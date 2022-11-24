Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Home to the Biggest Burger in South Carolina, this Restaurant is Bucket-List-WorthyTravel MavenMyrtle Beach, SC
Fast and Fresh Eats at Los Cabos Mexican Grill and CantinaJ.M. LesinskiSurfside Beach, SC
3 Great Burger Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasMyrtle Beach, SC
SC witness describes orange object emitting triangular beam of lightRoger MarshPawleys Island, SC
Related
wpde.com
Hot Chocolate & Horses fundraiser in Murrells Inlet taking place Saturday
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WPDE) — The Barnabas Horse Foundation is inviting people to it's Hot Chocolate and Horses fundraiser. The foundation provides therapy for people with traumatic experiences, including first responders and veterans. They also provide riding opportunities for people with special needs. At the fundraiser this weekend, you'll...
wpde.com
Unique on-the-go Dunkin' opens second location on the Grand Strand
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Myrtle Beach can now visit the unique drive-through only Dunkin'. It is only the second location in South Carolina and the franchise claims guests can "run on Dunkin’ faster and more conveniently than ever before." The new restaurant is located at 1937 Mr....
wpde.com
'Smile Army' leaves cards of kindness throughout Horry County & across the country
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Dara Maxwell runs a fast-growing army in Horry County to help strangers fight a battle they’re facing, and their weapon of choice is a simple smile. “It’s a funny story,” Maxwell said explaining how the popular initiative began. She said she...
macaronikid.com
🎀Christmas Holiday Event Guide 2022🎀
Christmas is almost here, and there are so many things to do in Myrtle Beach! Here is your guide for Holiday events along the Grand Strand!. Click on the title for more information. Check back often; this guide will be updated frequently! Merry Christmas, Myrtle Beach. If your business has...
WMBF
Small businesses at Grand Strand flea market see boost on Thanksgiving weekend
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WMBF) - Small businesses in the Grand Strand got a big boost over Thanksgiving weekend. In Surfside Beach, many of the nearly 150 vendors at the Hudson Flea Market are small local businesses. Josh Hudson, a co-owner of the flea market, said they got a lot of...
foodgressing.com
Myrtle Beach Christmas Events 2022 & Festivals
The must-do trip of the season is to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina to experience the warmth and wonder of the holidays at The Beach. With 60 miles of sun-drenched coastline, the return of Winter Wonderland at The Beach, as well as several longstanding holiday events and shopping experiences, this season brings magical moments for visitors of all ages.
wpde.com
You gotta regatta! 38th annual Intracoastal Christmas Regatta sets sail
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WPDE) — Spectators in our area took to the Intracoastal Waterway Saturday to see boats decked out with holiday lights as part of the 38th annual Intracoastal Waterway Regatta in Little River. The tradition is always held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. Organizers suggested Grand Harbor Marina,...
myhorrynews.com
Where to watch the Grand Strand's Christmas parades
Communities across the Grand Strand are holding Christmas parades to celebrate the holiday season. Here's a snapshot of when and where you can watch them:. Conway’s Christmas Parade takes place at 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, on Main Street. The parade starts on 16th Avenue before turning onto Main Street where it continues until turning onto 3rd Avenue. The parade then moves to Laurel Street before turning onto 4th Avenue where it ends at 4th Avenue and Powell Street. For more details, visit conwayalive.com/events/conway_chamberrsquos_christmas_parade/2022-12.
wpde.com
The Wonders of Christmas Holiday Magic Spectacular: New holiday show opens in Myrtle Beach
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — There's a new holiday show in Myrtle Beach. The Wonders of Christmas magic show just opened at Wonders Theatre at Broadway at the Beach. It includes grand illusions, snow and even a visit from Santa. Illusionist Charles Bach usually returns to Las Vegas for...
wpde.com
'We have to be there for the kids:' Thousands of socks donated to kids in need this winter
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — On Saturday, people dropped off pairs of socks at the Beaver Bar in Murrells Inlet. "Socks For Kids” has been happening for 12 years and all the socks go to foster kids and children in need across the Grand Strand and beyond. Anthony...
wpde.com
Holiday travel easy for MYR passengers, hard on their wallets
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — Now that Thanksgiving has come and gone, folks are heading back home. There was a lot more activity on Sunday than on Wednesday. While it’s been busier, most of the people ABC15 poke with said that traveling was a lot calmer than in previous years.
myhorrynews.com
Conway deli now serving up fresh sandwiches
When you eat at Don’s Deli in Conway you won’t be hungry when you leave. Plus, you’ll get your money’s worth and then some. That’s the word from Don Jackson, owner along with his son Jason Jackson, of the upscale deli at 1610 Church St.
Crews fighting 3-acre fire in Loris area
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Crews are fighting an approximately three-acre fire in the Loris area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. As of 12:55 p.m. Monday, the fire was contained after it grew to about three acres, HCFR said. One structure sustained minor damages and three other structures are being protected. Fire crews will […]
live5news.com
‘It’s all about giving’: Murrells Inlet church makes sure no one is alone on Thanksgiving
MURRELLS INLET, S.C. (WMBF) – One Murrells Inlet church has made sure that everyone has a table to sit at on Thanksgiving. Low Country Community Church has put on Project NOAH, which stands for No One Alone on the Holiday, for the past 15 years. Loise Goodman has spent...
Former Assistant City Manager of Myrtle Beach dies
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Bruce Boulineau, a former Myrtle Beach city staff member, died on Saturday, according to Myrtle Beach City Government. Boulineau retired in 2019 after 31 years of service, MBCG said. During his time with MBCG, he served as the Construction Services Director and Assistant City Manager. Boulineau was well known for […]
wasteadvantagemag.com
Charleston, SC Company Helping Local Restaurants Divert Food Waste from the Landfill
A Charleston-area business is helping local restaurants divert waste from South Carolina landfills. Founded in 2014 by Gary Bilbro, SMART Recycling collects food waste from its clients and delivers it to a composting facility in the three areas the company serves: Charleston, Columbia and Horry County. Charleston restaurants using the 8-year-old company — Husk, Obstinate Daughter and Melfi’s, among others — are making a difference.
live5news.com
Crews rescue 3 from capsized boat near Winyah Bay
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WCSC) - Crews with the U.S. Coast Guard’s Georgetown station saved three men Sunday near the entrance of Winyah Bay. A Coast Guard sector in North Carolina alerted the Charleston sector at 1:54 p.m., saying a 38-foot boat was taking on water. That is when the Georgetown...
SLED investigating death of Coastal Carolina student at Magnolia Hall
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is investigating after a Coastal Carolina student died Sunday night at Magnolia Hall, according to an agency spokesperson. “It is with sadness that we provide an update to you that a CCU student passed away,” the university said Monday in a statement. “There does not […]
wpde.com
Small restaurant owner from Greece makes childhood dream a reality in Market Common
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WPDE) — All across the nation customers are supporting local shops for Small Business Saturday. Here on the Grand Strand, the past two days have been a shopper’s dream with Black Friday and now Small Business Saturday. But what’s even more important is the story...
wpde.com
Bucksport, Horry Co. to hold community meeting to discuss reducing flood impacts
BUCKSPORT, S.C. (WPDE) — On Thursday Dec. 8, 2022, Horry County Government and the South Carolina Office of Resilience are scheduled to hold a community meeting to discuss reducing flooding impacts. Earlier this month, the Association for the Betterment of Bucksport was awarded a grant from Thriving Earth Exchange.
Comments / 0