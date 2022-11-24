Read full article on original website
Coast Guard crew carrying Christmas Tree Ship load is crossing Lake Michigan
The crew of the U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Mackinaw is motoring down Lake Michigan today and nearing Chicago, where its load of more than 1,200 Christmas trees will be used to recreate the holiday spirit of Michigan’s ill-fated Christmas Tree Ship, which sank in late November 1912. The rugged,...
Alpena Takes Down Sault Ste. Marie in Shootout
ALPENA, MI- The Alpena hockey team improved to 2-0 as they took down Sault. Ste Marie in a shootout. The Wildcats (2-0) struck quickly as Anden Marceau scored his fourth goal of the season in the first period. Garrett Hamp followed it up 32 seconds later with his first goal of the season to give Alpena a 2-0 lead.
