Nordstrom Rack’s Downtown Minneapolis Location Permanently Closing Their DoorsKathryn LeeMinneapolis, MN
Eagan Police Department announces the unexpected passing of Retired K9 Officer BadgerLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
5 Great Steakhouses in MinnesotaAlina AndrasMinnesota State
Buck Hill and Hyland Hills Ski Area open today in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCBloomington, MN
Minnesota witness says glowing disc hovered over state prison facilityRoger MarshMinnesota State
Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange
The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers quarterback leaves game vs. Eagles
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers had to leave Sunday Night Football against the Eagles with an apparently oblique injury. The Packers’ worries in 2022 got a bit heavier on Sunday night as quarterback Aaron Rodgers exited the game against the Eagles with an injury. Rodgers was already playing...
Aaron Rodgers gives frightening update on his rib injury
Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his rib injury after losing to the Eagles, and it didn’t sound promising. Aaron Rodgers does plan to play through pain, thus forcing back quarterback Jordan Love, a former first-round pick, back to the bench despite a good showing when called upon on Sunday night.
Coward decision by Buccaneers coaching staff cost game
There were a lot of bad moves by the cowardly Buccaneers coaching staff in their loss to the Browns, but one decision stands alone as the worst. Cowardice and conservative play-calling have no place in the modern NFL. There is a reason why the aggressive approach by Bruce Arians worked so well. There is a reason why the safe play-calling from Todd Bowles and his staff has made the Buccaneers one of the least-exciting teams in the NFL.
Atlanta Falcons could be undefeated if they made one cheap signing
The Atlanta Falcons have not had a terrible season by any means, especially when you compare them with how analysts viewed them prior to the season. They have won games and that is something they can build upon. However, they missed out — along with many other teams — on...
Deion Sanders interested in leaving Jackson State for this job offer
One job Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for is the Pac-12 opening over at Colorado. Deion Sanders could leave Jackson State for a Power Five opportunity, possibly at Colorado. While Sanders has done a remarkable job at the HBCU level, considerable Power Five opportunities have largely evaded him. The...
A Cardinals trade package to acquire Yadier Molina’s replacement
Putting together a trade package for the St. Louis Cardinals to land Yadier Molina’s replacement. Ever since Yadier Molina, one of the best catchers the game has ever seen, announced his retirement at the end of the 2022 season, the hot stove got red-hot as everyone began speculating who would be his replacement.
Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos
With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Buccaneers coaches impossibly bad at using Tom Brady
A high school coach should be able to win football games with a roster this talented alongside Tom Brady. How the Bucs are this bad with the GOAT seems impossible to come to terms with. The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL with Tom Brady at...
John Harbaugh begs Lamar Jackson, Ravens to stay off social media
Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has been the center of controversy online, and coach John Harbaugh is pleading for him to stay off social media. Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is drawing attention to himself online for all the wrong reasons as he created a controversial response to a fan on Twitter.
OT Olu Fashanu to put off NFL draft, return to Penn State
Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced Monday that he is forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft to return for another season with the Nittany Lions. Fashanu's decision was noteworthy because he was projected to be as high as a top-10 pick in 2023 had he declared. "Although playing in the NFL is a goal of mine, there is still more that I want to achieve personally and collectively as a...
“Football guys” are killing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
“Football guys” started as a phrase of endearment, but it is turning into something that has a negative connotation as seen with teams like the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are dying before our eyes because the coaching staff, a group of people that have their ways set in an era of the game that doesn’t exist anymore, are unable to adapt to the modern game of football.
Deshaun Watson vs. Texans: 'Final Piece To That Story,' Says Lovie
Cleveland Browns quarterback to face off against his former team, the Houston Texans, on Sunday in first regular-season game in 700 days.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 13
Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 13. Week 13 of the NFL season included some breakout performances and notable storylines, some of which fantasy football owners will want to have their eyes on. Jets quarterback Mike White made a big impact in...
Steelers vs. Falcons Prediction and Odds for NFL Week 13 (Falcons' Playoff Hopes Will Come to an End)
The Atlanta Falcons are sitting at 5-7 but yet their season is somehow still alive. In fact, if they beat the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13 and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fall to the New Orleans Saints on Monday Night Football, the Falcons will be in sole possession of first place in the division.
Monday Night Football Best Same Game Parlay Picks for Steelers vs. Colts
The records may not be up-to-par, but it's hard to argue that there's some noteworthy storylines and angles to tonight's Monday Night Football matchup between the 3-7 Pittsburgh Steelers and 4-6-1 Indianapolis Colts from Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis this evening. The Colts look revitalized after owner Jim Irsay grabbed...
The Athletic posits intriguing Yankees-Giants salary-swapping trade
If the San Francisco Giants don’t steal Aaron Judge from the New York Yankees, perhaps they might be interested in two lesser players from the roster. After all, San Fran will need all the help it can get while shedding some onerous salaries of their own. Ever since joining...
3 potential outcomes for the Packers shutting Aaron Rodgers down
Aaron Rodgers could be shut down by the Packers after his Week 12 injury and with Green Bay out of the playoff hunt. How could that turn out?. In the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime of Week 12, quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ season from hell got even deeper into the abyss. After suffering a rib/oblique injury in the third quarter, the back-to-back NFL MVP left the game and did not return, making way for former first-round pick Jordan Love to see meaningful game action.
College football coaching carousel tracker: Who’s fired, who’s hired for 2023? [UPDATED]
Keep yourself up to date with all the changes happening on the college football coaching carousel. With the 2022 college football regular season in the books, it means the coaching carousel will now be in full effect. It was an especially strange season in the coaching department, as several marquee...
College basketball Week 4 predictions for every Top 25 game
After a tumultuous Feast Week shook up the polls, there could be a lot of upsets in this week’s Top 25 college basketball matchups. Feast Week lived up to its name as college basketball fans got to take in plenty of action, including some of the season’s best non-conference games. The end result was a ton of upsets that led to a huge shakeup in the AP Top 25 poll, which saw Houston climb to No. 1 for the first time in 39 years and North Carolina drop from the top spot all the way to No. 18 after a two-loss week at the Phil Knight Invitational.
