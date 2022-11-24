Read full article on original website
Robert Knight
4d ago
well like Rick james said Cocaine is a hell of a drug, hopefully that mother will now get the help she needs for those kids.
Gunshot Fired Into Teaneck Apartment, Neighbor Charged
A Teaneck tenant missed being struck by a bullet that police said was fired into an apartment by a neighbor. Police responded to the Red Road building once known as Parry Manor -- just down Cedar Lande from headquarters -- shortly after 6 a.m. Sunday, Nov. 27, Deputy Police Chief Andrew McGurr said.
Essex Ex-Con Wanted In Burglary Spree Captured By Palisades Parkway Police Following Crash
An ex-con wanted in a string of burglaries was captured by Palisades Interstate Parkway police after he bailed out of a car stolen out of Lyndhurst following a predawn crash. Englewood police were pursuing the black Audi S5 before breaking off the chase and alerting their area colleagues shortly before 3 a.m. Monday, Nov. 28, Palisades Interstate Parkway Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.
thelakewoodscoop.com
Toms River Officers Handle Multiple Serious Calls and DWI Arrests Over 12 Hour Period; One Accident Fatal
November 25. Approximately 2:55 PM – Officers were dispatched to a residence for a reported disorderly person suffering from mental illness. Once on scene, officers spoke with the victim who stated that she had just been assaulted and the suspect was in his bedroom with a knife. After observing the suspect with the knife in his hand, officers safel removed all parties from the residence and began to speak with the suspect. Over the course of nearly two hours.
Newark fire captain assaulted while responding to fire
NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — A homeless man allegedly threw a can of food at a fire captain on Sunday as the first responder worked to extinguish a blaze in Newark, officials said. The fire captain was responding to a fire under Route 21 at the 100 block of Riverside Avenue, a place where homeless individuals […]
Accused NYC drug dealer was ‘security’ in fatal undercover bust
An accused drug dealer nabbed after an undercover bust turned fatal in Manhattan last week was acting as “security” for the deal, according to new court papers. Jefry Silvestre and an unnamed co-conspirator were unknowingly selling cocaine to an informant, the US Drug Enforcement Agency wrote in the Manhattan Federal Court filing. Silvestre had made the trip from Philadelphia to the Big Apple to bring $15,500 in cash to the co-conspirator, who then mentioned he was about to do a drug deal and asked Silvestre to stay and act as security, prosecutors contend. But after the informant confirmed the...
bronx.com
Dashawn Williams, 28, Arrested For Rape & Menacing
Pursuant to an ongoing investigation, the following individual was arrested and charged in regard to the below-listed incidents, which occurred within the confines of the 43rd Precinct in the Bronx. Arrested:. Dashawn Williams. address withheld. Randalls Island, NY 10035. Charges:. rape (2 counts);. menacing (2 counts). Details are as follows.
Armed Robber Makes Off With $10K On Black Friday In Newark
Authorities in Newark are seeking the assailant who robbed a check-cashing business of $10,000 at gunpoint. The robber pointed a handgun at two workers at Global Check Cashing on Bloomfield Avenue in Newark on Friday, Nov. 25, took the cash and then fled north on Garside Avenue on a silver/purple mountain bike, Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé said.
Eyewitness News
Teen arrested after violent armed robbery in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WFSB) - On Friday, Bridgeport Police responded to Peking Chinese Restaurant on Wood Avenue for a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they discovered the restaurant had been subject to a violent armed robbery where the owner of the restaurant was shot at twice. The 48-year-old...
bronx.com
NYC Department Of Sanitation Employee, Jason Strother, 38, Arrested
On Friday, November 25, 2022, at 2356 hours, the following 38-year-old male off-duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 121st Precinct in Queens. Arrested:. Jason Strother. NYC Department of Sanitation (DSNY) Charges:. assault;. criminal mischief;. reckless endangerment;. criminal possession of a weapon. The...
N.J. teen ditched stolen car, hid in dumpster after high-speed chase, cops say
An 18-year-old man driving a stolen car was arrested Friday morning following a high-speed pursuit on two North Jersey highways, authorities said. The teenager ditched the still-moving vehicle on Route 17 and fled on foot, hiding in a dumpster until police located him, police said. Sergio Pierce, of Newark, was...
Nassau police: Inmate who died from overdose identified as Brooklyn man
Police identified the inmate who officials say died at the Nassau County Correctional Center as Nikita Pertsev, of Brooklyn.
Victim stabbed, robbed by man who asked him for a cigarette on the subway
A 34-year-old man was assaulted and robbed by a man who asked him for a cigarette on a Manhattan subway Tuesday, police said.
Spike Strips Stop Stolen Vehicle Fleeing Mahwah Development: One Caught, Two Sought On Route 17
Mahwah police captured an overnight stolen car thief and searched for two others after using spike strips to stop the vehicle before dawn Friday, authorities said. The 2022 BMW X7 kept rolling and hit a Mahwah police car after the trio bailed out on Route 17 shortly before 2:30 a.m. Nov. 25.
Ocean County Man Dead In Toms River Crash
TOMS RIVER – A township man was killed after the vehicle he was driving struck a pole, flipped over and landed in the marsh near Hooper Avenue and South Shore Drive, authorities said. Police believe that 28-year-old Paolo Helfers-Lariva was speeding on Hooper Avenue at the time of the...
Man fatally shot on Harlem street flees in car and crashes before dying
A man fatally shot on a Harlem street Sunday fled in a car and crashed before dying, police sources said. The 39-year-old victim was shot in the chest near Broadway and W. 143rd St. at about 3 a.m., cops said. He managed to get into his car and drove off but crashed into a road median, sources said. Medics rushed him to Harlem Hospital, but he couldn’t be saved, police said. His name was not ...
Mom in custody in death of 2 kids in Bronx paced outside with hands on her head: witness
MOUNT HOPE, the Bronx (PIX11) — Before she was taken into custody for observation in connection with the deaths of her 3-year-old boy and an 11-month-old boy, a mom paced outside, a witness said. Francis Pimentel spotted the woman on Saturday night on Echo Place in the Bronx. Pimentel demonstrated the way she walked, placing his hands […]
Mid-Hudson News Network
Newburgh cabbie’s murder remains unsolved
NEWBURGH – The murder of Newburgh cab driver 51-year-old Jorge Arbayza De La Cruz remains unsolved over a year after he was gunned down outside his cab in what police believe was a robbery. De La Cruz, a native of Peru, had picked up a fare and around 8:40...
Two women robbed on the No. 3 train in Manhattan: police
MANHATTAN (PIX11) — Two women were robbed at knifepoint while riding a No. 3 subway train in Manhattan Wednesday morning, police said on Saturday. The two victims, ages 38 and 61, were riding the train in Upper Manhattan around 3 a.m. when two robbers pulled out a knife and demanded the victims hand over their […]
Duo Busted With 400 Pounds Of Marijuana During Traffic Stop In Wilton, Police Say
A New York City duo is facing charges after they were allegedly busted with a massive amount of marijuana during a traffic stop in the region. Troopers in Saratoga County stopped the suspects’ car just after noon on Thursday, Nov. 10, as they drove on I-87 in the town of Wilton, according to State Police.
Accident In Toms River Brings Down Traffic Lights
TOMS RIVER – Police believe a 78-year-old man may have suffered a medical episode that led to a serious accident which brought down two traffic light stanchions. Toms River Police said units were sent to the intersection of Route 37 and Hooper Avenue at 3:45 p.m. on November 26.
