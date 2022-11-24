ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haltom City, TX

Pedestrian hit by vehicle in Haltom City

By Julia Falcon
 4 days ago

HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A pedestrian was hit and found laying in the street in Haltom City.

It happened on Nov. 23 at about 8:30 p.m. in the 5500 block of Denton Highway.

Witnesses said a pedestrian was hit by a vehicle and laying in the roadway.

Police said the pedestrian was hit by at least one northbound vehicle. The driver(s) involved in the incident remained on scene and were cooperating with police.

As a result, police closed Denton Highway/377 from Loop 820 to Browning Boulevard Wednesday night.

The investigation is ongoing.

