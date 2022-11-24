Coast Guard, CBP rescue 18 people adrift at sea off coast of San Diego

Multiple agencies helped rescue 18 people aboard a disabled and adrift vessel 16 nautical miles offshore of San Diego Wednesday night.

According to Coast Guard Public Affairs, authorities received a call around 4 p.m. about a small, motorized vessel full of people being spotted miles away from the coast.

Upon arrival, officials learned that the group had been on the disabled vessel for at least five days without food or water after the boat broke down. It was taking on water but not enough to sink the boat entirely.

Four women, a man, and two toddlers, ages 2 and 4, were flown off the boat in a Jayhawk Coast Guard helicopter. Three of those individuals have been taken to local hospitals and there is no word on their condition, but all are expected to survive.

11 men were still on the boat and the Mexican Navy moved in to help rescue them.

Authorities do not believe anyone is in the water at this time.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as more information becomes available.