While this weekend’s WarGames event had fans theorizing about whether or not Sami Zayn would stay loyal to The Bloodline, his performance left no doubt that Zayn seems fully invested in his alliance. In the aftermath of the bout against The Brawling Brutes, Kevin Owens, and Drew McIntyre, even Jey Uso — who has hitherto been the most wary of allying with Zayn — has been convinced of The Honorary Uce’s sincerity. Everything, it seems, is coming up Sami.

1 HOUR AGO