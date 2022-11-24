ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb County, GA

Morris Phillips
4d ago

Happy Thanksgiving to all our Police Officers and Firefighters Thank you for your Service God Bless you All AMEN 🙏 🇺🇸💙🦃☝️‼️

fox5atlanta.com

Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies

ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta father goes missing while driving home from emissions test, police say

ATLANTA - The family of an Atlanta father missing since Sunday afternoon are hoping someone can help find him safely. The Atlanta Police Department says 33-year-old Nicholas Bachhuber was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in southwest Atlanta. At the time, Bachhuber told his wife he was going to get his emissions checked on his vehicle at a place on Howell Mill Road. She talked to him about an hour later on the phone, and he told her he was on his way back home. He never arrived.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash

COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
COBB COUNTY, GA
Edy Zoo

Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day

Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
NEWNAN, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Gunfight sends 3 to hospital; DeKalb County police investigating

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that has left two people fighting for their lives and a third in serious condition. Officers were initially called around 5:07 p.m. Friday to reports of a person shot in the 2700 block of Gresham Road. When they arrived they say they found three people, two adult males and one male juvenile, had been shot. All three were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.
atlantanewsfirst.com

Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
ATLANTA, GA
Matt O'Hern

Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election

Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
GEORGIA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

More than 90,000 voters showed up to the polls for early voting over the holiday weekend

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Your voice, your vote. Early voting in the senate runoff starts Monday morning but the voter turnout this weekend was large. Saturday, lines were wrapped around the building at some polling locations across the state. According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 90,000 people have already voted early in Georgia’s senate runoff election.
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

Vigil held for murdered Lyft driver

The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. Days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting.
NORCROSS, GA

