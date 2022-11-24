Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.

MYRTLE BEACH, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO