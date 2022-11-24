OBITUARY: Angi McDonald

MOUNT GILEAD — Angi McDonald, 57, of Mount Gilead, transitioned from this earthly life on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Ellerbe.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Elite Funeral Services, 125 High St., Ellerbe.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at the funeral home, with a viewing starting at 1 p.m.

The family is receiving friends at the home of Paulette Capel, 127 High St., Ellerbe.

Elite Funeral Services of Ellerbe is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at elitefuneralservices.com.