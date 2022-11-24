ATLANTA - The family of an Atlanta father missing since Sunday afternoon are hoping someone can help find him safely. The Atlanta Police Department says 33-year-old Nicholas Bachhuber was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in southwest Atlanta. At the time, Bachhuber told his wife he was going to get his emissions checked on his vehicle at a place on Howell Mill Road. She talked to him about an hour later on the phone, and he told her he was on his way back home. He never arrived.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 5 HOURS AGO