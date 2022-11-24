ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Schmidt: ‘anarchist’ pleads guilty, owes almost $50,000 in restitution

By Adam Holland
KOIN 6 News
 4 days ago

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt announced Wednesday that 33-year-old Darrell Anthony Kimberlin pled guilty to charges dating back to the 2021 inauguration, when protests led to the vandalization of local business.

The charges trace back to two separate instances. The first, in January 2021, saw Kimberlin vandalize the Democratic Party of Oregon headquarters in southeast Portland . The second, in February 2021, involved Kimberlin vandalizing a Chipotle, an Umpqua Bank, and property that belonged to Arcadia security company . Altogether, the restitution for the damages sits at $49,755.74.

In the release announcing the guilty plea and sentencing, the DA’s office referred to Kimberlin as an “anarchist.”

“Kimberlin’s extremist political views fueled him to commit crimes,” said office spokesperson Elisabeth Shepard. “Those crimes landed him with a bill to pay back the very institutions his ideology decries. There is a bright line between freedom of speech and criminal intent. Kimberlin’s actions were on the wrong side of that line and now he’ll face the consequences. Justice was served today.”

Kimberlin pled guilty to second-degree riot and second-degree criminal mischief, leading to a sentence of 18 months’ probation to accompany his restitution payment.

KOIN 6 News

