Mount Gilead, NC

OBITUARY: Angi McDonald

By Elite Funeral Services
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 4 days ago
MOUNT GILEAD — Angi McDonald, 57, of Mount Gilead, transitioned from this earthly life on Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Ellerbe.

Visitation will be 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26 at Elite Funeral Services, 125 High St., Ellerbe.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 27 at the funeral home, with a viewing starting at 1 p.m.

The family is receiving friends at the home of Paulette Capel, 127 High St., Ellerbe.

Elite Funeral Services of Ellerbe is serving the family. Online condolences can be made at elitefuneralservices.com.

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

Rockingham, NC
