Facebook today that there have been ticket scammers pretending to be them by selling tickets at high prices. The post Local rodeo raises awareness of ticket scammers appeared first on KYMA.
Four local band members die in crash
The Yuma County community is mourning the loss of four talented musicians who died in a tragic car crash. The post Four local band members die in crash appeared first on KYMA.
kyma.com
Friday Night Lights Week 15: Palo Verde shocks CIF and wins title, Yuma Catholic upset at home
YUMA, Ariz., (KYMA, KECY) - Black Friday very rarely features some local teams taking the field and chasing a championship as the football season winds down. This year, two teams stood standing and chasing a dream - but only one surviving in the end. And it was almost an opposite...
YPD Thanksgiving DUI detail statistics
The Thanksgiving holiday weekend is one of the most dangerous periods of the year to be driving. The post YPD Thanksgiving DUI detail statistics appeared first on KYMA.
activenorcal.com
Whaleback Pack Delivers California’s Largest Known Wolf Litter in Over 100 Years
The Whaleback Pack, living in Northern California’s Siskiyou County, delivered a historic litter of pups in 2022. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed the pack added 8 pups this year, the largest known litter of wolf pups in over 100 years. The Whaleback Pack now sits at...
kyma.com
Hard Rocks: On the sidelines with the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks
YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A big thank you to Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth for allowing me to mic him up during the opening round of the state class 4A playoffs. Thank you for trusting me to tell the story and to show our viewers a rare glimpse of what it's like to be a head coach. Thank you to Yuma Catholic High School and the entire football program.
$2M lotto Scratchers ticket purchased in East County
There's a new millionaire in town. A woman who purchased a Scratcher in El Cajon won big this week, according to press release from the California Lottery.
18-mile gridlock on California-Nevada border amid slammed holiday travel day
An 18-mile stretch of I-15 is a parking lot as drivers attempt to get home after Thanksgiving.
Former Trooper Killed, Accused in Calif. Triple Homicide
Three California Towns Named Most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns' In U.S
Here's where you can find them.
foxla.com
California's newest lottery millionaires bought Scratchers at these locations
LOS ANGELES - Four people in California are giving some extra thanks this Thanksgiving as they celebrate being the lottery's newest millionaires!. California Lottery officials on Wednesday revealed the winners purchased their lucky scratchers in Riverside, Lake Forest, El Cajon, and Los Banos. The biggest winner was Simon Maida, who...
This Arizona Pizza Place Is Among The Best Pizzerias In The Entire World
This pizza place is in the top 25 pizzerias in the whole world.
Black Friday shopping at the border
Hundreds of Mexicali residents took advantage of the Black Friday specials in Calexico. The post Black Friday shopping at the border appeared first on KYMA.
At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs
Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
