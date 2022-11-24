Read full article on original website
Rakesh Fliqa
4d ago
Man I hate these soft on crime judges. I don’t have any say cause Dora the explorer Hidalgo ruined harris county’s voting system. Only thing we can do is pray
Reply(10)
20
Guest
4d ago
I had some one try and steal my car at the gas station late at night. Unfortunately for him I was armed and my son was strapped in the back seat. He won’t be doing that or anything else again
Reply(1)
11
whatever ,whatever
4d ago
And six feet under they go! Two guys tried to rob me once. Worst mistake they could have made. And the happiest decision I do not regret. These idiots try to hold a gun. but I promise you, Some of us are highly trained and fast as lighting. Don't be the shiny star because that light is sure to dim. This I 💯 percent guarantee. 😁
Reply(3)
9
