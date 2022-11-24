ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Black Friday Online Sales to Hit New Record, Expected to Top $9 Billion

Online sales for Black Friday are expected to top $9 billion, a record for the industry, Adobe said. Mobile shopping also hit a record high this year. Shoppers bought Apple products, espresso machines and gaming consoles, as well as toys from Funko, Hatchimals and Squishmallows. This will likely end up...
