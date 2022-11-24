ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pahoa, HI

mauinow.com

Update: Police ID man arrested at impaired driving checkpoint, issue 4 other citations

Maui police have identified the man arrested during Wednesday’s impaired driving checkpoint as 32-year-old Dustin Jay Costa. According to police, Costa was flagged into the intoxication checkpoint at approximately 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Upon observation and investigation, Costa was placed under arrest for suspicion of OVUII...
bigislandnow.com

Puna man charged with terroristic threatening and firearms offenses

Rodney Ka‘ahu, 45 of Kiha, was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, felon in possession and firearms offenses, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 21, 2022 in the Leilani Estates subdivision. Ka‘ahu is scheduled to make...
bigislandnow.com

Police seek 17-year-old runaway

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Kaiulani Melendez, who was reported as a runaway. Melendez is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a fair complexion, long black and blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen the night of Nov. 21 at her residence in the Kaʻūmana area of Hilo.
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim

Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
KAUNAKAKAI, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo

Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate

KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
KAILUA, HI
bigislandnow.com

Portion of Manono Street in Hilo to be closed for utility work

Motorists are advised that a Hilo street will be temporarily closed at the end of this month for utility work. Hawaiian Electric crews will be removing and replacing a utility pole near Hawai‘i Community College, requiring Manono Street, near the intersection of Kawili Street, to be closed from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1.
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

State enforcement officers warn hikers that restricted watershed in Hilo is off limits

Traveling beyond closed signs at a collection of waterfalls some refer to as “Narnia” in the Hilo Restricted Watershed is illegal without a permit or hunting license. But many of the hikers contacted today by officers from the Hawaiʻi Island Branch of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, claimed to be unaware of the rules.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Community members sought to address controversial Waipio Valley road

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth is seeking community members to join an advisory committee for the controversial Waipio Valley road. Officials said the 13-member committee will address community concerns and find possible solutions for road use during the emergency road closure period for the mayor to consider.
HAWAII COUNTY, HI
bigislandnow.com

Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license

The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
HILO, HI
bigislandnow.com

Update: Bayfront Highway is still closed due to high surf

Update [4:43 p.m.]: Bayfront Highway is still closed due to high surf and Kamehameha Avenue is partially open. Original post: Portions of both Bayfront Highway and Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo are closed this morning due to high surf. Hawaii Police Department issued an email at 2:45 a.m. indicating the closure...
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption

HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
KAILUA-KONA, HI

