Georgia State

WRBL News 3

Georgia: Enrichment Services Program offers energy assistance appointments for local counties on Dec. 1

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Enrichment Services Program is offering energy assistance appointments to nearby counties. According to the Enrichment Services Program’s website, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) aids low-income families in paying home heating and cooling bills. Appointments are available on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 2 p.m. for counties other than […]
13WMAZ

Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)

MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
wbtw.com

Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards

RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
11Alive

Follow these 7 tips to help keep your home safe when you're away for the holidays

SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — People aren't the only ones who love the holidays. City of South Fulton Police say criminals do too, and one of their favorite targets is your home. According to the FBI, 18% of home burglaries happen in December, and police only solve 13% of them. The hustle and bustle of the holidays can cause many of us to let our guards down.
The Albany Herald

Georgia lottery marks most profitable first quarter ever

ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first quarter since its inception in 1993. Profits transferred to the state treasury’s Lottery for Education Account will amount to $389.9 million, surpassing last year’s first-quarter transfer by $25.1 million. “As we celebrate...
R.A. Heim

Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia

money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
11Alive

11Alive

