Experience three course high tea and choose your own vintage hat at Laura's Tea Room
Meet Santa and the Grinch at the South Carolina State Museum Accessibility Morning
3 Great Pizza Places in South Carolina
3 Great Seafood Places in South Carolina
Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility Morning
Small Business Saturday battles Palmetto Bowl
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The biggest unofficial holiday in South Carolina wrapped up with a big win, and small businesses also got some wins on Small Business Saturday. Business owners were concerned about turnout with the Clemson versus South Carolina game going on. After a big day of business for large store chains, Black Friday, small businesses were up next for another day busy day of holiday shopping.
coladaily.com
Photo Gallery: SC Oyster Festival delights seafood lovers, benefits Camp Cole
Sunday morning rain gave way to a warm and sunny afternoon just in time for one of Columbia's favorite annual events: the South Carolina Oyster Festival. The festival, presented by Liquid Assets bartending and beverage catering company on the grounds of the historic Hampton-Preston Mansion, has been a staple in the capital city since its founding in 1996. Steve Inmon, who co-owns Liquid Assets with his wife Terri, says there are several reasons for its staying power.
WIS-TV
Stores in Five Points ‘surprised’ by holiday traffic
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) – The Five Points district of downtown Columbia is reporting a second string of sales ahead of Black Friday. And while the holiday weekend is ending, several storefronts say it’s not too late to shop temporary specials and seasonal offerings. “We’re...
Tips for South Carolina residents as state enters Winter Prep Week
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Winter Prep Week arrived Sunday in South Carolina, according to the South Carolina Emergency Management Division. Winter Prep Week runs from Nov. 27, 2022, to Dec. 3, 2022. SCEMD encourages all state residents to plan for severe weather in advance. One way to be prepared is to know the following winter […]
Fire at senior living high-rise in Columbia leads to sprinkler water damage, several residents impacted
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Firefighters and the American Red Cross are working to get several residents of a senior living high-rise temporarily housed after a fire activated sprinklers, causing water damage and forcing crews to cut power to certain parts. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins said a fire occurred in...
7NEWS EXCLUSIVE: South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association training to save lives
South Carolina Search and Rescue Dog Association helps assist in trying to find missing persons. 7NEWS went behind the scenes on how they train their dogs.
7-year-old Florence girl opens kid-friendly fashion boutique
FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — If you are looking for a way to style your young daughters this fall, a kid-friendly boutique that offers clothing happens to be run by a 7-year-old Florence native. Aminah Rose-Liles is a first-grader. When she isn’t spending time modeling, she is a straight-A student on the President’s Honor Roll. “My […]
coladaily.com
Five inducted into Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame
Five Columbia-area restaurateurs can now add another title to their resumes: hall of famer. The Greater Columbia Chapter of the South Carolina Restaurant and Lodging Association presented Lifetime Achievement Awards to Star Chappell (Cabana Cafe and Catering), Ricky Mollohan (Mr. Friendly's New Southern Cafe), Brian and Kelly Glynn (Village Idiot Pizza) and Kristian Niemi (Black Rooster, Bourbon, and The Dragon Room). All five honorees were also inducted into the Columbia Restaurant Hall of Fame.
South Carolina Residents Shaken Up as Earthquake Hits the Area
South Carolina residents were shaken up this week when a Thanksgiving earthquake hit the Elgin area. According to reports, the earthquake hit the area late morning at around 11:20 EST. It was a minor shake-up, reports say, but enough to startle residents as they were preparing their holiday feasts. Thankfully, no damages have been reported.
Saturday morning shooting wounds one outside Sumter bar
SUMTER, S.C. — Police say an argument inside a Sumter bar led to a shooting outside on Saturday morning. Officers with the Sumter Police Department were called to Brewers Bar and Grill on Wesmark Boulevard around 12:30 a.m. to a shooting in the parking lot. Based on what they've...
wpde.com
Police respond to situation at Walmart in Florence
FLORENCE, S.C. (WPDE) — Officers responded to third-party reports of a person with a gun Saturday evening inside the Walmart on Beltline Drive in Florence, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said officers checked out the situation and found no witnesses to verify the...
Everyone dances at SC studio -- even with wheelchairs
GREENWOOD, S.C. — Dance is who you are. It’s something studio owner Suzy Shaw stands by. Shaw runs her 2022 All Stars program at Emerald City Dance Explosion. It is an all-inclusive dance program that any student — no matter what their need is — can participate in.
Orangeburg County search for Aspen Jeter continues as heartbroken family asks for community's help
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — Orangeburg County investigators are continuing their search for a missing 5-year-old after the child’s mother was found dead at a home on Thanksgiving – all as family members plead for answers. “Don't know where she's at, neither,” Pauley Jumper said. “Don't know.”...
live5news.com
Crash on I-26E near exit 209 cleared
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Department of Transportation says a crash that impacted traffic on I-26 eastbound has been cleared. The crash caused two left lanes to shutdown near exit 209. It was cleared just before 7 p.m. Troopers did not provided any further details about the crash.
Bethune's bridge project is one step closer to being complete
BETHUNE, S.C. — A major bridge project has been under construction by the South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) heading into Bethune since 2019. This past fall, the bridge on U.S. 1 opened, but construction cones and road closed signs still remain. "I was used to traveling down the...
This Is The Best Cake Shop In South Carolina
LoveFood found the best cake shops in each state, including this favorite in South Carolina.
Camden resident transforms his home into a Christmas wonderland
CAMDEN, S.C. — As Thanksgiving week comes to an end who isn't ready to hang up their holiday lights?. One man in Camden has been spending the whole month transforming his yard into a Christmas wonderland. "It's fun putting it up because I don't know what I want to...
walterborolive.com
SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with rental assistance: program set to wind down in mid-December
SC Stay Plus is South Carolina’s federally-funded emergency rental program. The intent of this temporary initiative was to provide short-term relief to eligible renters in 39 S.C. counties experiencing financial hardships due to the COVID-19 pandemic. SC Stay Plus has provided approximately 90,000 South Carolinians with more than $267...
csengineermag.com
Columbia, S.C. Review Board approves Stantec-designed Finlay Park revitalization project
Leading global design firm, Stantec has received approval from Columbia, South Carolina’s City’s Design/Development Review Commission for the revitalization project of Finlay Park, one of Columbia’s largest and most notable public parks. Stantec serves as the prime consultant on the project having led the 2015 master plan and provides overall project management and landscape architecture design.
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North Carolina
One of the absolute best ways to get into the holiday spirit, magical light shows will be popping up all over North Carolina in the coming weeks. If you're looking to go to the best and biggest of them all, be sure to add this Mecklenburg County tradition to your list.
