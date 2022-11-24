ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greece, NY

Police presence on Mosley Rd. in Greece

By Adam Chodak
 4 days ago

Greece, N.Y. (WROC) — A large police scene has been set up on Mosley Rd. in Greece Wednesday night.

Several cars and crime tape can be seen from Mosley Rd. and Benjamin Ave.

Mosley Rd. is currently blocked off to traffic.

It’s unclear why police were called to this scene or why they’re still there.

News 8 has a crew on scene and will bring you the latest on rochesterfirst.com and News 8 at Sunrise.

