WBKO
Stansbury reveals details on Dontaie Allen’s current ineligibility
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - After WKU Men’s Basketball’s 90-64 win over South Carolina State, head coach Rick Stansbury explained what happened that led to Dontaie Allen currently being ineligible to play. According to Stansbury, while Allen attended and played at the University of Kentucky, he was ineligible...
What Scott Satterfield, Louisville Players Said After 26-13 Loss at Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. - Thanks primarily to a listless passing game and a trio of offensive turnovers, the Louisville football program was unable to finally take down Kentucky, losing 26-13 for their fourth-straight loss in the Governor's Cup. Here's what head coach Scott Satterfield, safety Josh Minkins, running back Jawhar Jordan...
Card Chronicle
Game Day: Louisville at Kentucky
LOUISVILLE CARDINALS (7-4, 4-4) at KENTUCKY WILDCATS (6-5, 3-5) Battle for the Governor’s Cup. Location: Kroger Field: Lexington, Ky. Announcers: David Neal (play-by-play), Deuce McAllister (analyst) and Andraya Carter (sideline) Favorite: Kentucky by 3. All-Time Series: Kentucky leads, 18-15 Modern Series: Louisville leads, 15-12 Last Meeting: Kentucky won, 52-21,...
aseaofblue.com
Chris Oats drops L's down for UK Senior Day vs. Louisville
Chris Oats made sure to drop the L's down while being honored during the Kentucky Football Senior Day vs. Louisville.
aseaofblue.com
Louisville player appears to throw bottle at Kentucky fans
Rivalries can be a wonderful thing in sports, but they can also bring out the worst in folk. We all know that can be especially true when the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals face off, as these two programs largely hate each other to the point they’ll only acknowledge each other as ‘that school up north/down south.’
WSAZ
2 out of 3 local teams heading to Lexington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It was semi-final Friday night in high school football in Kentucky and two local teams will be playing each other for a state title. Raceland beat Holy Cross 49-6 while Pikeville routed Newport Central Catholic 50-14 in the Class 1A final four. They will compete for the championship Friday December 2nd at noon from Kroger Field.
WKYT 27
Jason Lindsey’s Forecast
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WOW! That wind was wild on Sunday. Some weather stations recorded peak wind gusts of more than 50 mph. From highs in the 60s to a few snowflakes, I’m tracking some wild weather this week. We’ll start out the week with a mix of sun and clouds before our next weather maker arrives late on Tuesday.
wymt.com
Unsettled weather pattern continues into the weekend
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Clouds will continue to fade away into tonight, but rain chances stick around for the weekend. Quiet weather continues across the mountains tonight. Clouds will fade away, and we stay dry under a mostly clear sky. Temperatures will be chilly. Lows bottom out in the lower-30s. You will need the jacket if you are going to any high school football games.
Former Kentucky meteorologist killed in North Carolina news helicopter crash
A former Lexington-based meteorologist and pilot were killed Tuesday after a helicopter crash in Charlotte, North Carolina.
fox56news.com
16-year-old Lexington boy still missing
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – A Lexington teenager has been missing since Nov. 9. Cesar Herrera is a Hispanic male standing 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighing around 180 pounds. Herrera has brown hair and brown eyes. The National Center for Missing and Exploited Children said Herrera might...
fox56news.com
1 shot early Saturday on Winchester Road in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Lexington Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened early Saturday morning. Police said they responded to a shots-fired call around 2:55 a.m. in the 900 block of Winchester Road. On scene, authorities found a male suffering from a gunshot wound who was then transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Stay in Gorgeous Kentucky Cabin with Breathtaking Lake Views For Every Season [PHOTOS]
One of my favorite things to do is scroll through vacation him sites like Verbo and Airbnb and look at some incredible, one-of-a-kind homes from around the world. When I can find something that looks like it should be in a Hallmark Christmas movie, my interest is peaked. When I find out it's located in Kentucky, I'm there.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky businesses excel on Small Business Saturday
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Consumer traffic is at a yearly high at local businesses, as Eastern Kentuckians look for holiday gifts. “We’ve had a lot of customers coming in. Community support has been amazing, so it’s good to see people coming downtown and doing a small business thing,” Ready Set Play owner Joey Jones said.
lakercountry.com
Somerset man killed in McCreary County accident
A Somerset man was killed in an auto collision in McCreary County. According to Kentucky State Police, the accident happened on US 27 North in McCreary County when a 2005 Chevy Pickup operated by Zachery J. Heath, 18, of Barbourville, struck a pedestrian identified as 35-year-old Kenneth L. Troxell of Somerset.
fox56news.com
Salad shop pays homage to 'The Hammer'
Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Kentucky attorney Darryl Isaacs has gone viral for his salads, now a Louisville shop has named a salad after him. Nov. 24: Christmas trees, gingerbread houses, and …. Here are...
WKYT 27
Police investigate early morning shooting on Winchester Rd.
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man is in the hospital after being shot in Lexington. Police say they responded to a call of multiple shots fired on Winchester Road at around 3:00 on Saturday morning. When they arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries...
Somerset woman dies in Thanksgiving morning fire
A 76-year-old woman has died following a Thanksgiving morning fire in Somerset.
wymt.com
Wildfires keep firefighters busy in Rockcastle County
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Federal and local firefighters were busy on Thanksgiving in Rockcastle County. Several acres of woodland burned from Thursday through Friday morning. Firefighters were forced to put their Thanksgiving day plans on hold, and the U.S. Forest Service sent crews to help. “We had crews, hotshot...
wymt.com
Ky. man arrested, charged after police find girl reported missing
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Knox County Sheriff’s Department issued a missing person alert for a 14-year-old girl Wednesday. Police said the girl left a home through a window the night before she was reported missing. Surveillance video showed the girl with a 20-year-old man at Speedy Mart...
q95fm.net
Laurel County Woman Arrested On Multiple Warrants Following Crash
An update from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office:. Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff’s Deputy Tommy Houston arrested Shane M. Cope age 44 of Manchester, KY on Monday morning November 21, 2022 at approximately 10:45 AM. The arrest occurred off Rough Creek Road, approximately 6 miles east of London after Deputy Houston responded to a non-injury traffic crash there.
