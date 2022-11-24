ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Centro, CA

Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rings the cancer-free bell

Nineteen-year-old Imperial resident Caleb Rollins rang the cancer-free bell at Rady Children’s Hospital Monday, November 21 in San Diego. Ringing the bell marks a milestone in cancer treatment and Rollins decided it was time to share his story with the Imperial Valley community via an interview with The Desert Review.
IMPERIAL, CA
High School Soccer PRO

El Centro, November 28 High School ⚽ Game Notice

KERMAN, CA
nbcpalmsprings.com

Family Owned Christmas Tree Business Tells Their Story

No matter when you choose to get into the Christmas spirit, whether that’s before or after Thanksgiving… It’s safe to say now, is the time to start pulling out those Christmas decorations. If you still need a tree, look no further than one local family who has...
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
fox10phoenix.com

Arizona boy waiting for a heart transplant: 'All in the hands of God'

PHOENIX - One Arizona boy isn't dreaming of new toys or electronics this Christmas. Instead, he's hoping for a new heart to be able to return home for the holidays. 14-year-old Benjamin was born with hypoplasia left heart syndrome. He's been in the hospital for months and undergone countless surgeries over the years.
ARIZONA STATE
kyma.com

Hard Rocks: On the sidelines with the Yuma Catholic Shamrocks

YUMA, Ariz. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - A big thank you to Yuma Catholic head coach Rhett Stallworth for allowing me to mic him up during the opening round of the state class 4A playoffs. Thank you for trusting me to tell the story and to show our viewers a rare glimpse of what it's like to be a head coach. Thank you to Yuma Catholic High School and the entire football program.
YUMA, AZ
Mark Star

At least $3,336 available for Arizona families to meet their basic needs

Check your eligibility and get benefited from this program. If you live in Arizona, you must have an idea that the prices of different items have increased by 1.4 percent over the past few weeks. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, food prices have gone up by 0.8 percent, the energy index has risen by 7.4 percent, and the costs of all other items have increased by nearly 0.9 percent.
ARIZONA STATE

