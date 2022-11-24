An accused drug dealer nabbed after an undercover bust turned fatal in Manhattan last week was acting as “security” for the deal, according to new court papers. Jefry Silvestre and an unnamed co-conspirator were unknowingly selling cocaine to an informant, the US Drug Enforcement Agency wrote in the Manhattan Federal Court filing. Silvestre had made the trip from Philadelphia to the Big Apple to bring $15,500 in cash to the co-conspirator, who then mentioned he was about to do a drug deal and asked Silvestre to stay and act as security, prosecutors contend. But after the informant confirmed the...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO