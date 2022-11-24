Cal Poly has the lowest Black student enrollment rate among all public universities in California, a rank it has held for nearly two decades. [Cal Matters]. The San Luis Obispo campus, which is the most selective university in the California State University (CSU) system, enrolled just 146 Black undergraduate students this fall. The total equates to 0.7% of students enrolled this fall at Cal Poly.

SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA ・ 3 HOURS AGO