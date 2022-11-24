Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia siblings welcome cousins born on same day, at same hospital
BIBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Macon man’s wife and sister were surprised when both had babies the day before Thanksgiving. Brother Caleb Linville and sister Kinsley Thomas know what they’re thankful for. “There’s no explaining that feeling except for pure, overwhelming joy and peace. Your life is...
Georgia: Enrichment Services Program offers energy assistance appointments for local counties on Dec. 1
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Enrichment Services Program is offering energy assistance appointments to nearby counties. According to the Enrichment Services Program’s website, the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) aids low-income families in paying home heating and cooling bills. Appointments are available on Thursday, Dec. 1 starting at 2 p.m. for counties other than […]
atlantanewsfirst.com
Georgia family spends first Thanksgiving in new home, after time in ATL shelters
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Georgia family is bringing new meaning to the phrase, home for the holidays. “It is made with love,” said mother Kiara Grinton, ”It is our first Thanksgiving in our new house.”. Last year, Kiara and her girls spent Thanksgiving in an...
Here's the 'Good News' happening across Central Georgia (Nov. 21-27)
MACON, Ga. — 1. Macon church feeding families for Thanksgiving. One Macon church is filling stomachs for Thanksgiving. The Greater Turner Tabernacle A.M.E Church is having their annual Thanksgiving meal giveaway Thursday, November 24. The church has been doing this for nearly 10 years on Third Street in downtown Macon.
Delay in SNAP benefits forcing some Georgia families to change Thanksgiving plans or skip them
ATLANTA — Many Georgia families say they’ve had to change their Thanksgiving plans after waiting weeks to receive federal food assistance benefits. Families told Channel 2 Investigative Reporter Ashli Lincoln they simply do not have the money to pay for Thanksgiving dinner. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Georgia Department of Natural Resources expands limits on wild animals that may be kept as pets
SOCIAL CIRCLE — Citing threats from non-native species, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources has expanded limits on animals that can be bought, sold or kept as pets in the state. Owners of newly listed species, legally called wild animals and varying from Argentine black and white tegus to...
Food Stamps Schedule: Georgia Benefits for December and Where To Find SNAP EBT Discounts
Georgia residents who qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits will receive their monthly payments according to the usual schedule in December, with the first payments...
Wild pigs wreaking havoc across Georgia causing millions in damage each year
Feral hogs are not native to the United States. They were introduced to the United States in the 1500s by settlers as a source of food. Their populations have expanded from about 17 states to at least 39 over the last three decades with as many as nine million feral hogs roaming across the country.
Georgia SNAP update | State says benefits should be processed for those in limbo
ATLANTA — Georgia's Department of Human Services said on Wednesday that an issue holding up SNAP food assistance payments to many people, who have been stuck in limbo over the renewal process, should largely be resolved. According to DHS, people who have had their renewal paperwork completed for renewals...
wbtw.com
Georgia neighborhood residents speak out about wild pigs damaging yards
RICHMOND HILL, Ga. (WSAV) — For years, feral swine (also known as wild pigs) have shown up in neighborhoods across the United States, including the Georgia area. “It’s very common. We obviously live near the marshy areas, and we have several different kinds of animals that come through, deer, pigs, all that kind of stuff,” said Richmond Hill resident Ashlee Barker. “My kind of opinion on that is they were here first. It’s kind of hard for me to want to try and get rid of them or eradicate them. However, they are destroying lawns in our neighborhood, which is Strathy Hall, and I’m sure some other areas around Richmond Hill.”
Half the federal money is gone, yet academic losses persist in Georgia
Researchers from Harvard and Stanford believe Georgia students lost several months of learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
'We don't want this to happen to anybody else' | Viral metro Atlanta family loses home in fire
ROSWELL, Ga. — A metro Atlanta family that rose to social media stardom for their son's uncombable locks is now leaning on the community after a fire destroyed their home. The Samples said they are sharing their story in hopes others will heed their warning and stay safe this holiday season.
Follow these 7 tips to help keep your home safe when you're away for the holidays
SOUTH FULTON, Ga. — People aren't the only ones who love the holidays. City of South Fulton Police say criminals do too, and one of their favorite targets is your home. According to the FBI, 18% of home burglaries happen in December, and police only solve 13% of them. The hustle and bustle of the holidays can cause many of us to let our guards down.
Ready to shop for the holidays? 3 of the best Christmas markets can be found in Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. — For those looking for a Christmas adventure, the Georgia Christmas markets are the place to go. Inspired by European tradition, Christmas markets have begun to have their roots in the United States. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. According to Trips to...
This Town in Georgia Has Been Ranked as One of the Coolest Places in the United States
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving or visiting the great state of Georgia, you should add the following town to your list.
WCNC
Employees help deliver Georgia couple's baby girl in Atlanta McDonald's bathroom
ATLANTA — Three Atlanta McDonald's employees were able to help a local couple receive a gift that keeps on giving as the holidays approach. "A simple stop at your local McDonald’s can transpire into a memorable birth story on the eve of Thanksgiving break," said a McDonald's spokesperson.
Georgia lottery marks most profitable first quarter ever
ATLANTA — Gov. Brian Kemp announced recently the Georgia Lottery Corporation’s most profitable first quarter since its inception in 1993. Profits transferred to the state treasury’s Lottery for Education Account will amount to $389.9 million, surpassing last year’s first-quarter transfer by $25.1 million. “As we celebrate...
proclaimerscv.com
Alabama Residents Will Receive Bigger SNAP Benefits, How Much Are You Going To Receive?
The Alabama Food Assistance announced that residents in the state, who qualified for SNAP benefits, will receive a bigger amount. Why Are You Going To Receive A Bigger SNAP Benefit?. Recipients of the SNAP benefits in Alabama should expect a bigger amount. This is after the federal mandated to increase...
Payment up to $500 coming from the state of Georgia
money in handPhoto byPhoto by Frederick Warren (Creative Commons)onUnsplash. If you haven't looked over your bank statements really closely, it might be a good idea to do that right now. You should have received a nice surprise in your bank account over the last month or so, courtesy of the state of Georgia. Last spring, Governor Brian Kemp signed House Bill 1302, which gives Georgia taxpayers a refund of some or all of the 2020 income taxes due. In most cases, you should have received this money by now, unless a mistake or error took place.
10 killed on Georgia roads since Thursday, with weekend travel still to come
By noon Friday, 10 people had been killed on Georgia roads since Thanksgiving morning, with plenty of travel still expec...
11Alive
Atlanta, GA
60K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT
Atlanta local newshttps://www.11alive.com/
Comments / 0