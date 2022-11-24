Read full article on original website
WDEF
Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball rallies to win 69-66
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Mocs men’s basketball team won a major mid-major battle with a 69-66 decision over visiting Murray State. The game came down to the final shot. There were 14 lead changes and five ties over the 40 minutes.
WDEF
Mocs women defense gives them win against Kings
CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee (WDEF)- The Chattanooga Mocs women’s basketball team jumped out early and never looked back in a 62-47 win over King Saturday afternoon in McKenzie Arena. The Mocs improve to 5-3, while the Tornado falls to 1-4.
Vanderbilt football: Clark Lea talks 'painful' blowout loss to Tennessee, gives thoughts on 2022 season
A return to the postseason will have to wait at least one more year for Vanderbilt, as the Commodores fell flat Saturday in a 56-0 loss to in-state rival Tennessee. As a result, Vanderbilt ended the 2022 season with a record of 5-7 in its second year under coach Clark Lea.
Albany Herald
No. 10 Tennessee uses ground game to demolish Vanderbilt
Jaylen Wright ran for 160 yards and two touchdowns on only five carries to help No. 10 Tennessee close its regular season with a 56-0 rout of host Vanderbilt on Saturday night in Nashville, Tenn. The victory, coupled with multiple upsets of teams ranked ahead of the Volunteers (10-2, 6-2...
Strong winds impact the Tennessee Valley Saturday night
It is turning windy Saturday night for all of us here in the Tennessee Valley. A strong low-level jet will lead to gusty conditions especially after midnight. Most locations will observe sustained winds between 15 and 25 mph, with gusts upwards of 40 mph. Higher terrain locations, will have the potential to record gusts closer […]
murfreesboro.com
The VA Golf Course in Murfreesboro is Closing
With Veterans Administration (VA) management in Murfreesboro developing plans for land the City currently leases for a 9-hole golf course, the current lease will expire effective December 31, 2022, and property will be returned to VA management. “The City greatly appreciates its partnership with the VA and over the years,”...
WDEF
Chattanooga Police Searching for Young Woman
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing young woman.22 year old Jasmine Pace was last seen by her mother Catrina on November 22nd near Tremont Street in Chattanooga. Pace says that she believes the last area her daughter would have been known to be in was the 900 block of Mountain View Road.
WDEF
Georgia State Patrol Hold Toys 4 Tots Motorcycle Run
RINGGOLD, Ga. (WDEF)- Bikers in North Georgia came together to provide Christmas for children in need. The 7th annual Georgia State Patrol Toy Ride took place from Ringgold to Dalton Sunday afternoon. The ride benefits the Marine Corps’ Toys 4 Tots Campaign and provides over a truckload of toys for children who otherwise would not have gifts on Christmas morning.
WSMV
Water main break floods Bridgestone Arena, Preds games postponed
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Crews with Metro Water Services are working to repair a ruptured water line inside Bridgestone Arena early Friday morning. The break occurred just after 5 a.m. and flooded parts of the arena. A spokesperson with the Nashville Predators confirmed the inside of Bridgestone Arena has some flooding and Friday’s game against the Colorado Avalanche has been postponed. The game was scheduled for 1 p.m. and it has yet to be determined when the teams will make up the game.
The richest person in Nashville, Tennessee
The rich are not getting richer. Earlier this year, Forbes announced its annual list of Forbes 400, which ranks the richest Americans by their net worths. The 400 richest Americans saw their combined wealth decrease by $500 billion from last year to $4 trillion.
wvlt.tv
WVLT’s Amanda Hara leaving to anchor at Nashville sister-station
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Amanda Hara, anchor of WVLT’s evening newscasts, will be taking on a new role within Gray Television. Hara will join WSMV 4 News as Morning Co-Anchor and Director of Digital Content. Amanda started at WVLT in 2012. She has spent the last decade covering some...
WDEF
Missing Catoosa County Teen Found
ROSSVILLE, Ga. (WDEF)-A 13 year old boy that went missing in Catoosa County has been located. The Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office says that 13 year old Logan Jordan Mason, who had went missing Thursday, has been found. He had disappeared from the area around State Line Road and Biscayne...
This Nashville billionaire is giving away millions
Next week, the man considered to be the father of Nashville's massive healthcare industry, Dr. Thomas Frist Jr., is being honored with the Nashville Business Journal's Legacy Award.
WSMV
Overturned tractor-trailer causes injuries, closes I-840 ramp in Rutherford Co.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) responded to a crash involving a tractor-trailer that overturned while attempting to turn on the I-840 ramp in Rutherford County. According to THP, a semi rolled on its side just before 7 a.m. while exiting I-24 West and turning onto the...
WDEF
Early voting begins Monday in Catoosa County
CATOOSA COUNTY, Georgia (WDEF)- Early Voting started Monday in Catoosa County for the Georgia senate runoff between incumbent Rafael Warnock and Hershel walker. If you are a Catoosa resident and would like to vote early, you can vote at either the Ringgold precinct at 5238 Evitt street or westside precinct at 3319 lakeview drive in Rossville.
WDEF
Police Searching for Teen who Drove Off in Grandparent’s Car
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF)- Chattanooga Police are searching for a missing juvenile. Police say 13 year old Azyona Douglas left her grandfather’s house through a side window early Saturday morning. From there, police say she stole her grandfather’s vehicle while he was sleeping and drove away. The vehicle is...
Tennessee’s top 5 most expensive homes on the market
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — For many, the cooldown of Nashville’s piping-hot housing market is welcomed news, especially for those with a new home on the top of their Christmas wish list. In addition to more inventory on the market, home prices are starting to fall, and sellers are coming up with creative incentives to satisfy […]
Man inside stairwell opens fire at Nashville hospital
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is accused of firing a weapon inside a Nashville hospital on Saturday, authorities said. Nicholas Perre Zaayenga, 33, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon and vandalism of more than $1,000, according to Davidson County online court records. According...
WDEF
Police investigate stabbing on East 23rd Street
Chattanooga police are investigating a stabbing incident that left one man injured. It happened at around 1 A.M Sunday in the 1200 block of East 23rd Street. Police say they arrived to find a man with non-life threatening stab wounds at the scene. He was taken to the hospital for...
eastcoasttraveller.com
Best Burgers in Nashville, TN
If you love Detroit-style pizza and comfort food, Emmy Squared burger in Nashville, TN, is a must-try. With two dry-aged beef patties, American cheese, greens, and Emmy sauce, this burger will win you over. The interior of the restaurant is casual and cozy. The menu offers an array of comfort food favorites to satisfy any craving.
