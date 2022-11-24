ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
No. 12 Washington outlasts Washington St 51-33 in Apple Cup

Michael Penix Jr. threw for 485 yards and had five total touchdowns and No. 12 Washington reclaimed the Apple Cup with a wild 51-33 victory over Washington State on Saturday night. A year after the Huskies watched the Cougars celebrate snapping a seven-game losing streak on the turf of Husky...
