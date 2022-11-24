Read full article on original website
Related
mauinow.com
Update: Police ID man arrested at impaired driving checkpoint, issue 4 other citations
Maui police have identified the man arrested during Wednesday’s impaired driving checkpoint as 32-year-old Dustin Jay Costa. According to police, Costa was flagged into the intoxication checkpoint at approximately 7:13 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022. Upon observation and investigation, Costa was placed under arrest for suspicion of OVUII...
bigislandnow.com
Puna man charged with terroristic threatening and firearms offenses
Rodney Ka‘ahu, 45 of Kiha, was arrested and charged with terroristic threatening, felon in possession and firearms offenses, according to Hawaiʻi County Prosecuting Attorney Kelden Waltjen. The charges stem from an incident that occurred on Nov. 21, 2022 in the Leilani Estates subdivision. Ka‘ahu is scheduled to make...
bigislandnow.com
Police seek 17-year-old runaway
Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating 17-year-old Kaiulani Melendez, who was reported as a runaway. Melendez is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with a fair complexion, long black and blond hair and brown eyes. She was last seen the night of Nov. 21 at her residence in the Kaʻūmana area of Hilo.
q95fm.net
Tennessee Man Arrested at Middlesboro Walmart for Drug Possession and Other Charges
A Tennessee man was arrested in Middlesboro on several drug offenses Wednesday. Middlesboro Police Officers responded to a call at the Walmart parking lot concerning a man who was passed out in the driver’s seat of his car. The man, Patrick Gibson of Speedwell Tennessee was woken up and...
mauinow.com
Maui police identify Molokaʻi murder suspect and victim
Maui police have identified the suspect and victim in a murder investigation stemming from the discovery of a lifeless woman at a home on Molokaʻi over the weekend. The victim has been identified as 43-year-old female Amie Kaholoaa of Kaunakakai, Molokaʻi, who police say was the girlfriend of the suspect.
High surf closes Bayfront Hwy., Kamehameha Ave.
Hawai'i Police Department has said that portions of Bayfront Hwy. and Kamehameha Ave. have been closed due to high surf in the area.
bigislandnow.com
Hawai’i Island police searching for 17-year-old from Hilo
Hawai‘i Island police are searching for 17-year-old Ashley Tavares of Hilo, who was reported as a runaway. Tavares was last seen in Honomū during the evening hours of Nov. 21, 2022. She is described as local, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 150 pounds, with long brown and blond...
Hawaii County and Maui police see more public interest in active shooter training
It was a deadly week of mass shootings in the country, with nearly a dozen lives taken too soon from shootings inside businesses. These incidents happened thousands of miles away from Hawaii, but the danger that this could happen at any place, at any time is very real.
hawaiinewsnow.com
2 shelters open on Hawaii Island as some residents opt to voluntarily evacuate
KAILUA-KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Scores of residents have opted to voluntarily leave their homes following the eruption of Mauna Loa, but authorities stress no mandatory evacuations are in place at this time. Despite that, two shelters have been opened to accommodate residents. The shelters are at:. The Robert Herkes Gymnasium in...
bigislandnow.com
Portion of Manono Street in Hilo to be closed for utility work
Motorists are advised that a Hilo street will be temporarily closed at the end of this month for utility work. Hawaiian Electric crews will be removing and replacing a utility pole near Hawai‘i Community College, requiring Manono Street, near the intersection of Kawili Street, to be closed from 8 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Nov. 29-Dec. 1.
mauinow.com
State enforcement officers warn hikers that restricted watershed in Hilo is off limits
Traveling beyond closed signs at a collection of waterfalls some refer to as “Narnia” in the Hilo Restricted Watershed is illegal without a permit or hunting license. But many of the hikers contacted today by officers from the Hawaiʻi Island Branch of the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement, claimed to be unaware of the rules.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Outrageous’: Hawaii man files suit over alleged wrongful eviction during pandemic
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Honolulu man is alleging that he and his 2-year-old daughter were wrongfully evicted from their North Shore apartment in November 2020. Ali London was removed from the one-bedroom vacation rental at the Turtle Bay resort during the eviction moratorium. said lawyer Andrew Daisuke Stewart. Stewart added...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii businessman sentenced after using COVID relief funds to buy cars, homes
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hilo businessman has been sentenced to 3 1/2 years in prison for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs, officials said. Prosecutors said 47-year-old Carey Mills stole nearly $1 million in COVID relief funds. He then used the money to buy eight cars and two homes. According to court...
bigislandnow.com
From homeless to a Big Island police officer; Hope Services provided ‘break’ his family needed
In 2016, Damien Grace was working two jobs, at Safelite Auto Glass and at Foodland in Hilo doing security, desperately trying to support his wife and five young children, including an 8-month-old. But for six months, the family cleaned themselves before dusk with water jugs warmed only by the sun....
hawaiinewsnow.com
Community members sought to address controversial Waipio Valley road
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth is seeking community members to join an advisory committee for the controversial Waipio Valley road. Officials said the 13-member committee will address community concerns and find possible solutions for road use during the emergency road closure period for the mayor to consider.
bigislandnow.com
Hikers warned not to trespass in East Hawai‘i’s Narnia without a permit or hunting license
The Department of Land and Natural Resources is working to curb illegal hiking in an area known as Narnia. On Saturday, five officers with the DLNR Division of Conservation and Resources Enforcement were stationed at the entrance to the area and stopped 20 would-be Narnia hikers to inform them that it’s illegal to hike in the area without a permit or hunting license.
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Powerful’ north-northeast swell declines, but not before closing roads and beaches
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Warning level surf for north-facing shores was expanded to include east-facing shores across the state Saturday, along with north and west shores of Hawaii Island. Beachgoers were advised to use extreme caution as large breaking waves could make it dangerous for those standing along the shoreline. The...
bigislandnow.com
Update: Bayfront Highway is still closed due to high surf
Update [4:43 p.m.]: Bayfront Highway is still closed due to high surf and Kamehameha Avenue is partially open. Original post: Portions of both Bayfront Highway and Kamehameha Avenue in Hilo are closed this morning due to high surf. Hawaii Police Department issued an email at 2:45 a.m. indicating the closure...
KITV.com
Shelters open in Kaʻū, Kona amidst Mauna Loa eruption
HAWAI'I ISLAND (KITV4) -- The County of Hawaiʻi has opened shelters in Kaʻū at the Robert Herkes Gymnasium in Pāhala and at the Old Airport Gymnasium (Kailua Park) in Kailua-Kona amidst reports of self-evacuations along the South Kona coast. Multiple images have surfaced on social media...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Ex-corrections officer sentenced in brutal beating of inmate, elaborate cover-up
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A former Hawaii Island corrections officer was sentenced to 12 years behind bars for his role in the brutal assault of an inmate and years-long effort to cover it up. U.S. District Court Judge Leslie Kobayashi sentenced 50-year-old Jonathan Taum this week. The attack happened in 2015,...
Comments / 0