Everything Russell Wilson said about heated Broncos sideline exchange

The Denver Broncos didn’t have quite the game they were hoping for, which led to a heated exchange between Russell Wilson and Mike Purcell. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson isn’t quite getting the job done the way the team needs him to, and players are beginning to show their frustration with him as he’s putting out the worst season of his career. Teammate Mike Purcell got into a heated exchange with Wilson on the sideline, and Wilson spoke about it shortly after in a press conference.
Aaron Rodgers gives frightening update on his rib injury

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers gave an update on his rib injury after losing to the Eagles, and it didn’t sound promising. Aaron Rodgers does plan to play through pain, thus forcing back quarterback Jordan Love, a former first-round pick, back to the bench despite a good showing when called upon on Sunday night.
Coward decision by Buccaneers coaching staff cost game

There were a lot of bad moves by the cowardly Buccaneers coaching staff in their loss to the Browns, but one decision stands alone as the worst. Cowardice and conservative play-calling have no place in the modern NFL. There is a reason why the aggressive approach by Bruce Arians worked so well. There is a reason why the safe play-calling from Todd Bowles and his staff has made the Buccaneers one of the least-exciting teams in the NFL.
Watch Ohio State-Michigan fight on sidelines near the brink of chaos

With the action picking up between Ohio State and Michigan, tempers boiled over as The Game almost erupted in chaos with a sideline fight breaking out. Early on in The Game, it felt as if both the Ohio State Buckeyes and Michigan Wolverines were feeling one another out, despite the intimate history of the rivals. Drives were getting stopped short consistently and it was just 10-3 at the end of the first quarter.
Buccaneers coaches impossibly bad at using Tom Brady

A high school coach should be able to win football games with a roster this talented alongside Tom Brady. How the Bucs are this bad with the GOAT seems impossible to come to terms with. The Buccaneers have one of the worst offenses in the NFL with Tom Brady at...
OT Olu Fashanu to put off NFL draft, return to Penn State

Penn State offensive tackle Olu Fashanu announced Monday that he is forgoing the 2023 NFL Draft to return for another season with the Nittany Lions. Fashanu's decision was noteworthy because he was projected to be as high as a top-10 pick in 2023 had he declared. "Although playing in the NFL is a goal of mine, there is still more that I want to achieve personally and collectively as a...
“Football guys” are killing the Tampa Bay Buccaneers

“Football guys” started as a phrase of endearment, but it is turning into something that has a negative connotation as seen with teams like the Buccaneers. The Buccaneers are dying before our eyes because the coaching staff, a group of people that have their ways set in an era of the game that doesn’t exist anymore, are unable to adapt to the modern game of football.
5 best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 13

Let’s break down the five best fantasy football pickups to make for Week 13. Week 13 of the NFL season included some breakout performances and notable storylines, some of which fantasy football owners will want to have their eyes on. Jets quarterback Mike White made a big impact in...
3 potential outcomes for the Packers shutting Aaron Rodgers down

Aaron Rodgers could be shut down by the Packers after his Week 12 injury and with Green Bay out of the playoff hunt. How could that turn out?. In the Green Bay Packers’ loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in primetime of Week 12, quarterback Aaron Rodgers‘ season from hell got even deeper into the abyss. After suffering a rib/oblique injury in the third quarter, the back-to-back NFL MVP left the game and did not return, making way for former first-round pick Jordan Love to see meaningful game action.
College basketball Week 4 predictions for every Top 25 game

After a tumultuous Feast Week shook up the polls, there could be a lot of upsets in this week’s Top 25 college basketball matchups. Feast Week lived up to its name as college basketball fans got to take in plenty of action, including some of the season’s best non-conference games. The end result was a ton of upsets that led to a huge shakeup in the AP Top 25 poll, which saw Houston climb to No. 1 for the first time in 39 years and North Carolina drop from the top spot all the way to No. 18 after a two-loss week at the Phil Knight Invitational.
