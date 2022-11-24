ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi, TX

KIII 3News

Business owners hold 'shop small crawl' for small business Saturday

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Several local businesses across the Coastal Bend held a special 'shop small crawl' event for small business Saturday. 70 vendors were set up at seven different locations across the city of Corpus Christi. Those who shopped around were able to pick up a punch card that was punched each time a purchase was made at one of the shops. At the end of the day shoppers were able to collect special prizes.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Port Aransas hosts annual Turkey Tot Trot

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A turkey trot that started off small -- is now a big success in Port Aransas. All the trotting happened over at the Pamila Resort and Golf Community. There was more than walking and running. Residents who attended got to witness live music, games, raffles and fun for the whole family. There was even turkey bowling.
PORT ARANSAS, TX
Businesses to thrive in new London Square Plaza

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The London Square Plaza is now open after less than a year of construction. The project's developers, James and Megan Maddalone held an opening ceremony to welcome the Coastal Bend. They're excited to see what the shopping center will bring to the London community in Corpus Christi.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Holiday cards available to purchase for a good cause

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Driscoll Children's Hospital is giving the community a chance to give back and make a difference this holiday season. Now is your time to buy holiday cards for a good cause. The earnings will go towards the Marcia K. Wilcox Scholarship which helps Driscoll cancer patients attend college.
CORPUS CHRISTI, TX
Vattman holds 108th annual Thanksgiving Day dinner

The tradition continued for the Vattman Farm. They celebrated their annual Thanksgiving Day dinner for the 108th year in a row. Every year a crowd of roughly 1,800 folks drive out to Riviera to wait in line and fill their plates with delicious food. As the community gathered, they make new friends and reunite with familiar ones.
RIVIERA, TX
Corpus Christi local news

