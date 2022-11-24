Read full article on original website
Newton defeats Daingerfield and moves on
The Newton Eagles defeated Daingerfield in Nacogdoches on Friday night and continued to move on in the playoffs. Final score was Newton 15 Daingerfield 12. In other action, Silsbee defeated Madisonville 60 to 21.
cbs19.tv
UNDER THE LIGHTS: Longview takes down Port Arthur 51-7
TYLER, Texas — The Longview Lobos went head-to-head with the Port Arthur Titans in the third week of playoffs for the 2022 Texas high school season. Longview came away with the win, defeating Port Arthur, 51-7. Click the video above for the highlights.
bossierpress.com
High school basketball: Parkway gives new head boys coach first win in David Bryant Memorial Classic
When announcing the Player of the Game winners Saturday at the David Bryant Memorial Classic, Airline Head Coach Eddie Hamilton reminded everyone in the Airline gym that the award didn’t necessarily go the the highest scorer. They were awarded to the players from each team who represented the character...
Longview's KFRO adds FM station
LONGVIEW, Texas — KFRO launched its new FM station just before Thanksgiving, transmitting from Longview's tallest building. Scott Rice, who relaunched the AM station earlier this year, said the FM station at 94.1 is transmitting from the VeraBank building in downtown Longview. "From the top of that building, it...
q973radio.com
Severe Storms Coming to Shreveport
Severe weather could be headed our way this week in the Shreveport area. Across the ArkLaTex it should be pleasant on Monday (November 28th), but, Tuesday the story is expected to change. According to KTAL NBC 6:. Things will go downhill by Tuesday as very warm temperatures arrive along with...
A Time the Hallsville, TX DQ Forgot to Add Something Important to its Blizzards
OK, so EVERYONE makes mistakes from time to time, so obviously this is utterly forgivable. Especially when we're talking about one of our most beloved Texas restaurants--Dairy Queen. At the same time, we're talking about DAIRY Queen. Ya know...dairy--as in ice cream, for example?. So just imagine the surprise of...
KTRE
Nacogdoches man opens Loblolly Train Display for public viewing
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - For the last decade the Loblolly Train Display has been a tradition in Nacogdoches, and on Nov. 11, it opened for everyone to see. This massive miniature train project has been a passion for the host, George Ellis, and many pieces of the nine-section railroad town were his toys when he was a child.
New toy store opens in Longview Mall
LONGVIEW, Texas — A new toy store is open in the Longview Mall just in time for the Christmas shopping season. Toy World opened near the mall's main entrance as a new venture by the owner of Quilt World, which has been in the mall since 2019. David Seaman...
KTBS
Shreveport native and guitar legend James Burton is in serious condition
SHREVEPORT, La. - Shreveport native musician, James Burton, went through a hip replacement surgery at Vanderbilt in Nashville after a slip and fall on Thanksgiving morning. The surgery was successful, however Burton is in serious condition. According to the Burton family, his remaining kidney is struggling to process the medication that he has been given through three surgeries.
Mix 93.1
Tyree Campbell Working At Papa Johns In Tyler, Texas Deserves This Recognition
Honestly, if only two people read this article I'd be really happy. Those two people are Tyree Campbell and the manager or general manager of the Papa Johns Pizza location on S. Broadway near Walmart in Tyler, Texas. It's extremely rare I write an article that is so targeted, hopefully, though you'll continue reading and feel inspired by this young man, Tyree Campbell.
Priefert set to make its mark on NFR
Priefert set to make its mark on NFR News Staff Sat, 11/26/2022 - 05:00 Image Kaycee Feild rides this bronc bareback in the 2020 NFR. He will be riding again this year, sponsored by Priefert. COURTESY PHOTO The Priefert Crew poses beside a bucking chute outside the Thomas and Mack Center as they prepare for NFR activities and...
KLTV
Affidavit: Suspect in East Texas pursuit transporting more than 30 pounds of marijuana
Mauna Loa volcano eruption in Hawaii not immediate threat to residents, travel. The Mauna Loa volcano on the island of Hawaii began erupting on Sunday at approximately 11:30 p.m. Tyler Rotary Club to bring Christmas spirit downtown with annual parade. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. Representatives from the Tyler Rotary...
etxview.com
Jury trial begins Tuesday in fatal shooting at Texarkana shopping center
NEW BOSTON, Texas – A man accused of fatally shooting another man at the Oaklawn Shopping Center in Texarkana, Texas on Jan. 12, 2021, will begin a jury trial on Tuesday in Bowie County. Charles Jerome Carter was indicted for murder in April 2021 and pleaded not guilty in...
No injuries reported after shed fire in Chapel Hill area
CHAPEL HILL, Texas — Officials say no one was injured after a shed fire in the Chapel Hill area Monday morning. The Chapel Hill Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a structure fire at the intersection of Gallion Ave and Eleanor Street in Tyler. The call came in shortly after 10:00 a.m.
Michael and Melissa Robinson, give back to the Tyler, East Texas Community for Thankgiving
Clarence Edmond Shackelford aka "Shabba" and aka "M1Y", is a publicist, and the founder of Tour Tyler Texas and also the Texas African American Museum both programs are under the auspices of the Empowerment Community Development Corporation. *This story was written by Melissa Robinson.
Jacksonville woman celebrates 106th birthday
JACKSONVILLE, Texas — Jacksonville resident Frances Johnston celebrated a big milestone on Monday with a party and proclamation from the mayor: she turned 106 years old. She commemorated the special occasion at Country Place Senior Living of Jacksonville. She was born on Nov. 21, 1916 on the family farm in the Concord community in northeast Cherokee Country.
Shreveport Man Shot Multiple Times in Cooper Road Area
On Sunday, November 27, 2022 at 8:03 pm Shreveport Police Department responded to the 2800 block of Hersey Drive Wilson Drive in North Shreveport. Upon arrival SPD located a 37 yr-old male suffering from gunshot wounds to both legs. The male victim was transported to Oschner LSU Hospital to be treated for his injuries.
County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt County celebrates 150th anniversary
TYLER, Texas — According to Latrell Bryant, the secret to having a long-running church is faithful and dedicated members to keep it going. County Line Missionary Baptist Church in Van Zandt County celebrated its 150th anniversary Sunday by gathering for a celebratory lunch. According to the Texas Historical Society,...
East Texas area Christmas tree farms prepare to open
TYLER, Texas — Editor's Note: The above video was published on Nov. 16, 2022 about a Christmas decorations in downtown Tyler. On Monday, James Robinson tried to talk about the beginning of Christmas tree season over the noise of a tractor engine puffing along in the background. Robinson, owner...
Traffic alert: Lane closures on HW 80 due to down powerline
TYLER, Texas — According to Wood County Sheffirs Office, an 18-wheeler pulled the powerline on SH 80 near CR 2230 in Mineola, TX. All four lanes of HW 80 are closed at this time. Traffic is being redirected onto CR 2230. WCSO has reported no injuries and is unsure...
