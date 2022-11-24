Maryland boy, 11, runs into burning apartment to save 2-year-old sister

SALISBURY, Md. — An 11-year-old Maryland boy suffered minor injuries on Tuesday after rushing into a burning building to rescue his 2-year-old sister, authorities said.

According to a news release from the Office of the State Fire Marshal, a fire broke out at a residential building in Salisbury at 6:01 p.m. EST. The two-story, wood-frame apartment building had eight units, according to the release.

Upon discovering the fire, the 11-year-old boy exited the building, WBOC-TV reported. However, when the boy realized his younger sister was still inside the building, he reentered the apartment and rescued his sister from the second floor, according to the television station.

The boy was slightly burned in the arm when bringing his sister out of the apartment, but his injuries were minor, according to WBOC.

“His injuries were so minor they did not require on-scene medical attention,” the State Fire Marshal said in its news release.

The fire caused an estimated $250,000 in damage to the structure and another $40,000 in damage to its contents, fire officials said.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes, but said that two of the apartment units had become uninhabitable, WBFF-TV reported.

Fire officials ruled that the fire was accidental and was caused by an unspecified electrical event at an outlet in a second-floor bedroom, according to WBOC.

It was unclear where the parents of the children were at the time of the fire, but the Fire Marshal said that all occupants in the apartment building were safe.

