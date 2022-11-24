ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minot, ND

Hockey: Minot Boys looking for return trip to state

KX News
KX News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bOpYZ_0jM4FtcX00

The Minot Magicians hope to build off a run to the state tournament in the 2021 season.

The Magi got there after winning a WDA qualifier to get into Fargo round one 3-1 to Fargo Davies in Fargo last season.

Co-Head Coach John Grubb says one of the biggest challenges early in the season will be finding the right lineup combinations, as Minot replaces key scorers Zach Diehl and Jaden Luck from a season ago.

“The first step early is just to get us working hard consistently. As long as they’re working hard, and then just see who meshes with each other. When you have some new kids, sometimes it pops out right away but you kind of have to put the lines in a blender and keep them working and competing and that’s usually how you find your combos,” Grubb said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KX NEWS.

Comments / 0

Related
KX News

College Basketball: UMary men host Minot State in Highway 83 Rivalry

The University of Mary and Minot State men’s basketball teams met on the hardwood Tuesday for the 79th all-time meeting between the two programs. Going into the matchup the Beavers led the series 40-39. Men: Minot State Beavers 69 University of Mary Marauders 72 Final Women: SD School of the Mines 58 Minot State Beavers […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Basketball: Surrey returns all of their 2021 squad

The Surrey Mustangs are also a team looking to improve from a year ago. The group finished one game under .500 last year and saw their season end in the District 12 Tournament against South Prairie-Max. This season they are relying on the leadership from the four seniors on the team to help the Freshman […]
SURREY, ND
kxnet.com

Minot Rifle and Pistol Club host annual fall gun show

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Vendors from around the country have come to North Dakota for an event that brings in thousands of people. The Minot Rifle and Pistol Club is hosting their 42 annual fall gun show, over 100 vendors from 5 states have made their way to Minot.
MINOT, ND
kxnet.com

Two Minot businesses see unexpected closure

MINOT, N.D (KXNET) — Two locally owned restaurants in Minot have closed unexpectedly. Elevation and High Third are both owned by the same person, and both businesses closed this month. The Minot Country Club sent an email to members on November 4th stating Elevation is officially closed, and country club management is trying to figure out a long-term solution for the 2023 golf season.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Dickens Festival returns to self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The self-proclaimed Christmas capital of North Dakota, Garrison, is back for another year of its Dickens Festival. The Dickens Village Festival turns the community of 1,500 into a Victorian era town based on Charles Dickens. Committee members say the idea started to bring tourism during slow winter months.
GARRISON, ND
KFYR-TV

Bismarck, Minot shop local on Small Business Saturday

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds of shoppers took over Main Street in Minot to support their favorite local merchants Saturday. The local shopping really began Friday, as the downtown association encouraged people to support local businesses through a downtown open house, leading up to Friday night’s tree lighting. A...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Annual ‘Christmas Open House’ in downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Downtown Minot is getting ready for a rush of people for their infamous tree lighting, but there’s more to do than just waiting for the Christmas tree. The long-awaited Christmas Tree lighting is happening in downtown Minot but much more than that businesses will be having specials for those in attendance. […]
MINOT, ND
KX News

Paradise Spas warms up the holidays with hot tub full of donations

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — A company has come up with a creative way for people to donate Christmas gifts for those who may be in a tough spot financially, emotionally, and physically. Paradise Spas in Minot is hosting a Christmas gift drive at the Dakota Square Mall. This time, though, the donation box is a […]
MINOT, ND
mydakotan.com

Magic City Discovery Center Launches Memberships

MINOT, N.D. – Give the gift of play, exploration, and discovery this holiday season with an annual membership to North Dakota’s world-class Magic City Discovery Center. Gifting STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) education provides hands-on learning experiences for the entire year. The Magic City Discovery Center...
MINOT, ND
KX News

Shop locally for Black Friday sales in Downtown Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Business owners have kicked off the holiday shopping season with Black Friday and Small Business Saturday deals. Downtown Minot will be busy this weekend as holiday sales and celebrations continue. Here are a few of our favorite things we saw downtown this holiday shopping season. Prairie Sky Breads has $15.00 hot […]
MINOT, ND
mydakotan.com

The Process of Rescue

MINOT – The fire department is preparing for rescues on ice this year, seeing ice danger as a bigger threat than some may realize. Jason Babinchak, Minot Fire Department battalion chief, said people falling through ice is an extreme danger, and the department gets calls for people or animals falling through the ice a few times a year.
MINOT, ND
KFYR-TV

Crowds celebrate lighting of downtown Minot Christmas tree

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Hundreds took over downtown Minot Friday night for the annual tree lighting. This year’s tree was donated by the Draovitch family on Minot’s north hill. Afterwards, families got the chance to take pictures in front of the tree. The lighting was part of an...
MINOT, ND
mydakotan.com

Behind the Scenes of Christmas in the Park

MINOT – Sertoma Club’s Christmas in the Park has grown over the years, with people in the community looking forward to viewing the lights at the park and supporting a good cause. For over 25 years, Sertoma has displayed countless light animations for businesses that pay the organization...
MINOT, ND
KX News

KX News

10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Western North Dakota's primary news and information resource

 https://www.kxnet.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy