Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Nine loggerhead sea turtles back in Gulf of Mexico after rare November release
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Texas State Aquarium held a sea turtle release, sending some of the surviving loggerhead turtles home into the Gulf of Mexico. This year the Padre Island National Seashore reported more than 400 turtles stranded in Texas. That is more than four times the yearly average.
Fire engulfs trailer home in Flour Bluff Monday morning
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi fire crews spent the morning putting out a trailer fire in Flour Bluff Monday. Flames could be seen coming from the front of a trailer home on the 2900 block of Islander Dr. just after 10:30 a.m. This is a developing story and...
31st Annual Safe + Sober to raise awareness of holiday drunk driving
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drunk driving never takes the backseat – especially during the holidays. Kalynn Bennet of the Council on Alcohol and Drug Abuse joined us live to discuss how their 31st Annual Safe + Sober luncheon will address holiday drunk driving and how to avoid it.
Time to 'Share Your Christmas!' What's new, how to give and who benefits
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — For the 35th year in a row, the Share Your Christmas food drive is back to fill the bellies and hearts of those in need. Executive Director of the Coastal Bend Food Bank Bea Hanson joined us live to share all the details of this year's momentous Share Your Christmas food drive as they introduce the new online donation feature on their website.
Murdered Corpus Christi woman's organs to help dozens live fuller lives
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A woman was shot at a Corpus Christi apartment complex on Wednesday, Nov. 23, and her friends said her organs will be donated to help several others live a long life, her friends told 3NEWS. Officers with the Corpus Christi Police Department were called to...
Ingleside to deck the halls with Light Up Live Oak Park Friday, Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — You won't have to travel too far this weekend in order to enjoy a good lightshow!. Ingleside Chamber of Commerce members Barbara Greg and Martin De los Santos joined us live to share how Ingleside will kick off the holidays with their two-day Light Up Live Oak Park event.
Coastal Bend kicks off holiday season with the annual HEB Christmas Tree lighting
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Christmas season kicked off in the Coastal Bend with the official lighting of the HEB Christmas tree ceremony. Hundreds of ornaments, lights, and other decorations came together as well as a large crowd of people in attendance to watch the tree light up the park. The special holiday event has been going on for over 30 years.
Vendors boost holiday income while shoppers find one-of-a-kind gifts at Peppermint Lane Holiday Market
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Downtown Corpus Christi was packed with local vendors and food for the Peppermint Lane Holiday Market. Businesses all over have felt the effects of inflation. That's why Peppermint Lane invited as many businesses as they could to boost their income before the holidays. The co-business...
Amazing: This Group Owns More Land in Texas Than Anyone Else
There's going to be a bunch of traveling that will be done over the holidays. I too have been putting my travel itinerary together trying to see as much family as I can this year. It always amazes me just how big Texas is. It's huge. Even being a native Texan, you have to be impressed with its sheer size.
Business owners hold 'shop small crawl' for small business Saturday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local businesses across the Coastal Bend held a special 'shop small crawl' event for small business Saturday. 70 vendors were set up at seven different locations across the city of Corpus Christi. Those who shopped around were able to pick up a punch card that was punched each time a purchase was made at one of the shops. At the end of the day shoppers were able to collect special prizes.
Port Aransas hosts annual Turkey Tot Trot
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A turkey trot that started off small -- is now a big success in Port Aransas. All the trotting happened over at the Pamila Resort and Golf Community. There was more than walking and running. Residents who attended got to witness live music, games, raffles and fun for the whole family. There was even turkey bowling.
Harbor Playhouse to put on A Christmas Carol: The Musical
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Even more popular Christmas traditions are back in the Coastal Bend. A Christmas Carol: The Musical opened up at the Harbor Playhouse Friday night. The beloved show will reportedly have new twists and turns to make the show different and better than the last. Director...
Less, pricier options: Impact of inflation on South Texas Christmas tree sales
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving behind us, it is finally time to decorate that long awaited Christmas tree. Holiday Hills Christmas Trees on McArdle Road have been selling beautiful trees to the Coastal Bend for 34 years. They deliver their trees here all the way from Portland, Oregon.
O come, all ye musical! Corpus Christi Cathedral invites public to 'A Cathedral Christmas' concert
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Hark! The angels won't be the only ones singing this Saturday. Corpus Christi Cathedral Music Director Alex Oldroyd joined us live to bring us tidings of great musical joy in the form of the Cathedral Christmas Concert Series: A Cathedral Christmas concert. "It's a great...
Coastal Bend shoppers didn't miss a beat this Black Friday
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The day after Thanksgiving means stores around the Coastal Bend were flooded with Black Friday shoppers. It's a time for sales and deals as holiday shopping ramps up. The pandemic did bring forth some challenges as retailers changed up their strategies. However, that didn't stop...
DPS: Falfurrias toddler killed in Kleberg County crash
KLEBERG COUNTY, Texas — A three-year-old Falfurrias girl was killed after a two-car crash in Kleberg County last week, officials with the Department of Public Safety (DPS) said in a press release Monday morning. DPS officials said the toddler was in a Hyundai whose driver was trying to pull...
Businesses to thrive in new London Square Plaza
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Square Plaza is now open after less than a year of construction. The project's developers, James and Megan Maddalone held an opening ceremony to welcome the Coastal Bend. They're excited to see what the shopping center will bring to the London community in Corpus Christi.
Holiday cards available to purchase for a good cause
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving the community a chance to give back and make a difference this holiday season. Now is your time to buy holiday cards for a good cause. The earnings will go towards the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship which helps Driscoll cancer patients attend college.
Vattman holds 108th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner
The tradition continued for the Vattman Farm. They celebrated their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for the 108th year in a row. Every year a crowd of roughly 1,800 folks drive out to Riviera to wait in line and fill their plates with delicious food. As the community gathered, they make new friends and reunite with familiar ones.
KSAT 12
Viral video shows someone clinging to H-E-B truck on Texas highway
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas – A viral video posted to Facebook Tuesday shows someone clinging to the back of an H-E-B truck on a highway in Corpus Christi. Miguel Llanas posted the video with the caption “Corpus at its finest.”. Corpus Christi police told 3NEWS that the incident was...
KIII 3News
Corpus Christi, TX
22K+
Followers
9K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
Corpus Christi local newshttps://www.kiiitv.com/
Comments / 2