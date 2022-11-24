Safety First! Meghan King Admits She Does 'A Background Check On Every Guy I Date'

mega

She's not taking any chances! After three failed marriages, Meghan King admitted she does a "background check on every single person I date."

The reality star made the confession on an episode of the "True Crime Reality" podcast, explaining that aside from her being famous, she goes to such extensive safety measures due to her brother RJ King 's catfish experience.

The ordeal was captured on an episode of MTV's Catfish , in which a girl believed she was talking to RJ, though it turned out to be another man using the model's photographs.

MEGHAN KING ACCUSES EX-HUSBAND JIM EDMONDS OF REFUSING TO FOLLOW COPARENTING PLAN

After discussing her safety protocols, Meghan warned fans to be wary of fake accounts impersonating her, noting, "I have a blue check mark next to my name, so if anybody believes they're talking to Meghan King and there's no blue check mark next to the name, then it's not really Meghan King."

mega

At the moment, the reality star, 38, doesn't need to worry about online interactions with any potential male suitors since she's dating a man named Kenny . The two have been together for a month , which she acknowledged is a "really long" time for her in regards to romances.

"That's like a year in Meg years as far as relationships go because it takes me no time at all to get into them and I'm very quick in getting out of them," admitted the Real Housewives of Orange County alum. "So a month is a long time."

mega

Kenny was a friend of Meghan's first, something that's helped them overcome any obstacles. "[It's] very healthy. It's a nice change of pace for me," she revealed. "Everything's fine. Everything's going smoothly."

While the mom-of-three understands fans want to see a glimpse of her new man, she has no plans to introduce him anytime soon. "After my whirlwind marriage and annulment , I told myself, 'I'm done putting people in the public eye, putting people on my Instagram,'" she spilled. "I'm done with that."

The "whirlwind" relationship Meghan is referring to was with Joe Biden 's nephew Cuffe Biden Owens . The pair tied the knot in October 2021, but by the following July, it was annulled . She was also married to retired athlete Jim Edmonds from 2014 to 2019 and lawyer Brad McDill from 2007 to 2011.