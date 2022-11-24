Read full article on original website
wvlt.tv
Tennessee basketball jumps to No. 13 after upset win against Kansas
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After Tennessee men’s basketball handed No. 3 Kansas its first loss of the season on Friday, the team jumped nine spots to No. 13 on the latest Associated Press college basketball poll. The 64-50 win marked the Vols’ fifth straight win over an AP top-10...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee jumps to No. 7 in AP football poll after shutout win over Vanderbilt
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - After a shutout win over in-state rivalry Vanderbilt, Tennessee jumped two spots to No. 7 in the Associated Press College Football Poll Sunday. This comes after the Volunteers dropped to No. 9 following an upset loss to South Carolina on Saturday, Nov. 19 in Columbia, where the team lost star quarterback Hendon Hooker to a torn ACL.
wvlt.tv
Tennessee downs No. 3 Kansas for Battle 4 Atlantis championship
PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas. (WVLT) - Tennessee men’s basketball handed No. 3 Kansas its first loss of the season on route to clinching the Battle 4 Atlantis championship. No. 22 Tennessee led from start to finish and won to the tune of 64-50. The win marks the Vols’ fifth straight win over an AP top-10 team and fourth over a top-five team. It also snapped a 17-game win streak dating to last season for the defending national champion Jayhawks and gave Tennessee its first holiday tournament title since 2010.
wvlt.tv
Human remains found on vacant Knoxville school property
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Human remains were found on a vacant Knoxville school’s property Monday morning, according to the Knoxville Police Department. KPD investigators responded to 2434 E. Fifth Avenue at around 10:20 a.m. on Nov. 28, where human remains were found inside the vacant Knoxville Baptist Christian School property.
wvlt.tv
Infant, 3 others injured in Blount County camper fire
Your headlines from 11/28 in 8 minutes or less. Featuring: It's Cyber Monday, Deadly house fire in Greene County, KPD officer involved in crash. Quarterback Joe Milton replaced the injured Hendon Hooker in Tennessee's regular season finale. Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award. Updated: Nov. 27, 2022...
wvlt.tv
Artisan holiday market returns to Downtown Maryville
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The seventh Southern Appalachian Artisan Market took place on Saturday, supporting East Tennessee business owners and artisans. More than 100 artisans from Blount, Knox, Sevier, Cocke and Loudon counties participated in the indoor and outdoor event. Gracie Eldridge, an artisan and owner of Magpie Pups, a...
wvlt.tv
Gatlinburg Christmas parade nominated for USA Today 10Best award
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee staple is up for yet another accolade. The Gatlinburg Fantasy of Lights Christmas Parade was nominated for one of USA Today’s 10Best award. The holiday parade is up for the award from the Best Holiday Parade category. Gatlinburg’s holiday celebration features festive floats,...
wvlt.tv
Milder Saturday but wind and rain pound the region Sunday AM
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Did you wake up to wet roads while doing your Christmas shopping? Almost everyone got a smidgen of rain but nothing to move our drought conditions. That could change as two high-end chances of heavy rain - and even thunderstorms - move in. While there are...
wvlt.tv
East Tenn. police arrest 13 people in ‘Operation Thunder Chicken’
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thirteen individuals were arrested by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office in a warrant roundup called “Operation Thunder Chicken.”. ACSO deputies said those who were arrested had charges from felony violation of probation to vehicular homicide. Those arrested included:. Melissa Cox - violation of probation...
wvlt.tv
Gradually clearing today but mostly dry for now
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We’re working on booting out clouds from our last rainy system, but we only have a couple of “mostly dry” days, before a cold front moves through. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
wvlt.tv
KPD responds to officer-involved crash
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to an officer-involved crash on North Peters Road Sunday afternoon, according to a KPD spokesperson with the department. An officer was responding to a call when the crash occurred. Spokesperson Scott Erland told WVLT News that witnesses reported a...
wvlt.tv
Investigation underway after 2 found dead in Knoxville home
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Two people were found shot to death inside a Knoxville home Sunday, according to the Knoxville Police Department. Investigators responded to a home in the 900 block of Graves Street around 9:30 a.m. on Nov. 27 to the report that two people were unresponsive inside. Once on the scene, officers located a man and woman inside, both dead from apparent gunshot wounds, KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said.
wvlt.tv
Winds slowly subside into Monday, turning a little cooler
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Winds are slowly relaxing as we move through the overnight and into Monday morning as we’ll see a mixture of sun and clouds to start the day. Cooler temperatures are here to stay briefly as we’ll be closer to average before our next system arrives moving into the middle of the week, which will provide the next opportunity for rain with some of that being heavy at times.
wvlt.tv
Woman dead after Greeneville fire
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - An elderly woman is dead after a house fire in Greeneville, according to Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt. At around 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, fire crews were dispatched to a house fire at 19185 Horton Highway, Fall Branch. Fall Branch Volunteer Fire Department crews were the...
wvlt.tv
Police investigating shooting on Delaware Ave.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One man was shot on Delaware Ave. Friday, according to officials with the Knoxville Police Department. Officers responded to the 1100 block of the street after a shooting was reported around 2:50 p.m., according to KPD Spokesman Scott Erland. “A male victim was located on scene...
wvlt.tv
Winds pick up Tuesday ahead of the next cold front
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Gusty winds return Tuesday as our next cold front approaches. The rain arrives late Tuesday into Wednesday with cooler air moving in behind it. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.
wvlt.tv
Non-profit hopes to help protect East Tennessee K-9s
DANDRIDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Non-profit Keeping K-9s in Kevlar announced they were helping the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office fund vests for the office’s three K-9s. “For many law enforcement departments, bullet resistant vests for K-9s are not in the budget,” according to officials with the sheriff’s office. “Instead, departments rely on non-profit assistance to acquire the protective gear.”
wvlt.tv
Kids are calling Santa
The Morristown Police Department is warning holiday shoppers of ways to be safe while shopping this holiday season. Rural Metro hazmat responds to abandoned stolen vehicle, officials say. Updated: 7 hours ago. Rural Metro Fire’s hazmat team responded to Midway Industrial Park after a car was reported “emitting vapors” Friday....
wvlt.tv
Where to get customized Christmas tree ornaments in East Tennessee
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Santa’s Claus-et, the largest Christmas store in Gatlinburg, is getting people into the Christmas spirit. Since 2014, the Gatlinburg store has provided a space for people seeking an immersive Christmas experience. Stephanie Morgan, a worker at Santa’s Claus-et, explained why the store is so special to the community in Sevier County.
wvlt.tv
Find Your Fun and kick off the Christmas season this weekend with these events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are many Christmas events going on this weekend for you and your family to Find Your Fun!. Fantasy of Trees is back! Through Sunday, you can check out more than 350 designed trees, holiday accessories, table centerpieces and so much more. It’s at the Knoxville Convention Center through Sunday. It’s open from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Thanksgiving. Friday and Saturday it’s open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. and then open Sunday from noon to 6 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for kids ages 4-12 and kids three and under are free.
