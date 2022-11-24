Read full article on original website
Morris Phillips
4d ago
Happy Thanksgiving to all our Police Officers and Firefighters Thank you for your Service God Bless you All AMEN 🙏 🇺🇸💙🦃☝️‼️
2 arrested in shoe robberies at Cobb library
Two minors have been arrested in connection with two recent robberies of people trying to sell shoes at a Cobb County li...
Atlanta man arrested for threats targeting LGBTQ+ friendly bars, police say
ATLANTA, Ga. — A man was arrested after police said he threatened several LGBTQ+-friendly Midtown Atlanta bars. Atlanta Police officials said on Wednesday, officers responded to calls from employees at The Heretic Atlanta, an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub located on Cheshire Bridge Road. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
Pet of the Day from the Humane Society of Cobb County
Sloan is a curious cat with a sweet personality towards humans and other cats. He has a brother, Finnian, and the shelter says they need to be adopted together.
Police say husband shot wife before turning gun on himself at Buford residence
A Buford woman is dead after being shot by her husband in their home, Sunday morning, Nov. 27, according to the Gwinnett County Police Department. Calls about a domestic disturbance were received by Gwinnett County 911 at approximately 10 a.m. Sunday for a home at 2605 Ivy Stone Trail in Buford.
Police: Sledgehammer-wielding suspects wanted for series for robberies
ATLANTA - Investigators are asking the public for help identifying two suspects believed to be connected to a violent robbery at a southwest Atlanta food mart over the weekend. Officials with the Atlanta Police Department’s Robbery Unit tell FOX 5 the robbery happened on Saturday at the Metro Food Mart...
Atlanta father goes missing while driving home from emissions test, police say
ATLANTA - The family of an Atlanta father missing since Sunday afternoon are hoping someone can help find him safely. The Atlanta Police Department says 33-year-old Nicholas Bachhuber was last seen around 4 p.m. Sunday leaving his home in southwest Atlanta. At the time, Bachhuber told his wife he was going to get his emissions checked on his vehicle at a place on Howell Mill Road. She talked to him about an hour later on the phone, and he told her he was on his way back home. He never arrived.
Former Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice counselor accused of inappropriate behavior with minor
HALL COUNTY, Ga — A former counselor with the Georgia Department of Juvenile Justice was arrested Tuesday after deputies said he engaged in “inappropriate behavior” with a minor. An investigation revealed that John Wilkins, Jr. used his position of authority with the agency to engage “inappropriately” with...
One dead, one in hospital after Cobb County weekend car crash
COBB COUNTY, Ga. - Authorities are still investigating a fatal crash on Due West Road at Lanesborough Drive in Cobb County from over the weekend. The Selective Traffic Enforcement Program (STEP) Unit said the accident happened on Sunday around 7:27 a.m. 23-year-old Amarjeet S. Ranhotra of Acworth was driving eastbound...
Piedmont Newnan Hospital goes into lockdown on Thanksgiving day
Violence continues across the nation.Photo byPhoto by Kat Wilcox. Piedmont Newnan Hospital, located in Newnan, Georgia, went into a lockdown on Thanksgiving day. According to Newnan Coweta Scanner Traffic, "The Coweta County Sheriff's Office responded to the hospital, and after a short period, the scene was determined to be safe from any public threat."
Atlanta police charge person with making threats to LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub
ATLANTA - Atlanta police said employees at an LGBTQ+-friendly nightclub felt threatened when someone posted a video of themselves using a pepper spray gun. Police arrested Chase Staubs, who made the social media post, on Thanksgiving Day. Police first went on Nov. 23 to 2069 Cheshire Bridge Road, where The...
Vigil held for Lyft driver killed after dropping off passenger in DeKalb County
NORCROSS, Ga. - The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. . On Friday, days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting. "I think we've all already...
Cherokee County deputies looking for man seen using stolen credit cards at area Kroger
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga — The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a man who broke into a car and used stolen credit cards at an area grocery store. Deputies say the man was seen entering a car on Thursday between 11:30 a.m....
Gunfight sends 3 to hospital; DeKalb County police investigating
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County police are investigating a shooting that has left two people fighting for their lives and a third in serious condition. Officers were initially called around 5:07 p.m. Friday to reports of a person shot in the 2700 block of Gresham Road. When they arrived they say they found three people, two adult males and one male juvenile, had been shot. All three were taken to area hospitals in serious to critical condition.
Body of 64-year-old Marietta man with dementia found in small pond, police say
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. — The man Roswell Police Department issued a Mattie’s Call alert for after EMTs evaluated him has been found dead in a small pond. Officials said on Thursday, the found 64-year-old Hussein Esmail dead in a small pond. At this time, there are no indications of any suspicious or criminal activity, police said.
3 shot, including juvenile, outside DeKalb County home, police say
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — Officers are investigating a shooting that left three people shot in DeKalb County. According to DeKalb County Police Department, dispatch received a report just after 5 p.m. of a person shot call at 2771 Gresham Road. A Channel 2 Action News photographer on the scene...
Stolen Atlanta food truck recovered in Alabama
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - This year Tanya Greene cooked Thanksgiving dinner for about 40 friends and family members. It’s a big task, but something she’s used to because she owns Auntie Al’s Carolina De’Lish food truck. It’s named after her late mother, Althea.
Georgia's Republican Dominated Counties May Be a Major Factor in Senate Runoff Election
Three Counties in Georgia may swing the 2022 US Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herchel WalkerPhoto byNew South Politics. The 2022 Georgia Senate Runoff Election between Raphael Warnock and Herschel Walker could come down to three counties in Georgia known as the most reliable Republican strongholds. Georgia is a unique state for political party strength evaluation for Republicans and Democrats, because Georgia voters don’t declare a party when they register to vote. The only occasion when Georgia voters effectively “choose” a party is in a primary election, when they choose the primary to participate in. While these factors complicate analysis, there are demographics and other data points to find consistent patterns of the majority of voters supporting Republican candidates.
Man having “mental crisis” tased in metro mall, customers mistake Taser sound for gunshots
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. — An incident at Southlake Mall involving police caused quite a scare for shoppers. Morrow police said at 2:53 p.m., officers went to Southlake Mall about a disturbance. When they got to the mall, they came across a man who they said may have been having a mental health crisis.
More than 90,000 voters showed up to the polls for early voting over the holiday weekend
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — Your voice, your vote. Early voting in the senate runoff starts Monday morning but the voter turnout this weekend was large. Saturday, lines were wrapped around the building at some polling locations across the state. According to the Secretary of State’s office, more than 90,000 people have already voted early in Georgia’s senate runoff election.
Vigil held for murdered Lyft driver
The tragic death of Lauren Allen-Sawyer has hit her family and friends extremely hard. Days after her murder, they held a balloon release at a Norcross park. It was meant to honor her and provide some healing for those hurting.
