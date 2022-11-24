ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metairie, LA

NOLA.com

Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend

A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Suspect arrested in fatal Gonzales shooting, jail records show

Ascension Parish Jail records show a suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mehki Darville of Sorrento was arrested and booked Nov. 25, two weeks after the shooting at a Gonzales business. Online records showed 18-year-old Jamal Dacoby Holloway of Gonzales was charged with second degree murder, principals, fugitive from...
GONZALES, LA
fox8live.com

NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
fox8live.com

5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (Nov. 27), marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game. New Orleans police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WWL

Woman shot dead in a parking lot near UMC hospital, police say

NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in a parking lot not far from University Medical Center that left a woman dead. It happened early Monday morning at the corner of S. Rocheblave and Canal Streets police say. “Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old black female victim...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says

A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
brproud.com

Suspect wanted in connection to shooting in New Orleans neighborhood

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect, pictured above, in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday (Nov. 25th) in the Seabrook neighborhood. According to detectives the suspect reportedly was walking in the area when he...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
WWL

Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates

NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
NEW ORLEANS, LA

