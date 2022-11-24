ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toledo, OH

Beth Newman
4d ago

Thank you to everyone who helped this lady. It is always nice to know that there are good people that will still help others.

13abc.com

Vehicle knocks down traffic light

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Just before 5 a.m., on Sunday Nov. 27, one vehicle crashed and knocked down a traffic light at the intersection of Evergreen and West Bancroft. The Toledo Police Department confirmed that the driver was transported to a local hospital for injuries, but no further details were provided.
13abc.com

Tree branches knock out power in Toledo area

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Edison has reported various power outages today that have caused thousands of people to lose power. A spokesperson from Toledo Edison said there were tree branches that came in contact with the wires this morning and that caused the outage. Additionally, the spokesperson said all power was restored this afternoon.
13abc.com

One dead after fatal Toledo crash

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Toledo last Wednesday. According to Toledo Police, the crash took place on Nov. 23 at 11:42 p.m. at the intersection of Upton Avenue and Ottawa Drive. TPD says a 51-year old woman was driving eastbound on Ottawa...
13abc.com

Police searching for suspect in E. Broadway shooting, TPD says

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Toledo Police officers are looking for a suspect accused of shooting a person in the city on Monday. According to officers at the scene, one person was shot and suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the 600 block of E. Broadway early Monday afternoon. The victim’s identity is unknown at this time.
kisswtlz.com

Huron County Sheriff’s Deputies Help Mentally Ill Woman Return Home

An Ohio woman is returning home after police in Huron County found and helped her this week. Police say the 50-year-old woman from Columbus struggles with mental health issues and was last seen in Ohio last Friday. On Sunday, a Huron County plow driver saw a white car parked along M-25 in Lake Township and asked the woman to move it, so she did. However, the plow driver returned the following day and noticed the vehicle still in the spot the woman moved it to and contacted police. A sheriff’s deputy conducted an initial search of some nearby cottages but found nothing out of the ordinary.
13abc.com

Local non-profit donates a house and car to East Toledo woman

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - It’s officially the giving season, and in the spirit of the holiday, local non-profit Homeboys Haven is pulling off one of its largest donations yet. The family-led group took time to gather Thanksgiving day to donate a car and a house to an East Toledo woman named Laurie Estrada.
13abc.com

Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies collaborate for “Lights for Lives”

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol collaborated with the Findlay District and various Northwest Ohio law enforcement agencies to complete their 11th annual “Lights for Lives” campaign. The campaign focuses on officers activating their overhead lights and stopping vehicles that have committed traffic violations to...
Lima News

Putnam County court records, Nov. 10-17

Haley S. McGue, 30, Columbus Grove, was granted credit for an additional four days off her sentence for work performed at the Putnam County Adult detention facility. She was incarcerated on a community control violation. Alex J. Kujawski, Leipsic, was granted a divorce from Chenoa L. Kujawski, Leipsic. They were...
13abc.com

Holiday lighting experience in downtown Tiffin to take place Friday

TIFFIN, Ohio (WTVG) - The Seneca Regional Chamber of Commerce and partners are holding a holiday lighting experience in downtown Tiffin on Friday. The event is set to begin at 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 2. This year, South Washington Street will be blocked off to allow for a safer and more enjoyable viewing experience for those in attendance.
13abc.com

Maumee police sergeant linked to Oath Keepers retires

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Maumee police sergeant who was linked to the Oath Keepers has retired from the force, according to Maumee Mayor Richard Carr. Sergeant Greg Westrick was placed on paid leave in September amid an investigation into his ties to the far right extremist group. Mayor Carr said an outside agency would be investigating and would then make a recommendation to the city.
13abc.com

Thanksgiving at Cherry St Mission

Whitehouse Tree Farm holds Grand Opening for start of holiday season. With more than 65 acres filled with thousands of trees, the Whitehouse Christmas Tree Farm is a favorite for those looking for the perfect tree. This is Home: Nov. 25, 2022. Updated: 5 hours ago. This is Home for...
13abc.com

Man arrested for drug possession after leading police on chase through Findlay

FINDLAY, Ohio (WTVG) - A man has been arrested for drug possession after leading police on a chase through Findlay on Sunday. According to the Findlay Police Department, on Nov. 27 at 11:31 p.m., officers attempted to stop Brendon Claypool, 30, of Arcadia for a motor vehicle violation. Claypool failed to stop and officers pursued Claypool’s vehicle through the general area of Findlay through parking lots and alleys, reaching up to 45 mph.
13abc.com

Toledo woman charged with stabbing one woman, holding another ‘hostage’

TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - A Toledo woman is in jail facing charges of felonious assault and kidnapping. Authorities say Michelle McIntire, 48, assaulted two separate victims early Thursday morning. According to the criminal complaint, McIntire stabbed the victim multiple times with a box cutter at a home on the 1800...
WTOL 11

Tuba Christmas fills Franklin Park Mall with music

TOLEDO, Ohio — Tubas don't usually get to play the melody, but on Sunday an unusual ensemble gave tubas the starring role in a performance of holiday classics. Dan Corfman, the band director at Gibsonburg schools, said the annual Tuba Christmas event is an opportunity to make joyous music in an unusual way.
