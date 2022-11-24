ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carthage, TX

kjas.com

Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on

The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
NEWTON, TX
cbs19.tv

UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7

TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
LONGVIEW, TX
CBS19

Longview's KFRO adds FM station

LONGVIEW, Texas — KFRO launched its new FM station just before Thanksgiving, transmitting from Longview's tallest building. Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview. "From the top of that building, it...
LONGVIEW, TX
q973radio.com

Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport

Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTRE

Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the last decade the Loblolly Train Display has been a tradition in Nacogdoches, and on Nov. 11, it opened for everyone to see. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
NACOGDOCHES, TX
CBS19

New toy store opens in Longview Mall

LONGVIEW, Texas — A new toy store is open in the Longview Mall just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Toy World opened near the mall's main entrance as a new venture by the owner of Quilt World, which has been in the mall since 2019. David Seaman...
LONGVIEW, TX
KTBS

Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition

SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
SHREVEPORT, LA
Mix 93.1

Tyree Campbell Working At Papa Johns In Tyler, Texas Deserves This Recognition

Honestly, if only two people read this article I'd be really happy. Those two people are Tyree Campbell and the manager or general manager of the Papa Johns Pizza location on S. Broadway near Walmart in Tyler, Texas. It's extremely rare I write an article that is so targeted, hopefully, though you'll continue reading and feel inspired by this young man, Tyree Campbell.
TYLER, TX
Mount Pleasant Tribune

Priefert set to make its mark on NFR

Priefert set to make its mark on NFR News Staff Sat, 11/26/2022 - 05:00 Image Kaycee Feild rides this bronc bareback in the 2020 NFR. He will be riding again this year, sponsored by Priefert. COURTESY PHOTO The Priefert Crew poses beside a bucking chute outside the Thomas and Mack Center as they prepare for NFR activities and...
LAS VEGAS, NV
CBS19

No injuries reported after shed fire in Chapel Hill area

CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after a shed fire in the Chapel Hill area Monday morning. The Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the intersection of Gallion Ave and Eleanor Street in Tyler. The call came in shortly after 10:00 a.m.
CHAPEL HILL, NC
CBS19

Jacksonville woman celebrates 106th birthday

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville resident Frances Johnston celebrated a big milestone on Monday with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old. She commemorated the special occasion at Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville. She was born on Nov. 21, 1916 on the family farm in the Concord community in northeast Cherokee Country.
JACKSONVILLE, TX
CBS19

East Texas area Christmas tree farms prepare to open

TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022 about a Christmas decorations in downtown Tyler. On Monday, James Robinson tried to talk about the beginning of Christmas tree season over the noise of a tractor engine puffing along in the background. Robinson, owner...
TYLER, TX
CBS19

CBS19

