Chattanooga, TN

WDEF

Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball rallies to win 69-66

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team won a major mid-major battle with a 69-66 decision over visiting Murray State. The game came down to the final shot. There were 14 lead changes and five ties over the 40 minutes.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Mocs women defense gives them win against Kings

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Mocs women’s basketball team jumped out early and never looked back in a 62-47 win over King Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Arena. The Mocs improve to 5-3, while the Tornado falls to 1-4.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
Albany Herald

No. 10 Tennessee uses ground game to demolish Vanderbilt

Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries to help No. 10 Tennessee close its regular season with a 56-0 rout of host Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn. The victory, coupled with multiple upsets of teams ranked ahead of the Volunteers (10-2, 6-2...
NASHVILLE, TN
WHNT News 19

Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night

It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
ALABAMA STATE
murfreesboro.com

The VA Golf Course in Murfreesboro is Closing

With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA and over the years,”...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WDEF

Chattanooga Police Searching for Young Woman

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing young woman.22 year old Jasmine Pace was last seen by her mother Catrina on November 22nd near Tremont Street in Chattanooga. Pace says that she believes the last area her daughter would have been known to be in was the 900 block of Mountain View Road.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Georgia State Patrol Hold Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Run

RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Bikers in North Georgia came together to provide Christmas for children in need. The 7th annual Georgia State Patrol Toy Ride took place from Ringgold to Dalton Sunday afternoon. The ride benefits the Marine Corps’ Toys 4 Tots Campaign and provides over a truckload of toys for children who otherwise would not have gifts on Christmas morning.
RINGGOLD, GA
WSMV

Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
NASHVILLE, TN
Luay Rahil

The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee

The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
NASHVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Missing Catoosa County Teen Found

ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)-A 13 year old boy that went missing in Catoosa County has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says that 13 year old Logan Jordan Mason, who had went missing Thursday, has been found. He had disappeared from the area around State Line Road and Biscayne...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Early voting begins Monday in Catoosa County

CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF)- Early Voting started Monday in Catoosa County for the Georgia senate runoff between incumbent Rafael Warnock and Hershel walker. If you are a Catoosa resident and would like to vote early, you can vote at either the Ringgold precinct at 5238 Evitt street or westside precinct at 3319 lakeview drive in Rossville.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
CBS 42

Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
NASHVILLE, TN
WDEF

Police investigate stabbing on East 23rd Street

Chattanooga police are investigating a stabbing incident that left one man injured. It happened at around 1 A.M Sunday in the 1200 block of East 23rd Street. Police say they arrived to find a man with non-life threatening stab wounds at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
eastcoasttraveller.com

Best Burgers in Nashville, TN

If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
NASHVILLE, TN

