Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Victim Found Fatally Shot in a Pomona Alley
Pomona, Los Angeles County, CA: A gunshot victim was found deceased in an alley in the city of Pomona early Monday morning. Pomona Police Department officers and Los Angeles County Fire Department crews responded to a gunshot victim around 1:20 a.m. Nov. 28, in the alley of North Karesh and East Kingsley Avenue.
2 Gunshot Victims Drive to Hospital After Shooting in Reseda
Reseda, Los Angeles, CA: Two gunshot victims drove to Northridge Hospital after a shooting Sunday night in the Reseda neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. Los Angeles Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting with multiple victims at the intersection of Vanowen Street and Darby Avenue at approximately 10:20 p.m. Nov. 27.
15-year-old passenger found dead after SUV slams into South LA liquor store, erupts in flames
A 15-year-old boy was found dead after an SUV plowed into a South Los Angeles liquor store and erupted in flames.
Possible Home Invasion Leaves 3 Victims Injured
El Monte, Los Angeles County, CA: El Monte Police Department officers responded to the 2700 block of Potrero Avenue near Giovane Street for a possible home invasion with three victims down early Sunday morning, Nov. 27, shortly after 1:00 a.m. The victims told 911 dispatchers that four Black males beat...
Skateboard-wielding assault suspect sought by Corona Police
Police are searching for a suspect who allegedly attacked a security guard with a skateboard in Corona. Corona Police say the man was being escorted off the Corona Regional Medical Center premises when the assault occurred. The guard sustained “significant injuries” during the attack, authorities said. The suspect’s image was captured by nearby surveillance cameras. […]
98online.com
12-year-old SoCal boy calls 911 as his father allegedly drives drunk with him in car: ‘I need help’
LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A frightened 12-year-old boy called 911 after his father took him without notice and allegedly tried driving drunk from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. “I need help. My dad is trying to take me to Vegas. He’s acting weird,” the boy is heard telling dispatchers during the frantic phone call.
foxla.com
Family, friends mourn Riverside murder victims
Family have identified Mark Winek, Sharie Winek, and their daughter, Brooke Winek as the three people found killed in a Riverside home. Investigators in San Bernardino County say one person connected with their deaths is dead, but many questions still remain.
Long Beach Post
Man hospitalized in critical condition after being shot in Willmore neighborhood
A man was hospitalized Friday night after being shot in the Willmore neighborhood of Long Beach, police said. Police responded around 8:02 p.m. to the 500 block of Daisy Avenue where they found the man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the upper and lower body, according to the Long Beach Police Department.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Hacienda Heights man killed in Whittier crash
WHITTIER, Calif. – A Hacienda Heights man was identified Saturday as the person killed in a two-vehicle crash in Whittier. Ricardo Valenzuela was 24 years old and died from blunt force injuries, according to the coroner’s office. The crash happened around 3:15 p.m. Friday at 2050 Workman Mill...
2urbangirls.com
Deputy involved shooting leaves woman injured
COVINA, Calif. – A woman was wounded during a shooting Saturday involving deputies in Covina, authorities said. The incident occurred at about 10:10 a.m. at the intersection of Cypress Street and Vincent Avenue. Paramedics rushed the suspect to a hospital, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.
Man arrested for allegedly intentionally crashing car into Arcadia 7-Eleven store
A Monrovia man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder Friday after allegedly causing a disturbance inside an Arcadia 7-Eleven store, then intentionally plowing his car into the store.
Deputy Shoots Female Armed with Weapon Used in Alleged Vandalism
Covina, Los Angeles County, CA: A Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputy was involved in a shooting at the intersection of Vincent Avenue and Cypress Street in the city of Covina just after 10:00 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. A sheriff deputy fired his weapon three times, striking a female that...
2 pedestrians killed, 1 arrest made in crash involving parked car in Bloomington
Two pedestrians were killed and a third victim was injured after being struck by a car in Bloomington.The accident happened just after 3:45 p.m. Saturday where a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling on Hawthorne Avenue east of Palm Lane. At that point, the car struck a parked car along the north curb of Hawthorne Avenue, east of Palm Lane. "As a result of the collision, one adult pedestrian and one juvenile pedestrian succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced deceased on scene by emergency medical personnel," authorities said in a news release. The condition of the third victim was not immediately available. The driver of the Silverado was identified as Josue E. Navarro who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, gross vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run, and felon in possession of a firearm.The identity of the victims was withheld pending notification of next of kin. An investigation is underway. Anyone with information was asked to call Officer K. DeMartino at the CHP San Bernardino Office at (909) 383-4247.
2urbangirls.com
Driver arrested in fatal hit-and-run in motorcyclist’s death in Lancaster
LANCASTER, Calif. – A suspected drunk driver was arrested on suspicion of felony hit-and-run after a fatal vehicle crash Sunday morning involving a motorcyclist in Lancaster. The motorist was driving a BMW sedan eastbound on Avenue I and made a left turn at about 12:30 a.m. at 13th Street...
Firefighters Discover Body After Knockdown of Fiery Vehicle Crash into Liquor Store
Vermont Square, Los Angeles, CA: A fiery vehicle crash into a liquor store ignited the structure leaving the store severely damaged and firefighters reporting the discovery of… Read more "Firefighters Discover Body After Knockdown of Fiery Vehicle Crash into Liquor Store"
3 people found dead after fire breaks out at Riverside home, police say
Three people were found dead Friday morning after a fire broke out at a home in Riverside and police believe they may have been victims of a homicide.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID Gardena man killed in Compton area crash
WEST RANCHO DOMINGUEZ, Calif. – A Gardena man was identified Saturday as the person killed when a car crashed into parked vehicles in the unincorporated community of West Rancho Dominguez. Eddie Irby III was 56 years old and died at the scene of the accident from blunt-force injuries, according...
Three People Shot in Hawthorne, One Struck by Vehicle
Three people suffered gunshot wounds in Hawthorne, possibly at a house party, authorities said Saturday.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID victim, suspect in possible road-rage shooting in Orange County
COSTA MESA, Calif. – Coroner’s officials Saturday released the name of a man who was fatally wounded during a shooting in Costa Mesa that police believe was triggered by a minor traffic incident on Thanksgiving Day. The victim was identified as Lucas Rivera-Velasco of Costa Mesa, according to...
Suspect in triple homicide in California dead after shooting with deputies
NEEDLES, Calif. — A suspect in a triple homicide in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday after a shooting with deputies, officials say. A suspect in a three-person homicide case in Southern California was pronounced dead on Friday, according to The Associated Press. He was reportedly killed by San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department deputies, spokeswoman Gloria Huerta said.
Comments / 1