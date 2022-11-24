ALPENA, MI- The Alpena hockey team improved to 2-0 as they took down Sault. Ste Marie in a shootout. The Wildcats (2-0) struck quickly as Anden Marceau scored his fourth goal of the season in the first period. Garrett Hamp followed it up 32 seconds later with his first goal of the season to give Alpena a 2-0 lead.

