Related
1 man, 1 teen arrested in deadly St. Bernard Parish shooting
A 21-year-old man and 16-year-old boy face murder charges for a fatal shooting that happened last week in St. Bernard Parish. Cody Adams and the teen will both be booked with second degree murder, said Sheriff James Pohlmann.
Arrests made following violent weekend across New Orleans
The New Orleans Police Department says more details are expected to be released at a press conference Monday at 4 p.m. Watch it live in the player above.
Child shot in hand in New Orleans’ Desire neighborhood
New Orleans police began investigating a shooting that wounded a five-year-old girl in the Desire area Sunday (Nov. 26) afternoon.
NOLA.com
Shootings in the French Quarter mar Bayou Classic festive weekend
A festive weekend that brought tens of thousands into New Orleans to watch the annual Bayou Classic football game and related events was marred by two separate shootings in the French Quarter that left one teenager dead and five young people wounded. The first incident occurred on the edge of...
Male victim suffers gunshot wound in Desire area
A male was left with a gunshot wound following a shooting that took place in the Desire area.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Suspect arrested in fatal Gonzales shooting, jail records show
Ascension Parish Jail records show a suspect in the fatal shooting of 17-year-old Mehki Darville of Sorrento was arrested and booked Nov. 25, two weeks after the shooting at a Gonzales business. Online records showed 18-year-old Jamal Dacoby Holloway of Gonzales was charged with second degree murder, principals, fugitive from...
fox8live.com
NOPD investigating homicide near University Hospital
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police are also investigating a homicide near University Hospital. Officers responded to the intersection of Canal Street and South Rocheblave street around 12:30 Monday (Nov. 28) morning. There they found a 40-year-old woman with a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
2 shootings in less than one hour in New Orleans
On Saturday (Nov. 26th) The New Orleans Police Department are investigating multiple shooting with the greater New Orleans area.
fox8live.com
5 shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Five people were shot on Bourbon Street early Sunday (Nov. 27), marring what had been a festive celebration on the weekend of the Bayou Classic football game. New Orleans police said the gunfire broke out around 1:49 a.m. in the 200 block of Bourbon Street, leaving...
15-year-old arrested for Canal Street murder
New Orleans Police have booked a child with the Saturday murder of a man on Canal Street between Bourbon and Royal Street. Today November 27, 2022, NOPD officers arrested a 15-year old juvenile on second degree murder
Louisiana man found with hundreds of forged checks and IDs, sentenced for wire fraud
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to over five years in prison for wire fraud.
5 people wounded in Bourbon Street shooting in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Five people were injured early Sunday after gunfire broke out in New Orleans’ French Quarter, authorities said. According to the New Orleans Police Department, shots rang out at 1:49 a.m. on Bourbon Street near the intersection of Orleans Avenue, WVUE-TV reported. Police said three males...
wbrz.com
Police: 15-year-old accused of murdering BR teen in New Orleans shooting Saturday night
NEW ORLEANS - A 15-year-old from Baton Rouge was arrested Sunday after he allegedly shot and killed another teen from the capital area Saturday night. The New Orleans Police Department said the shooting happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Canal Street. An 18-year-old male was reportedly shot multiple times and taken to a hospital where he later died.
Five people shot in just over three hours, including a murder on Canal Street
New Orleans Police say from 5:45pm to just after 9:00pm five people were shot in New Orleans. One victim was gunned down near the corner of Canal and Bourbon Street.
Woman shot dead in a parking lot near UMC hospital, police say
NEW ORLEANS — The NOPD is investigating a shooting in a parking lot not far from University Medical Center that left a woman dead. It happened early Monday morning at the corner of S. Rocheblave and Canal Streets police say. “Upon arrival, officers located a 40-year-old black female victim...
WDSU
2 bodies found severely burned, Covington police investigating a double homicide
COVINGTON, La. — The Covington Police Department is investigating an apparent double homicide. Investigators responded to the 500 block of East Gibson Street in Covington around 7 a.m. Once there, they found two bodies burned beyond recognition. Two persons of interest are currently being questioned about the homicide, but...
NOLA.com
Woman shot dead in parking lot on Canal Street near VA hospital, NOPD says
A 40-year-old woman was killed in a shooting near the Veterans Affairs Medical Center in New Orleans, police said Monday. The shooting was reported to authorities at 12:30 a.m. in a parking lot at Canal and South Rocheblave streets (map). The woman was found on the ground next to a vehicle.
brproud.com
Suspect wanted in connection to shooting in New Orleans neighborhood
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — NOPD is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying and locating a suspect, pictured above, in connection with a shooting that took place on Friday (Nov. 25th) in the Seabrook neighborhood. According to detectives the suspect reportedly was walking in the area when he...
Man shot in the hand on Chef Highway, NOPD investigates
NEW ORLEANS — The New Orleans Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened on Chef Menteur Highway and Bullard Avenue. Initial NOPD reports show that a 29-year old man suffered a gunshot wound to his hand. The victim was transported to a local hospital via private conveyance. Police...
NOPD: Victim found on Bienville Street with multiple gunshot wounds
The New Orleans Police Department began investigating a shooting that left a female victim injured Friday (Nov. 25) morning.
