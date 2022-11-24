ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surfside Beach, SC

wpde.com

Hot Chocolate & Horses fundraiser in Murrells Inlet taking place Saturday

MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The Barnabas Horse Foundation is inviting people to it's Hot Chocolate and Horses fundraiser. The foundation provides therapy for people with traumatic experiences, including first responders and veterans. They also provide riding opportunities for people with special needs. At the fundraiser this weekend, you'll...
MURRELLS INLET, SC
wpde.com

Unique on-the-go Dunkin' opens second location on the Grand Strand

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach can now visit the unique drive-through only Dunkin'. It is only the second location in South Carolina and the franchise claims guests can "run on Dunkin’ faster and more conveniently than ever before." The new restaurant is located at 1937 Mr....
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
macaronikid.com

🎀Christmas Holiday Event Guide 2022🎀

Christmas is almost here, and there are so many things to do in Myrtle Beach! Here is your guide for Holiday events along the Grand Strand!. Click on the title for more information. Check back often; this guide will be updated frequently! Merry Christmas, Myrtle Beach. If your business has...
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
foodgressing.com

Myrtle Beach Christmas Events 2022 & Festivals

The must-do trip of the season is to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to experience the warmth and wonder of the holidays at The Beach. With 60 miles of sun-drenched coastline, the return of Winter Wonderland at The Beach, as well as several longstanding holiday events and shopping experiences, this season brings magical moments for visitors of all ages.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

You gotta regatta! 38th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta sets sail

LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Spectators in our area took to the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday to see boats decked out with holiday lights as part of the 38th annual Intracoastal Waterway Regatta in Little River. The tradition is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Organizers suggested Grand Harbor Marina,...
LITTLE RIVER, SC
myhorrynews.com

Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades

Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wpde.com

Holiday travel easy for MYR passengers, hard on their wallets

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, folks are heading back home. There was a lot more activity on Sunday than on Wednesday. While it’s been busier, most of the people ABC15 poke with said that traveling was a lot calmer than in previous years.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
myhorrynews.com

Conway deli now serving up fresh sandwiches

When you eat at Don’s Deli in Conway you won’t be hungry when you leave. Plus, you’ll get your money’s worth and then some. That’s the word from Don Jackson, owner along with his son Jason Jackson, of the upscale deli at 1610 Church St.
CONWAY, SC
WBTW News13

Crews fighting 3-acre fire in Loris area

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are fighting an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire was contained after it grew to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. Fire crews will […]
LORIS, SC
WBTW News13

Former Assistant City Manager of Myrtle Beach dies

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bruce Boulineau, a former Myrtle Beach city staff member, died on Saturday, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Boulineau retired in 2019 after 31 years of service, MBCG said. During his time with MBCG, he served as the Construction Services Director and Assistant City Manager. Boulineau was well known for […]
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
wasteadvantagemag.com

Charleston, SC Company Helping Local Restaurants Divert Food Waste from the Landfill

A Charleston-area business is helping local restaurants divert waste from South Carolina landfills. Founded in 2014 by Gary Bilbro, SMART Recycling collects food waste from its clients and delivers it to a composting facility in the three areas the company serves: Charleston, Columbia and Horry County. Charleston restaurants using the 8-year-old company — Husk, Obstinate Daughter and Melfi’s, among others — are making a difference.
CHARLESTON, SC
live5news.com

Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay

GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
GEORGETOWN, SC
WBTW News13

SLED investigating death of Coastal Carolina student at Magnolia Hall

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Coastal Carolina student died Sunday night at Magnolia Hall, according to an agency spokesperson. “It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said Monday in a statement. “There does not […]
CONWAY, SC

