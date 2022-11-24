Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Bryan College Station Eagle
Tony Hamilton, defense lead College Station football team past Georgetown in rematch
WACO — After two of his bruising, hard-running touchdowns, Tony Hamilton took a bow. The celebrations were his way of celebrating the College Station football team getting revenge on Georgetown. And Hamilton could have taken even more bows as the all-around athlete made plays on both sides of the...
KBTX.com
Texas A&M fires OC Darrell Dickey
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Texas A&M released the following statement: “Texas A&M offensive coordinator Darrell Dickey has been relieved of his duties from the program, the school announced on Monday.”. Dickey arrived in Aggieland in January 2018 as the offensive coordinator. Prior to this season, he was moved...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball Falls to Rice, 66-58
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – Career-high scoring efforts by Janiah Barker and Jada Malone were not enough as the Texas A&M women’s basketball team lost Sunday afternoon’s game to the Rice Owls, 66-58, inside Reed Arena. Barker recorded her first career double-double with 19 points and a career-best...
kwhi.com
BURTON SETS REGIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME WITH GRANGER
The Burton Panther Football Team has set their Regional Championship Game against Granger. They will face off Friday night at 7pm at Memorial Stadium in Bastrop. KWHI will have live coverage beginning with the pregame at 6:30pm. The Panthers are 12-0 on the season, and coming off of a 7-0...
KBTX.com
Women’s Basketball to Host Undefeated Rice on Sunday
BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas – The Texas A&M women’s basketball team is set to take on Rice at 2 p.m. inside Reed Arena on Sunday afternoon. The Aggies (4-1) were led by Sahara Jones and Aaliyah Patty who both recorded 11 points and six rebounds in the 67-46 victory over Texas State on Wednesday. The Bobcats were averaging 87.0 points heading into the bout, but A&M’s stifling defense held them just over 40 points below their season mark. A&M forced Texas State to shoot 28.6% from the field and 16.7% from beyond the arc.
KBTX.com
Franklin rolls with 53-18 win over Hitchcock
SHENANDOAH, Texas (KBTX) - Franklin won its 29th straight game and will face Columbus in the Regional finals next week. It will be Franklin’s third straight state quarterfinal appearance and eighth in school history. On the second snap of the game, Bryson Washington charged down the right sideline for...
Texas high school football playoff scores for Friday, Nov. 25
Regional round games took place all around the state Friday with the winners going to the quarterfinals. Westlake notched its 53rd consecutive victory in convincing fashion over San Benito 44-7 in 6A-Division I play and Dripping Springs clobbered Harlingen 45-0 in the 6A-Division II bracket.
KBTX.com
Madisonville’s season ends in regionals with loss to Silsbee
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The Madisonville Mustangs season came to a close with a 60-21 loss to Silsbee at Planet Ford Stadium in Spring. After giving up a safety, the Mustangs responded with a Phillip Green Jr. 31-yard rushing touchdown to give Madisonville a 7-2 lead. However, Silsbee showed off their speed and why they are undefeated on the year with 21 unanswered points in the second quarter.
KBTX.com
Aggie Gameday: LSU vs. Texas A&M
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) -KBTX Media’s award winning Texas A&M Football pregame show, Aggie Gameday, aired from 5 - 6 p.m. on the CW8 Aggieland. It looked ahead to the Aggies match up against LSU on Nov. 26, 2022. Attached to this story are the segments from the show.
Kansas State tops Kansas, Longhorns left out of Big 12 title game
The No. 12 Wildcats fought off the pesky Jayhawks xx-xx to claim second place in the Big 12 outright Saturday with a 7-2 record. Kansas State will now face the Horned Frogs for the conference title Dec. 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
goutrgv.com
Men's Basketball Falls at No. 4 Texas
AUSTIN – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros men's basketball team fell 91-54 to the No. 4 University of Texas Longhorns on Saturday at Gregory Gym, as part of the Leon Black Classic. The Vaqueros (4-3) were led by senior Justin Johnson who finished with 18...
SEC Announces Punishment For Texas A&M's Field Rush
Texas A&M ended a disappointing season with a 38-23 upset over LSU. Aggies fans celebrated their fifth and final win of the 2022 campaign by storming the field. On Sunday, the SEC fined the school $250,000 for its third violation of the conference's "access to competition area policy." Texas A&M...
saturdaydownsouth.com
SEC fines Texas A&M for rushing field after win over LSU
Texas A&M has been hit with another fine from the SEC following the Aggies’ upset win over LSU in Saturday’s season finale. The SEC announced Sunday that it has fined Texas A&M $250,000 for rushing Kyle Field after defeating No. 5 LSU 38-23. Texas A&M was fined last year for the same violation after the home upset win over Alabama. Saturday marked Texas A&M’s third violation of the access to competition area policy.
heartlandcollegesports.com
Bijan Robinson: ‘I’m Officially a Kansas Fan’
After Texas beat Baylor 38-27 on Saturday in their season finale, the Longhorns did what they had to do to keep themselves in the Big 12 Championship race. But now they need some help. For Texas to make the Big 12 Championship Game, they’ll need Kansas to upset Kansas State...
KBTX.com
Class of ‘01 Aggie among F-15C Fighters to flyover Kyle Field
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The roar of three F-15C fighters will mingle with the final notes of the National Anthem today in Kyle Field. “Out of New Orleans, Louisiana, they are out of a joint reserve base, the 159th fighter ranks. They do air superiority and air over watch for our nation.”
KBTX.com
BCS businesses sees good turnout on Small Business Saturday
BRYAN/COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Residents in Bryan and College Station went out to some of their favorite stores to support business owners for one of their most important days of the year. Small Business Saturday encourages communities across the country to shop local and show appreciation to small business...
CBS Austin
Round Rock reopens road with low water crossing
AUSTIN, Texas — On Saturday, Nov. 26, the Round Rock police sent a warning about a low water crossing at 200 E Old Bowman Rd. According to a tweet, it was a dangerous are for drivers to cross. The low water crossing could damage vehicles and cause drivers to...
cohaitungchi.com
Things for Seniors to Do in Austin, Texas This Summer
Austin is a vibrant and growing city known for its unique culture, food, music and warm weather, making it a great place to retire. Querencia at Barton Creek, a senior living community in Barton Creek, Texas, is located amid the rolling hills and beautiful scenery of Travis County. While there is plenty to do on-site and nearby, our location also allows older adults to experience all the excitement of downtown Austin. And what’s more energizing than summertime in the city? In this article, we’ll highlight some of the seasonal events in the area and why our team and residents love Greater Austin summers so much.
KBTX.com
College Station police searching for teen last seen on Thanksgiving Day
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - College Station police are searching for a 16-year-old girl who went missing on Thanksgiving Day. Aliah Sangster was last seen around 11:15 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 24 in the 2000 block of Legacy Lane. Police think she could have left the area with “someone unrelated to her who could be placing her in an unsafe situation.”
proclaimerscv.com
$1,000 Monthly Payment in Austin, Texas; Are You Eligible?
Eligible families in Austin, Texas received a $1,000 monthly payment to fight the effect of the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Austin, Texas is the first city in the state that sent a $1,000 monthly payment to eligible families. They are those heavily impacted by the soaring inflation rate and homelessness. Several cities across the country have already implemented this program.
Comments / 1